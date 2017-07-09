« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57920 on: March 3, 2024, 10:03:16 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  2, 2024, 09:11:08 pm
Had to miss the second half of our game to see Dune 2 earlier but doesn't sound like it was that eventful. Anyway, I thought Dune 2 was a tremendous spectacle and the action set pieces - both big and small - were exceptional.

Still, I have to echo Zlen in that it jumped a little bit far in plot at times. I also still think the only bit definitively better in the Lynch film is Kyle McLachlan as Paul (and I'd add Sting as the psycho nephew Harkkonen). It's definitely well set up for a third film and I will definitely see the third film.

I agree that McLachlan was better as Paul, and also Baron Harkonnen was better in the Lynch film, too.

I thought part 2 was great, also.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57921 on: March 3, 2024, 12:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  2, 2024, 09:11:08 pm
Had to miss the second half of our game to see Dune 2 earlier but doesn't sound like it was that eventful. Anyway, I thought Dune 2 was a tremendous spectacle and the action set pieces - both big and small - were exceptional.


Am I due a whoosh here?   :o :-\
« Reply #57922 on: March 3, 2024, 01:45:39 pm »
Yeah Dune 2 was great. First time at an imax (was pretty good, except they fucked up the sound for the first minute - Florence Pugh's monologue)

Lots of great stuff in the film, but in terms of the performances Rebecca Ferguson steals the show, and Javier Bardem is great
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57923 on: March 3, 2024, 10:14:58 pm »
Just visually stunning to be honest.. and an auditory smorgasbord although, maybe a bit too much at times?  But I will never not love the seat shaking due to harmonic synths  all so blade runner

Was slightly miffed about the person next to me constantly asking what was going on.  Maybe I shouldnt have taken my wife?  She said she mostly had no idea what was going on.

Spoiler
Only bum note for me was the battle scene in Infra red. Ive read that he want pen to create a different world feel. For me it just looked like theyd pressed a cheap BW software filter after shooting.
[close]
It was too long though. Could easily have lost 30-45 minutes.
Napoleon (now on Apple TV) any good?
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  3, 2024, 10:14:58 pm
It was too long though. Could easily have lost 30-45 minutes.

I'll declare my bias and say I'd have been on board for it being longer (wasn't ever willing it to finish even as it got to midnight) - but I don't know why where you think it could easily have been cut?

if anything it already felt quite rapidly cut - i imagine they left a lot on the cutting room floor - to fit so much in, and could have done with a little more time to breathe in order for some of the characters to come out a bit more
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  3, 2024, 10:17:50 pm
Napoleon (now on Apple TV) any good?
Wasn't impressed, which is a shame considering the actors and director. Felt too long without saying anything of real worth.
My wifes review of Dune this morning.

I watched a three hour film about worm shit
Finally watched the new Top Gun movie and loved it! Though it was brilliant.

Now I know he's a loon off screen but is it safe to say that Tom Cruise will go down as the most successful actor in Hollywood history? I struggle to think of another who's had the longevity and success he has?
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  4, 2024, 07:57:06 am
My wifes review of Dune this morning.

I watched a three hour film about worm shit
FFS spoilers!!!
Watched Killers of the Flower Moon and The Creator over the weekend.

KOTFM looked great but I didnt find it as engaging/engrossing as I thought I might. Was a bit bored at times.

Loved The Creator. Again thought it looked great and while it was fairly easy to guess the main story points it was still a good story and kept you interested throughout
Quote from: TipTopKop on March  3, 2024, 11:57:57 pm
Wasn't impressed, which is a shame considering the actors and director. Felt too long without saying anything of real worth.

I am guessing the 4 hour+ Director's Cut will not be for you then!?

Also, thought it was trite and a bit meh, despite the talent involved.

Summary: Old Nappy wasn't a very good lover and his main partner Josephine couldn't provide an heir, so he killed 3 million men in frustration.
Quote from: TipTopKop on March  3, 2024, 11:57:57 pm
Wasn't impressed, which is a shame considering the actors and director. Felt too long without saying anything of real worth.

I havent bothered watching it since I saw a ten minute clip of the battle of Waterloo. It was utter shite - looked like a lower budget version of those Sharpe episodes from the 90s.

And then Napoleon led a cavalry charge himself 🤪. Utter fucking drivel.
Saw Lisa Frankenstein today, thought it was a load of fun. Probably be a cult classic in 5 years.
Saw Dune Part 2.  Just wow.  Utterly incredible (as was the first) - as a dyptich, easily a top 5-10 sci fi "films" of all time for me - the only ones which I would definitely put higher are the Star Wars trilogy, Blade Runner, back to the future (if it counts), maybe the Matrix.  It will be interesting to see how far they do go in the series.
Only thing confirmed is the Messiah, second book - which would make it into a movie trilogy and complete the story of Paul Muad'Dib Atreides.
Quote from: Zlen on March  5, 2024, 11:19:45 am
Only thing confirmed is the Messiah, second book - which would make it into a movie trilogy and complete the story of Paul Muad'Dib Atreides.
is it actually confirmed there'll be a third?
Yeah.
Villeneuve will take a break to do something else (actually good for the movie to have everyone age a bit), but it's getting done.
Also I think Part 2 will make a shitload of money, so Messiah is really a done deal.

https://collider.com/dune-messiah-script-denis-villeneuve/
Supposedly Villeneuve is doing Rendezvous with Rama which, judging by how well he uses scale in Dune is gonna look fucking amazing.
That is so cool because it really speaks to how excited they all are about the project and working on it.
Quote from: Dench57 on March  5, 2024, 12:57:27 pm
Supposedly Villeneuve is doing Rendezvous with Rama which, judging by how well he uses scale in Dune is gonna look fucking amazing.
Look forward to that!
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March  5, 2024, 03:27:16 pm
Look forward to that!

Yeah, that smells like a classic in the making.
Villeneuve is at the peak of his powers, after Dune he'll get all the freedom and budget he needs.
Could be a properly majestic and one of a kind movie.
Quote from: Zlen on March  5, 2024, 03:54:34 pm
Yeah, that smells like a classic in the making.
Villeneuve is at the peak of his powers, after Dune he'll get all the freedom and budget he needs.
Could be a properly majestic and one of a kind movie.
Think I'll actually have to get me arse down to a cinema for that one. ;D
Quote from: Dench57 on March  5, 2024, 12:57:27 pm
Supposedly Villeneuve is doing Rendezvous with Rama which, judging by how well he uses scale in Dune is gonna look fucking amazing.

Apart from The Electric State, this is the sci-fi movie I'm looking forward to the most.

I've loved all his movies, but Sicario for me is one of his best, and he just gets better and better.
Quote from: Dench57 on March  5, 2024, 12:57:27 pm
Supposedly Villeneuve is doing Rendezvous with Rama which, judging by how well he uses scale in Dune is gonna look fucking amazing.


I have waited my whole life to do a film that would do the books justice.

Spoiler

Just hope they don't try and make it some fucking stupid romantic bullshit knobhead action film about bollocks and shite.

If they make it along the lines of 2001 with all the wonder and mystery and awe that the books created then it'll be awesome - I want to finish the first film thinking?

"What the fuck. What was that? WHO were they" - just where the first book left us.

It was that awe and majesty and lack of any knowledge that made the book one of the best written. The later ones went on to explain things too much I think.

[close]
For fans of Villeneuve, I really recommend three of his earlier films. 

August 32nd On Earth - You see some of his technical flourishes in his feature debut, the story is a bit thin but it's still an impressive debut.

Polytechnique - About the 1989 Montreal massacre, its strikes the same somber mood and lack of moralising as Gus Van Sant's Elephant.  Again you can see budgetary restraints but it still has visual flourishes that show his talent.  A disturbing, emotional film about toxic masculinity and misogyny.

Incendies - I still consider this his best film and it's still an extremely relevant piece of storytelling. It shows how the trauma of civil war can transcend generations.

Villeneuve almost seemed like a fully formed filmmaker from the off, it's really no surprise that he's turned into one of the most exciting directors plying his trade.  The first two were on Mubi a while back, they change their catalogue regularly so no idea if that's still the case.
I just saw Poor Things. I'm pretty sure I just watched a soft-core porno.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm
I just saw Poor Things. I'm pretty sure I just watched a soft-core porno.

Haha, right? I really enjoyed it, found it to be charming and absolutely hilarious and yeah, alot more 'here are Emma Stone's tits' than I was expecting.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm
I just saw Poor Things. I'm pretty sure I just watched a soft-core porno.

Read the synopsis.
Saw the phrases "Self-discovery", "equality and liberation"
Nah, not for me.

Off to dig out me Chuck Norris DVD's
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:31:15 am
Read the synopsis.
Saw the phrases "Self-discovery", "equality and liberation"
Nah, not for me.

Off to dig out me Chuck Norris DVD's

I'm pretty sure those are just the words the director used to trick Stone into getting her baps out 20 times.
