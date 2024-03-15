Hope the Crow film absolutely bombs. Looks like yet another lazy attempt at a cash grab on an old IP. Getting so tired of Hollywood execs greenlighting these endless low effort remakes. I read they're doing one of 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' next. Talk about scraping the barrel. The only thing these fuckwits will listen to is a financial hit. And it does feel like with the cost of living crisis, audiences are becoming more discerning and less willing to just go see any old crap. I hope in the future it helps see a swing towards more independent cinema and original ideas.