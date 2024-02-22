« previous next »
Schmidt

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 22, 2024, 04:10:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 22, 2024, 10:04:47 am
Looks really bad and the casting is a mess.  Why are the two lead women 30 years older than the game characters?  Why is Roland now a quippy midget instead of a stoic general?

I'll watch it, of course, but I'm expecting it to be a shambles.

Casting Kevin Hart is pretty much a guarantee it'll be mediocre at best. Cate Blachett is amazing but doesn't fit even slightly here.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 22, 2024, 04:46:38 pm
I think the cast of Borderlands is the least of it's worries, my main concern would be Eli Roth directing.
RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 22, 2024, 05:08:49 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 22, 2024, 04:46:38 pm
I think the cast of Borderlands is the least of it's worries, my main concern would be Eli Roth directing.
This 110%.
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 22, 2024, 07:35:11 pm


Draex

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 22, 2024, 07:50:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 22, 2024, 10:04:47 am
Looks really bad and the casting is a mess.  Why are the two lead women 30 years older than the game characters?  Why is Roland now a quippy midget instead of a stoic general?

I'll watch it, of course, but I'm expecting it to be a shambles.

Just big names, its not as though its a book either so there is no interpretation at all, Roland as you say isnt tiny, hes meant to shack up with Lilith.
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 22, 2024, 08:37:25 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 22, 2024, 04:46:38 pm
I think the cast of Borderlands is the least of it's worries, my main concern would be Eli Roth directing.

Eli Roth is a total hack.
meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 09:41:36 am
Have a random day off so going to do a lunchtime film. First cinema trip in 5 years. Trying to decide between horrific holocaust think piece or emotional homosexual love tragedy. No idea what to go for, but I do have a bit of a man crush on Paul Mescal so thats swinging it slightly.
Pistolero

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 09:56:33 am
If I was you, I think id go into work....
Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 10:08:09 am
Quote from: Pistolero on February 23, 2024, 09:56:33 am
If I was you, I think id go into work....

I thought the same  ;D
meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 10:17:13 am
Quote from: Pistolero on February 23, 2024, 09:56:33 am
If I was you, I think id go into work....

Haha. That's just a pure psychological horror with no end.
Pistolero

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 10:34:24 am
😁
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 11:36:46 am
Quote from: Pistolero on February 23, 2024, 09:56:33 am
If I was you, I think id go into work....

 ;D
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 11:37:21 am
Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 01:44:23 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on February 23, 2024, 09:41:36 am
Have a random day off so going to do a lunchtime film. First cinema trip in 5 years. Trying to decide between horrific holocaust think piece or emotional homosexual love tragedy. No idea what to go for, but I do have a bit of a man crush on Paul Mescal so thats swinging it slightly.

If the first is Zone Of Interest, then see that.  Not that All Of Us Strangers is not great (it is), but Zone of Interest, at least IMO, is slightly better (and the Oscars and BAFTAs agree) and also came out earlier IIRC so you should be able to catch the other next week.  Although the actual best film out right now in the cinema is probably Poor Things if it is still on wherever you are going.
disgraced cake

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 02:08:55 pm
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one?

It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 02:22:19 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 23, 2024, 02:08:55 pm
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one?

It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.

If you plan on seeing the second one, then yes, you definitely need to see the first.

Have you seen BR 2049?  That's an impressive piece of film making, too.

Sicario was decent, but BR 2049, was when he took it up another level. And, the first Dune was epic.

I sat in the front row, when I went to see BR 2049, I thought my rib cage was going to vibrate out of my chest!  ;D

I was very impressed with BR 2029 and Dune, both are great films!
Draex

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 02:23:39 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 23, 2024, 02:08:55 pm
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one?

It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.

It's a great film.
Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 02:24:15 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 23, 2024, 02:08:55 pm
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one? It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.

If you plan on watching the second one - yes, obviously.
You'll get the jist of the story, the characters and so on.
You might even like it, who knows.

I don't know what Villeneuve movie it compares to.
Possibly the new Blade Runner in some sense, as that is his most epic movie before Dune.
It's bigger than his previous movies. Still has a lot of that dry, brutalist, show don't tell approach you often see in his films.
Details matter and lot of them are very much hints to those who love the books - like Villeneuve himself.
So some layers of the film will probably go over your head.

disgraced cake

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 02:25:20 pm
Thanks for the replies folks. As for seeing the second film I'll only make plans for it if I like the first which judging by your responses is worth a watch, I wouldn't have watched it without seeing the first as I doubt I'd have a clue what's going on  ;D

Not actually seen the Blade Runner he did, though it's been on my mental watch list for ages. I was surprised I didn't really care for those films of his I mentioned as on the surface they seem like my sort of thing. I'll watch Dune soon.
meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 03:10:46 pm
I went with All of us Strangers as it was just starting when I got there.
Thought it was ok I guess. The ending was a bit meh. Certainly no Aftersun.
I probably should have gone holocaust.
IgorBobbins

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 04:24:41 pm
After all the hype and all the praise its received, Aftersun was a complete letdown for me.  One of the most boring films Ive seen in a while.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 04:53:03 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 23, 2024, 02:08:55 pm
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one?

It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.
personal opinion, yes definitely watch it - whats the harm in watching a genuine blockbuster that's high quality even if you dont love it

but given sicario (and sicario and prisoners - guessing you mean that?) didn't do anything for you, wouldn't expect you to be that into dune either
disgraced cake

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 05:16:40 pm
Quote from: classycarra on February 23, 2024, 04:53:03 pm
personal opinion, yes definitely watch it - whats the harm in watching a genuine blockbuster that's high quality even if you dont love it

but given sicario (and sicario and prisoners - guessing you mean that?) didn't do anything for you, wouldn't expect you to be that into dune either

Yes, meant Prisoners  ;D
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 05:18:49 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 23, 2024, 05:16:40 pm
Yes, meant Prisoners  ;D
i mucked up Arrival - 'Sicario. and also Sicario'! ;D
thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 09:44:49 pm
Mostly avoid the cinema due to my shite hearing, but I cannot wait for dune pt2.
meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 23, 2024, 10:06:28 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February 23, 2024, 09:44:49 pm
Mostly avoid the cinema due to my shite hearing, but I cannot wait for dune pt2.

Dune 1 in the cinema nearly blew my head off it was so loud
Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:42:54 am
Quote from: meady1981 on February 23, 2024, 09:41:36 am
Have a random day off so going to do a lunchtime film. First cinema trip in 5 years. Trying to decide between horrific holocaust think piece or emotional homosexual love tragedy. No idea what to go for, but I do have a bit of a man crush on Paul Mescal so thats swinging it slightly.

It's a day off, so obviously the emotional homosexual love tragedy wins.
TepidT2O

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:13:10 pm
Just watched the Holdovers just a lovely film. 

On Dune, I read the book a couple of years ago and found it pompous and long winded (sorry, I know Ill be in a minority!). But I watched Dune recently and it condenses it down to all the good bits and jettisons the pomposity.  Highly recommend as a visual spectacular even if not that much actually happens
Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:19:31 pm
I think the not much happens bit is valid but Its a big but. That movie is just half of the story and was always going to struggle to ramp up excitement when most of that part of the book is just scheming, plotting and prepping for the crescendo of Yuehs betrayal and the aftermath.
thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:14:56 am
Quote from: meady1981 on February 23, 2024, 10:06:28 pm
Dune 1 in the cinema nearly blew my head off it was so loud

Loudness is the problem; I cant make out dialogue as easily in modern films. Its often just a mush of sound. With the first one I was fine as I know the book so well and it was fairly faithful.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:14:57 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:13:10 pm
Just watched the Holdovers just a lovely film. 

Wonderful film. Matching the 70's aesthetic was great too
[new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 09:42:10 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:14:56 am
Loudness is the problem; I cant make out dialogue as easily in modern films. Its often just a mush of sound. With the first one I was fine as I know the book so well and it was fairly faithful.

It's surprising how often this is brought up literally everywhere, all over Reddit for example, seems to be a common real thing and no one does anything about it, I assume it's the 5.1 that is the problem or something similar. Are they mixing for it to be perfect in cinemas as not THAT many people actually bother watching stuff at the cinema anymore
Red Ol

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:32:46 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:42:10 am
It's surprising how often this is brought up literally everywhere, all over Reddit for example, seems to be a common real thing and no one does anything about it, I assume it's the 5.1 that is the problem or something similar. Are they mixing for it to be perfect in cinemas as not THAT many people actually bother watching stuff at the cinema anymore

Youre right. Think sound mixing is a real problem nowadays. I struggle to hear dialogue in a lot of films and not just at the cinema. For a lot of films on on tv I often have to skip through various different sounds setting to get to something thats just about ok. Annoyingly though the opposite is true when watching football. All I can hear is the fucking commentary when I dont want it!
Red Viper

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:13:35 pm
I hate to go all Andy in here but Past Lives... fuck me, if I'm ever struggling with insomnia I'm sticking this on and I'll be off in two minutes. Cannot get my head round the hype for this one at all.
