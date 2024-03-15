Yeah that remake looks horrendous, the original was set in an almost unlivable gothic nightmare of a city, where Eric fits in as this vengeful spectre. Conversely, some TikTok rapper fuckboy walking down a clean well lit street wearing a long jacket and no shirt, while a bunch of people look like they're heading home from work in the background, is cringeworthy by comparison. Playing up the action aspect isn't a great step either considering he's immortal.
It was a hard sell anyway, remaking a cult classic that hasn't aged at all and features a star who died making it, but this shit looks like a terrible way to go about it.