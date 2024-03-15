« previous next »
Online Schmidt

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58000 on: March 15, 2024, 10:20:22 am »
Yeah that remake looks horrendous, the original was set in an almost unlivable gothic nightmare of a city, where Eric fits in as this vengeful spectre. Conversely, some TikTok rapper fuckboy walking down a clean well lit street wearing a long jacket and no shirt, while a bunch of people look like they're heading home from work in the background, is cringeworthy by comparison. Playing up the action aspect isn't a great step either considering he's immortal.

It was a hard sell anyway, remaking a cult classic that hasn't aged at all and features a star who died making it, but this shit looks like a terrible way to go about it.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58001 on: March 15, 2024, 11:22:02 am »
Plus you're never finding another bad guy with a voice as good as Michael Wincott :D
Online Betty Blue

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58002 on: March 15, 2024, 01:53:47 pm »
Hope the Crow film absolutely bombs. Looks like yet another lazy attempt at a cash grab on an old IP. Getting so tired of Hollywood execs greenlighting these endless low effort remakes. I read they're doing one of 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' next. Talk about scraping the barrel. The only thing these fuckwits will listen to is a financial hit. And it does feel like with the cost of living crisis, audiences are becoming more discerning and less willing to just go see any old crap. I hope in the future it helps see a swing towards more independent cinema and original ideas.
Online Tobelius

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58003 on: March 15, 2024, 03:00:12 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 15, 2024, 11:22:02 am
Plus you're never finding another bad guy with a voice as good as Michael Wincott :D

More gravel in his voice than many a quarry  :)
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58004 on: March 15, 2024, 05:25:30 pm »
It's also kinda shitty regarding the memory of Brandon Lee who nailed the part.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58005 on: March 15, 2024, 07:32:28 pm »
Went to see Drive Away Dolls today from Ethan Coen, full of the usual oddballs and non sequiturs you'd expect from a film from the Coens.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58006 on: March 16, 2024, 04:03:56 pm »
Dune 2 on the IMAX.

Really enjoyed it, not sure the writing was as tight as the first film but what a visual treat and felt suitably epic - if Villeneuve can keep the aggregated quality going into the final film he has delivered one of the greatest film sci-fi trilogies of all time.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58007 on: March 16, 2024, 07:05:09 pm »
Damsel  :lmao :lmao

Struggling to think of reasons why people like Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone and Angela Bassett would be a part of this mess. There's so much wrong with this pile of shit.
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58008 on: March 17, 2024, 03:03:05 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on March 16, 2024, 07:05:09 pm
Damsel  :lmao :lmao

Struggling to think of reasons why people like Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone and Angela Bassett would be a part of this mess. There's so much wrong with this pile of shit.

I enjoyed it.
Online Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58009 on: Today at 08:19:45 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FVswuip0-co?si=U4x9oxDGJRqmGcnF" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FVswuip0-co?si=U4x9oxDGJRqmGcnF</a>

May 24th. What a lovely day.
