Yeah Minus One is great, I actually thought the first bit of VFX we see in the movie was quite janky but after that it was excellent. It was a good story too, nothing revolutionary but the characters actually had some depth and flaws, the kind of story that makes you realise just how many films today are quite soulless by comparison.



Not sure I like the team being involved in the "MonsterVerse" stuff, that feels more like killing the competition than anything.