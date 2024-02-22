« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:04:47 am
Looks really bad and the casting is a mess.  Why are the two lead women 30 years older than the game characters?  Why is Roland now a quippy midget instead of a stoic general?

I'll watch it, of course, but I'm expecting it to be a shambles.

Casting Kevin Hart is pretty much a guarantee it'll be mediocre at best. Cate Blachett is amazing but doesn't fit even slightly here.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I think the cast of Borderlands is the least of it's worries, my main concern would be Eli Roth directing.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:46:38 pm
I think the cast of Borderlands is the least of it's worries, my main concern would be Eli Roth directing.
This 110%.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57843 on: Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm »


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:04:47 am
Looks really bad and the casting is a mess.  Why are the two lead women 30 years older than the game characters?  Why is Roland now a quippy midget instead of a stoic general?

I'll watch it, of course, but I'm expecting it to be a shambles.

Just big names, its not as though its a book either so there is no interpretation at all, Roland as you say isnt tiny, hes meant to shack up with Lilith.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:46:38 pm
I think the cast of Borderlands is the least of it's worries, my main concern would be Eli Roth directing.

Eli Roth is a total hack.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Have a random day off so going to do a lunchtime film. First cinema trip in 5 years. Trying to decide between horrific holocaust think piece or emotional homosexual love tragedy. No idea what to go for, but I do have a bit of a man crush on Paul Mescal so thats swinging it slightly.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
If I was you, I think id go into work....
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:56:33 am
If I was you, I think id go into work....

I thought the same  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:56:33 am
If I was you, I think id go into work....

Haha. That's just a pure psychological horror with no end.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
😁
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:56:33 am
If I was you, I think id go into work....

 ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:41:36 am
Have a random day off so going to do a lunchtime film. First cinema trip in 5 years. Trying to decide between horrific holocaust think piece or emotional homosexual love tragedy. No idea what to go for, but I do have a bit of a man crush on Paul Mescal so thats swinging it slightly.

If the first is Zone Of Interest, then see that.  Not that All Of Us Strangers is not great (it is), but Zone of Interest, at least IMO, is slightly better (and the Oscars and BAFTAs agree) and also came out earlier IIRC so you should be able to catch the other next week.  Although the actual best film out right now in the cinema is probably Poor Things if it is still on wherever you are going.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one?

It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:08:55 pm
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one?

It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.

If you plan on seeing the second one, then yes, you definitely need to see the first.

Have you seen BR 2049?  That's an impressive piece of film making, too.

Sicario was decent, but BR 2049, was when he took it up another level. And, the first Dune was epic.

I sat in the front row, when I went to see BR 2049, I thought my rib cage was going to vibrate out of my chest!  ;D

I was very impressed with BR 2029 and Dune, both are great films!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:08:55 pm
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one?

It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.

It's a great film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:08:55 pm
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one? It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.

If you plan on watching the second one - yes, obviously.
You'll get the jist of the story, the characters and so on.
You might even like it, who knows.

I don't know what Villeneuve movie it compares to.
Possibly the new Blade Runner in some sense, as that is his most epic movie before Dune.
It's bigger than his previous movies. Still has a lot of that dry, brutalist, show don't tell approach you often see in his films.
Details matter and lot of them are very much hints to those who love the books - like Villeneuve himself.
So some layers of the film will probably go over your head.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Thanks for the replies folks. As for seeing the second film I'll only make plans for it if I like the first which judging by your responses is worth a watch, I wouldn't have watched it without seeing the first as I doubt I'd have a clue what's going on  ;D

Not actually seen the Blade Runner he did, though it's been on my mental watch list for ages. I was surprised I didn't really care for those films of his I mentioned as on the surface they seem like my sort of thing. I'll watch Dune soon.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I went with All of us Strangers as it was just starting when I got there.
Thought it was ok I guess. The ending was a bit meh. Certainly no Aftersun.
I probably should have gone holocaust.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
After all the hype and all the praise its received, Aftersun was a complete letdown for me.  One of the most boring films Ive seen in a while.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:08:55 pm
Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one?

It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.
personal opinion, yes definitely watch it - whats the harm in watching a genuine blockbuster that's high quality even if you dont love it

but given sicario (and sicario and prisoners - guessing you mean that?) didn't do anything for you, wouldn't expect you to be that into dune either
