I also watched Monkey Man yesterday! Solid enough fun, and glad I saw it - it's an impressive all-round effort given Patel is directing for the first time (and acting and co-writing it).



Definitely shown enough to want to see how he develops, if he keeps directing, but did think it was a shame that some of the filming and editing wasn't great for showing the well-choreographed fights.



Unfortunately I think you can see the actor brain in it, when it comes to the themes and the not entirely coherent way he shows politics and religion (without ever delivering on it).



On the one hand it's relatively brave to try and make a film like that while Modi is in power (albeit, I assume Patel isn't resident in India) - but then felt a bit have your cake and eat it too to be showing sectarian violence and clashes, and ethnic/religious supremacy being used to justify it, but then the anti hero is himself violent and channeling that violent purpose through his religion.