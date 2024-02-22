Asked it a couple of pages back but didn't get a bastard answer, but is the first Dune worth watching ahead of the second one if I've seen a few of Villenueve's films and not really liked any of them (Passengers, Arrival, Sicario ... Enemy was alright I thought) and I haven't read the books/saw the David Lynch one? It's on Netflix so might as well give it a go if the denizens of Rawk sway my opinion.



If you plan on watching the second one - yes, obviously.You'll get the jist of the story, the characters and so on.You might even like it, who knows.I don't know what Villeneuve movie it compares to.Possibly the new Blade Runner in some sense, as that is his most epic movie before Dune.It's bigger than his previous movies. Still has a lot of that dry, brutalist, show don't tell approach you often see in his films.Details matter and lot of them are very much hints to those who love the books - like Villeneuve himself.So some layers of the film will probably go over your head.