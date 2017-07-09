« previous next »
Offline Redcap

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 12:07:21 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 24, 2024, 08:13:10 pm
Just watched the Holdovers just a lovely film. 

On Dune, I read the book a couple of years ago and found it pompous and long winded (sorry, I know Ill be in a minority!). But I watched Dune recently and it condenses it down to all the good bits and jettisons the pomposity.  Highly recommend as a visual spectacular even if not that much actually happens

The movie was far, far better than the book. Villeneuve made some excellent and difficult decisions about discarding or minimising some of the more mystical elements which dragged on for pages and pages and kept it to a fairly simple story about family, betrayal and survival against an epic desert canvas - something he's uniquely good at bringing to life.
Offline Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 06:30:19 am
Im of the opposite view. I mean, I think it really isnt Dune any longer in many ways. He didnt cut anything mystical from the book (there is nothing mystical in it) - he mostly cut chemical (spice) and political (Guild and CHOAM). It might have streamlined the story but it is infinitely less interesting, layered and nuanced. He basically reduced a wonderfully balanced game of moving and controlling levers of power - to a brute force war story.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 10:40:21 am
Quote from: Zlen on February 28, 2024, 06:30:19 am
Im of the opposite view. I mean, I think it really isnt Dune any longer in many ways. He didnt cut anything mystical from the book (there is nothing mystical in it) - he mostly cut chemical (spice) and political (Guild and CHOAM). It might have streamlined the story but it is infinitely less interesting, layered and nuanced. He basically reduced a wonderfully balanced game of moving and controlling levers of power - to a brute force war story.

I understand what you're saying.

The Lynch version mentioned the spice, a lot more.  Although, too short for the whole story, I did enjoy that too.
Offline Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 10:52:09 am
I don't really mind Villeneuve's vision. It's probably the best we could expect and hope for in age of increasingly bland and fomulaic movies. It will forever stand as one of technically and visually impressive sci-fi movies. But for a self-confessed fan of Herbert's work - he didn't for me display real understanding of the crucial thread that makes the book so special. There are three currencies of any value in Dune universe, especially in the first book. These are spice, water and information. Entire story spins on tension between abundance and scarcity of these three currencies. He for the most part almost completely ignored showing true value and importance of spice and water, and to a good extent crippled demonstrating the value and lengths factions go to for information. What he did is to make a story focus more on Paul, which in my view is the equivalent of blindfolding yourself before you enter a museum.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 12:11:34 pm
My understanding was that the book itself to a first time reader today would be incredibly dated and bloated, and feel full of sci-fi cliches - possibly unfairly on this last point, as he may have originated some of them before others used his concepts liberally to the point of being overused tropes.

Somewhat provocatively, and in reference to twitter types (noone on RAWK), I'd argue that almost any time there are big book/franchise etc fans who feel gutted and incredulous about 'the lore' (and specifically that word) it almost always tends to be for the best! Save the boring stuff for a 1000 page novel, and film what matters

EDIT: just read Zlen's post above - this is not in response to that!

Also, Zlen, have you played the Dune boardgame? I played it once - we were reluctant, seemed complicated and too long - and it was really fun. Not least cos me and my friend won by screwing over the host who'd worked so hard to convince us to play. The game revolves around those dynamics you mentioned 
Offline Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 12:26:54 pm
I haven't no.
In my enitre life I've played Monopoly twice and been bored.
Boardgames are not my cup of spice tea.

Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 12:33:42 pm
Quote from: Zlen on February 28, 2024, 12:26:54 pm
I haven't no.
In my enitre life I've played Monopoly twice and been bored.
Boardgames are not my cup of spice tea.


haha then i've pitched to the last person in the world I should have!

it takes a few hours and is weirdly complicated at first. but wouldnt recommend if you don't play others. monopoly is a terrible terrible game though, don't let that cloud your gaming experience!
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 12:53:47 pm
Enjoyed Saltburn but found the weird scenes became more and more for shock value towards the end. Barry was good though.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 02:25:34 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 28, 2024, 12:53:47 pm
Enjoyed Saltburn but found the weird scenes became more and more for shock value towards the end. Barry was good though.
The film was all style over substance for me.  Like you say, lots of it was look how CCCRRRAAAAZZZYYY we are as filmmakers.  Wasnt a fan.
Offline Henry Chinaski

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 02:58:27 pm
Thoughts on 'Poor Things', Lanthimos' latest, here? Want to take my girlfriend to go see it, but she's not really into experimental stuff (pun intended). I mean: she does not like films like, say, 'Inland Empire'.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,229
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 03:11:53 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 28, 2024, 02:58:27 pm
Thoughts on 'Poor Things', Lanthimos' latest, here? Want to take my girlfriend to go see it, but she's not really into experimental stuff (pun intended). I mean: she does not like films like, say, 'Inland Empire'.
Friends of mine who share her trait have said they really enjoyed it.

Easily the most acceptable/accessible of Lanthimos' films aside from The Favourite
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 03:33:58 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 28, 2024, 02:58:27 pm
Thoughts on 'Poor Things', Lanthimos' latest, here? Want to take my girlfriend to go see it, but she's not really into experimental stuff (pun intended). I mean: she does not like films like, say, 'Inland Empire'.

I really enjoyed it, it is certainly wacky and different but in a really fun way. I'll leave this up to your discretion and kind of tastes but there is loads of sex in it, and it is from the female POV (no bad thing innit). Anything else I say to describe it won't really do it justice. It's a multi-colour, beautifully shot Lanthimos movie, if you like his vibe.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 28, 2024, 05:36:21 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 28, 2024, 02:58:27 pm
Thoughts on 'Poor Things', Lanthimos' latest, here? Want to take my girlfriend to go see it, but she's not really into experimental stuff (pun intended). I mean: she does not like films like, say, 'Inland Empire'.

It's miles away from Inland Empire,  Lynch's film is one of my favourites but it's impenetrable, a thousand viewers will have a thousand interpretations.  Inland Empire is more akin to something like Last Year At Marienbad while Poor Things is closer to the films of Terry Gilliam and Jean-Pierre Jeunet (with a dose of Shelley's Frankenstein). It's certainly an odd film but it's not really discombobulating like an untethered David Lynch can be.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:55:25 am
Booked in for Dune 2 in IMAX tomorrow afternoon.
Offline Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:05:40 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:55:25 am
Booked in for Dune 2 in IMAX tomorrow afternoon.

Same here.
I've had enough spoilers to know I won't care much for this movie.
Will still enjoy the spectacle.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:44:07 pm
I'm going to imax Saturday evening - no spoilers in here ;)
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:02:54 pm
Booked my seats a while back.  No IMAX near me, unfortunately.
Offline Dench57

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:21:39 pm
Watched Part 1 a the IMAX and felt like my eardrums were gonna burst it was so loud, must be getting old. Booked in for normal screening tomorrow!
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:37:11 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:21:39 pm
Watched Part 1 a the IMAX and felt like my eardrums were gonna burst it was so loud, must be getting old. Booked in for normal screening tomorrow!

I have sensitive ears, so maybe it's good I haven't got an IMAX.  Never been to one, before.  I've always felt that normal screens are immersive enough.
Online Agent99

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:38:39 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 28, 2024, 02:58:27 pm
Thoughts on 'Poor Things', Lanthimos' latest, here? Want to take my girlfriend to go see it, but she's not really into experimental stuff (pun intended). I mean: she does not like films like, say, 'Inland Empire'.
I didn't like it although I think I'm in the minority there. The Favourite was good but I haven't seen any of Yorgos Lanthimos' other films. He appears to be fairly divisive. It looked great and Emma Stone was very good but it just wasn't for me.
Online Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:53:45 pm
Had a day to myself so watched Hellraiser: Judgment. It was terrible.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:09:57 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 28, 2024, 02:58:27 pm
Thoughts on 'Poor Things', Lanthimos' latest, here? Want to take my girlfriend to go see it, but she's not really into experimental stuff (pun intended). I mean: she does not like films like, say, 'Inland Empire'.


Made for the attention of, load of shite.
Offline Pistolero

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:58:11 pm
Aftersun........thought this would be right up my street reading the reviews on here and elsewhere.....didn't resonate with me at all unfortunately.....far from feeling any of the emotional impact many described....the strongest feeling I had was how much longer is this on for? ....one person's meat etc....
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:05:47 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:53:45 pm
Had a day to myself so watched Hellraiser: Judgment. It was terrible.

The first three are good.  One is an absolute classic, two and three were different, but also good.  The rest aren't worth watching.  I have the puzzle, DVD boxset (films 1-3).
Offline elbow

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:32:37 am
Just back from Dune 2. Wow, what an epic!
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:51:08 am
Quote from: classycarra on February 28, 2024, 12:33:42 pm
haha then i've pitched to the last person in the world I should have!

it takes a few hours and is weirdly complicated at first. but wouldnt recommend if you don't play others. monopoly is a terrible terrible game though, don't let that cloud your gaming experience!

Monopoly is worse than terrible terrible I'd argue - you are being far too kind to it ;)

I am personally not a fan of the style of game the "Dune" (original and re-print) is - but I do rather like the Euro worker placement Dune: Imperium and think that the theme of Dune shines through despite it being less a "thematic" game than the other. 
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:53:32 am
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 28, 2024, 02:58:27 pm
Thoughts on 'Poor Things', Lanthimos' latest, here? Want to take my girlfriend to go see it, but she's not really into experimental stuff (pun intended). I mean: she does not like films like, say, 'Inland Empire'.

Absolutely loved it - almost certainly my favourite film of last year (both UK and US releases from 2023 - Across the Spiderverse, American Fiction, The Holdovers and Past Lives are maybe the rest of the top 5, but that could change if you ask me again tomorrow) and in my top 5-10 of all films released this century.
Online Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:05:35 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:05:47 am
The first three are good.  One is an absolute classic, two and three were different, but also good.  The rest aren't worth watching.  I have the puzzle, DVD boxset (films 1-3).

Yeah I really enjoyed the first 3. The original is a 80's classic! They did a remake in 2022 but I've not seen that.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 05:18:35 pm
Quote from: elbow on Today at 11:32:37 am
Just back from Dune 2. Wow, what an epic!

I'm just back myself.  Loved it.

Watched the first one again last night just as a refresher before today.  The bar defo raised in Part II

So glad they introduced Austin Butler's character.  Loved him.
Online Lad

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 07:14:45 pm
Just done Zone of Interest.  Very powerful. Amazing cinematography as well I thought.
Online John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 07:33:14 pm
Quote from: elbow on Today at 11:32:37 am
Just back from Dune 2. Wow, what an epic!

Thought it was excellent
