I saw Asteroid City last week and liked it more than any Wes Anderson film in years. Thought it really flowed as a film, and the way it was structured as a play fed into the idea of its own artificiality. Why does this story exist in the first place? I'd also argue against 40 minutes being the sweet spot, if the vignettes in The French Dispatch are anything to go by.



I think Asteroid City worked because there were enough characters for them not to get stale, but perhaps it's more that Anderson's style is more suited to kids films than adult scenarios these days. The kids felt like the most interesting part of the film by some distance. It's a pity he turned Fantastic Mr Fox into a rumination on middle age rather than leaning into the source material.