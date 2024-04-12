« previous next »
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58080 on: April 12, 2024, 02:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 12, 2024, 12:06:41 pm
Yeah but you think that Lost in Translation is a wonderful film.. so..
Do I? Thats news to me  :D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58081 on: April 12, 2024, 02:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 12, 2024, 01:55:26 pm
The speech that he gave afterward though?  ;D

:)

Man. None of us even knew what the Cold War was (or cared).  But we still cheered along with Rocky's jingoism
Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58082 on: April 12, 2024, 04:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 12, 2024, 01:31:30 pm
Ahh the memories

The best one though was Rocky IV in the same year as Mad Max.  Absolutely rammed cinema full of teenagers.

In that final fight, when Rocky started pummeling Drago.  There was mayhem in the cinema and everyone was throwing punches along with Rocky.  For that 10 or 15 minutes everyone seemed to forget it wasn't real.

Honestly, that night at Rocky IV was unforgettable
:lmao :lmao :lmao

What a sight to behold.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58083 on: April 12, 2024, 04:35:52 pm »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58084 on: April 12, 2024, 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 12, 2024, 04:23:19 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

What a sight to behold.

:)

The Karate Kid screening was the worst outside.  Every fucker doing makeshift Karate moves on each other.

Watched a documentary on Bruce Lee the other night and apparently it was the same outside the flicks in the mid-70s when 'Enter The Dragon' was released and Bruce went mainstream.  Everyone chopping each other up. lol
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58085 on: April 12, 2024, 06:27:57 pm »
When I saw the Exorcist, the whole audience levitated with their heads spinning around, puking all over the place, fucking great it was.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58086 on: April 12, 2024, 11:41:32 pm »
American Fiction was more enjoyable than I had thought it would be.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58087 on: April 13, 2024, 12:09:59 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April 12, 2024, 06:27:57 pm
When I saw the Exorcist, the whole audience levitated with their heads spinning around, puking all over the place, fucking great it was.
Was that at the Forum?  probably a few coming out of the Wine lodge bladdered. :)
I watched it at the Forum, Liverpool were playing Celtic that night and a load of Celtic fans where standing out side some hotel or restaurant chanting, looked up and a young Kenny Daghlish was waving to them.
Offline Mactavish

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58088 on: April 13, 2024, 09:16:59 am »
LaRoy, Texas. Absolutely brilliant from the opening scene to the very last. One of the best I've seen in a few years.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58089 on: April 13, 2024, 05:22:00 pm »
Saw Civil War this afternoon, more a road movie showing how fucking awful war is than anything political. Amazing value for money it cost $50 million to make (A24s most expensive film) and looks absolutely amazing. Would reccomend.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58090 on: April 13, 2024, 05:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April 12, 2024, 06:27:57 pm
When I saw the Exorcist, the whole audience levitated with their heads spinning around, puking all over the place, fucking great it was.

Now showing in your local Wetherspoons.  :)
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58091 on: April 16, 2024, 10:39:12 am »
Saw Civil War last night. Not much of a plot but enjoyable and it is loud, great soundtrack too.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58092 on: April 16, 2024, 01:53:28 pm »
Saw Underground for the first time in a long time and had forgotten just what an extraordinary film it is - anarchic, beautiful, inventive and endlessly ambitious. For me, the last two scenes are up there with the best final 10 minutes of anything in cinema.

It actually made me sad that 'they don't make films like this anymore,' which nothing had in a while. The mid-90's really were an insanely good time for films, up there with virtually any time in the 40's or 70's IMO.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58093 on: April 16, 2024, 05:50:35 pm »
The Gladiator 2 first trailer has dropped
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58094 on: April 16, 2024, 07:18:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2024, 05:50:35 pm
The Gladiator 2 first trailer has dropped

Looks cheap as fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck :D
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58095 on: April 16, 2024, 08:22:38 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 16, 2024, 07:18:45 pm
Looks cheap as fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck :D
Are you sure you aren't watching one of the legions of fake trailers on YouTube?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58096 on: April 16, 2024, 08:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 16, 2024, 08:22:38 pm
Are you sure you aren't watching one of the legions of fake trailers on YouTube?

Could be
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58097 on: April 17, 2024, 09:03:50 pm »
Reviews for the Fall guy are excellent.  Thought the trailer looked light weight to say the least.

Might actually go and see it.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58098 on: April 17, 2024, 10:21:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 17, 2024, 09:03:50 pm
Reviews for the Fall guy are excellent.  Thought the trailer looked light weight to say the least.

Might actually go and see it.

Emily Blunt can carry anything, I think Jungle Cruise proved that.
Add in Ryan Gosling and that's one potent charm offensive.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58099 on: April 21, 2024, 10:40:33 pm »
Time is passing quicker than ever and I spent 2 hours of my weekend watching Rebel Moon 2. I'm not one for slagging things off usually but there is no story. It's just like how I imagine a modern video game is.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58100 on: April 22, 2024, 12:34:46 pm »
Saw Civil War.

Found it pretty depressing to be honest.
Online Tombellylfc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58101 on: April 22, 2024, 12:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 21, 2024, 10:40:33 pm
Time is passing quicker than ever and I spent 2 hours of my weekend watching Rebel Moon 2. I'm not one for slagging things off usually but there is no story. It's just like how I imagine a modern video game is.

This is a massive insult to many modern video games to be honest. Many have great stories. I agree rebel moon is a waste of time
Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58102 on: April 22, 2024, 02:46:53 pm »
I liked the first Rebel Moon. Even watched it twice that week it came out.

Saturday afternoon and got to 30 mins and turned it off.

Absolute shite.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58103 on: April 22, 2024, 05:01:34 pm »
Not watched either of the rebel moon films. Sort of pointless when you already know there's a snyder cut of them both due
Offline duvva 💅

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58104 on: April 22, 2024, 05:19:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 17, 2024, 09:03:50 pm
Reviews for the Fall guy are excellent.  Thought the trailer looked light weight to say the least.

Might actually go and see it.
I hope theyve kept the 80s theme tune
Offline Avens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58105 on: April 23, 2024, 05:02:24 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 22, 2024, 12:34:46 pm
Saw Civil War.

Found it pretty depressing to be honest.

Interesting that it wasn't quite the lighthearted, knockabout romp it's been marketed as.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58106 on: April 23, 2024, 09:08:19 am »
Quote from: Avens on April 23, 2024, 05:02:24 am
Interesting that it wasn't quite the lighthearted, knockabout romp it's been marketed as.
;D

Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 22, 2024, 05:19:37 pm
I hope theyve kept the 80s theme tune
oh, is it based on an old tv programme or film?
Offline Wigwamdelbert

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58107 on: April 23, 2024, 09:14:12 am »
Quote from: classycarra on April 23, 2024, 09:08:19 am
oh, is it based on an old tv programme or film?
80s cheesefest starring Lee Majors as a stunt man who did a sideline in bounty hunting, with lots of car chases and jumps
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58108 on: April 23, 2024, 05:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Avens on April 23, 2024, 05:02:24 am
Interesting that it wasn't quite the lighthearted, knockabout romp it's been marketed as.

:lmao

Just back from 'Civil War'.  Absolutely brilliant movie.  So so good.

Didn't realize the male lead was Wagner Moura until the credits rolled.  I initially thought it was Pedro Pascal.  Moura must have piled on the pounds for his role as Escobar.  Knew there was a Narcos connection in there!
Offline kavah

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58109 on: April 28, 2024, 03:29:14 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 11, 2024, 10:16:21 am
Me and the lad went to 'Monkey Man' yesterday. Pretty good.  Kind of a John Wick, Kill Bill hybrid. Nothing groundbreaking to be honest but we both enjoyed it.
Now I've never been to India but I think Patel gave us a great feeling of being right there in a claustrophobic, bustling sweating underbelly of a major City in India.
Fuck me though, my head was spinning when it finished due to the shaky cam and frantic editing.

Watching that later, just read it was filmed in Batam which is a short ferry ride from Singapore, which you'd never guess.

Edit.  Great stuff - quite violent. Lots of themes. The trans women and Muslim land grabs. I wonder if the BJP will allow its release.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58110 on: April 28, 2024, 04:51:51 pm »
Speaking of ultra violence saw Boy Kills World the other day starring Bill Skarsgard as a man out for revenge.

His character is a mute so we hear his inner monologue throughout. That's voiced by H Jon Benjamin so the whole thing sounds like an episode of Bobs Burgers. Very entertaining and darkly funny.

Also saw Challengers this morning which was great, the tennis scenes were shot amazingly as well, felt like I was about to get pinged in the head by a ball a few times.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58111 on: April 29, 2024, 09:42:37 pm »
How on earth has Barry Jenkins ended up directing a Mufasa spin-off done in the same soulless style as the previous Lion King remake? I presume/hope he got funding for 2-3x actually interesting projects in return.

It's incredible how Disney's strategy for their films outside Marvel/Star Wars seems to primarily be: "pick an good film from our catalogue and then just make it live-action or make a spin-off origin story for one of the characters". All so they can construct it entirely around callbacks to iconic elements of those better films.

Cruella, Pinocchio, Lightyear and Little Mermaid off the top of my head in the last few years, and now Mufasa, plus they're doing Snow White too and apparently Moana.

Then again, they seem to make bank time after time, so maybe I'm the one who's out of touch...

No, it's the children who are wrong.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58112 on: April 30, 2024, 11:30:26 am »
Cruella was actually pretty good, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson made it rise above the usual modern Disney malaise.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58113 on: April 30, 2024, 03:11:25 pm »
Gotta rinse that IP as thoroughly as you can, especially with those expiring copyrights lurking on the horizon.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58114 on: May 2, 2024, 11:03:36 am »
Quote from: John_P on April 28, 2024, 04:51:51 pm
Speaking of ultra violence saw Boy Kills World the other day starring Bill Skarsgard as a man out for revenge.

His character is a mute so we hear his inner monologue throughout. That's voiced by H Jon Benjamin so the whole thing sounds like an episode of Bobs Burgers. Very entertaining and darkly funny.

Also saw Challengers this morning which was great, the tennis scenes were shot amazingly as well, felt like I was about to get pinged in the head by a ball a few times.

Saw Challengers last night, not sure what to think of it.  Probably would give it a 7/10.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58115 on: Yesterday at 03:40:15 pm »
Quote from: John_P on April 30, 2024, 11:30:26 am
Cruella was actually pretty good, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson made it rise above the usual modern Disney malaise.

Emma Stone can do no wrong to be fair, so talented and those moon-like eyes, wonderful actress.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58116 on: Yesterday at 04:12:38 pm »
Ok, expecting pushback here but I really enjoyed the new 'Godzilla x Kong' movie

Was fed up with job hunting so I went to an off-peak big screen showing the other afternoon with my lad, and it cheered me up a little.

The human characters involved are totally one-dimensional and pretty much instantly forgettable.  But the Monster action was great.  The Titanic battles were indeed "Titanic", and also plentiful.

Also, I'm a sucker for a good villain.  The bad guy in this was the 'Skar King'.   A proper tyrannical, nasty bastard ape with the worst human characteristics.  One of the best movie villains I've encountered in a while.

Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58117 on: Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm »
I thoroughly enjoyed GxK, just big dumb fun. Jettisoned as many human characters as possible.

Worked so well, even though Kong and the other Apes didn't talk we still understood what was going on. A surprising amount of humour in some situations, favourite being when Kong used mini kong as a weapon.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58118 on: Today at 08:07:48 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:12:38 pm
Ok, expecting pushback here but I really enjoyed the new 'Godzilla x Kong' movie

Was fed up with job hunting so I went to an off-peak big screen showing the other afternoon with my lad, and it cheered me up a little.

The human characters involved are totally one-dimensional and pretty much instantly forgettable.  But the Monster action was great.  The Titanic battles were indeed "Titanic", and also plentiful.

Also, I'm a sucker for a good villain.  The bad guy in this was the 'Skar King'.   A proper tyrannical, nasty bastard ape with the worst human characteristics.  One of the best movie villains I've encountered in a while.



The other, Godzilla minus one is meant to be much better, it won a special effects Oscar on a ridiculously low budget I believe.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58119 on: Today at 09:36:19 am »
Happy Star Wars Day

May The 4th Be With You
