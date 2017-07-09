For fans of Villeneuve, I really recommend three of his earlier films.



August 32nd On Earth - You see some of his technical flourishes in his feature debut, the story is a bit thin but it's still an impressive debut.



Polytechnique - About the 1989 Montreal massacre, its strikes the same somber mood and lack of moralising as Gus Van Sant's Elephant. Again you can see budgetary restraints but it still has visual flourishes that show his talent. A disturbing, emotional film about toxic masculinity and misogyny.



Incendies - I still consider this his best film and it's still an extremely relevant piece of storytelling. It shows how the trauma of civil war can transcend generations.



Villeneuve almost seemed like a fully formed filmmaker from the off, it's really no surprise that he's turned into one of the most exciting directors plying his trade. The first two were on Mubi a while back, they change their catalogue regularly so no idea if that's still the case.