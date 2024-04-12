How on earth has Barry Jenkins ended up directing a Mufasa spin-off done in the same soulless style as the previous Lion King remake? I presume/hope he got funding for 2-3x actually interesting projects in return.



It's incredible how Disney's strategy for their films outside Marvel/Star Wars seems to primarily be: "pick an good film from our catalogue and then just make it live-action or make a spin-off origin story for one of the characters". All so they can construct it entirely around callbacks to iconic elements of those better films.



Cruella, Pinocchio, Lightyear and Little Mermaid off the top of my head in the last few years, and now Mufasa, plus they're doing Snow White too and apparently Moana.



Then again, they seem to make bank time after time, so maybe I'm the one who's out of touch...



No, it's the children who are wrong.