Iím of the opposite view. I mean, I think it really isnít Dune any longer in many ways. He didnít cut anything mystical from the book (there is nothing mystical in it) - he mostly cut chemical (spice) and political (Guild and CHOAM). It might have streamlined the story but it is infinitely less interesting, layered and nuanced. He basically reduced a wonderfully balanced game of moving and controlling levers of power - to a brute force war story.