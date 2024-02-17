« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

markedasred

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 17, 2024, 02:53:04 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on February 13, 2024, 11:52:50 am
I wanted to moan about the people who recommended Aftersun. I was an emotional wreck afterwards.

Fuckers  ;D
Will probably watch this tonight as I have just found it's on the BBC iPlayer.
mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 17, 2024, 09:25:10 pm
Quote from: Zlen on February 17, 2024, 09:48:21 am

Ah, I did miss your 'shallow, one dimensional' insights into a story you obviously know nothing about.

What you call 'lack of humanity' is portrayed perfectly in the movie as it is in the book. Mankind is not the same as what we understand - this journey of mankind is basically the core premise of the book. The peak of civilization trajectory we're currently on (one fueled by technology) is in the ancient past when events of Dune happen. We've hit peak automation apex and it came crashing around our ears in a devastating wars against sentient machines. Mankind said - never again. High level computations are done by humans, 'thinking machines', or computers, are strictly prohibited and controlled. These humans are called Mentats and much has been done to find way to increase their capabilities, including a covert breeding program, extensive training from young age and obviously mind altering drugs - ie spice. The main character 'auditioning for aftershave commercial' is one such mentat and then some. He is an unexpected result of hundreds of years of secret breeding program, done without consent of involved parties. He is basically beyond our understanding of humanity. Our definition of him would be a freak mathematical genius with prescient capabilities, fighting skills of Batman, political skills of FDR, military nous of Alexander the Great, trapped in a body of a teenager who is still very much a teenager going through losing of his father while falling in love. At the forefront of his mind through - is avoiding the pitfalls for mankind ahead. That's it basically, his game is making humanity survive long term, guiding them down that path kicking and screaming.

But yeah, shallow.

Doesn't stop it from being a cold, unemotional film. That's fine if you can execute it in a way that is compelling which hits at your emotion. I think 2001: A Space Odyssey is a cold, unemotional film but mindbending and spectacular in its isolating and terrifying concept of humanity.

This film is just overwrought guff, refusing to engage any emotion.
« Last Edit: February 17, 2024, 09:27:37 pm by mattD »
AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 17, 2024, 11:01:35 pm
Quote from: markedasred on February 17, 2024, 02:53:04 pm
Will probably watch this tonight as I have just found it's on the BBC iPlayer.

Ive just finished and wasnt as moved as I thought I would be.
meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 09:08:55 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 17, 2024, 11:01:35 pm
Ive just finished and wasnt as moved as I thought I would be.

Can see how it could go both ways for people to be honest.

Spoiler
Personally It felt like a bit of a perfect storm for me, my own struggles with mental health and the long difficult quest not to let it effect my own young daughter (and me often failing), the loss of my father, the shockingly real dreams of longing I have for people I've lost, searching for answers you can't ever find, the men I've known take their own lives. Even the time period and hotel was copy of ones that I went to when I was a teenager. And the music was all stuff I loved. All in all it all hit me like a tonne of bricks and left me quite shaken. I had no idea what the film was about and just happened upon it as I was going to bed and I got sucked in. It felt like some weird cosmic event i was experiencing wrapped around me. Hard to explain.
[close]
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 09:40:17 am
So. Post Bob-Marley film.

Brilliant. Me and the missus loved it. We love the Caribbean and Bob Marley kind of sums it up for us - though we've only been to Jamaica about 15 times. 

Was an amazing fella and does show that music can change the world.
Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 11:39:41 am
Quote from: mattD on February 17, 2024, 09:25:10 pm
Doesn't stop it from being a cold, unemotional film. That's fine if you can execute it in a way that is compelling which hits at your emotion. I think 2001: A Space Odyssey is a cold, unemotional film but mindbending and spectacular in its isolating and terrifying concept of humanity. This film is just overwrought guff, refusing to engage any emotion.

Again, you're judging the movie on some imagined parameters that simply do not exist in the book. I'm judging it based on the book - and it almost perfectly nails the mood. Only thing really missing from Part 1 is an even longer, more elaborate period of scheming, paranoia and plotting after Atreides take over Arrakis. It is my favourite part of that section of the book, because you can feel the tension building. They know they are effectively trapped there, they know the hammer is coming, they suspect Emperor will help Harkonnens (they don't know he'll go as far as he does) and they know there is a traitor amongst them - so they suspect and blame each other. The only really emotional part of Part one of the book and the movie, only really tragic figure - is Paul's father Leto. I think their relationship in the movie is done perfectly. Leto never actually fully understands his son, while for Paul his father is the only real chink in his armour of pure logic, until later he gets involved with Chani. And him sensing his father's death (as Jessica does too) during the scene in the tent, while also tripping his balls on being overexposed to spice in the open desert - is the only moment his mask cracks and he breaks.

You say there is no emotion, but that's just it - almost all of the characters are working relentlessly all the time to conceal and deflect from their emotions. That's basically the way of the world. There are so many scenes with Jessica where you can see her having little turmoils she pushes down and refocuses, before and during Paul's Gom Jabbar trial, on Arrakis where she needs to 'stay strong' for Leto etc. Thing is - you miss these and just assume these are stone faced, robotic charicatures droning and waffling about. They aren't.
AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 11:53:06 am
Quote from: meady1981 on February 18, 2024, 09:08:55 am
Can see how it could go both ways for people to be honest.

Spoiler
Personally It felt like a bit of a perfect storm for me, my own struggles with mental health and the long difficult quest not to let it effect my own young daughter (and me often failing), the loss of my father, the shockingly real dreams of longing I have for people I've lost, searching for answers you can't ever find, the men I've known take their own lives. Even the time period and hotel was copy of ones that I went to when I was a teenager. And the music was all stuff I loved. All in all it all hit me like a tonne of bricks and left me quite shaken. I had no idea what the film was about and just happened upon it as I was going to bed and I got sucked in. It felt like some weird cosmic event i was experiencing wrapped around me. Hard to explain.
[close]

Yeah that makes complete sense as to why it hit you so hard. It was a good film that Im glad I watched (in a weird way as it is depressing) but it just didnt hit me like I expected.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 12:11:23 pm
Quote from: Zlen on February 18, 2024, 11:39:41 am
Again, you're judging the movie on some imagined parameters that simply do not exist in the book. I'm judging it based on the book - and it almost perfectly nails the mood. Only thing really missing from Part 1 is an even longer, more elaborate period of scheming, paranoia and plotting after Atreides take over Arrakis. It is my favourite part of that section of the book, because you can feel the tension building. They know they are effectively trapped there, they know the hammer is coming, they suspect Emperor will help Harkonnens (they don't know he'll go as far as he does) and they know there is a traitor amongst them - so they suspect and blame each other. The only really emotional part of Part one of the book and the movie, only really tragic figure - is Paul's father Leto. I think their relationship in the movie is done perfectly. Leto never actually fully understands his son, while for Paul his father is the only real chink in his armour of pure logic, until later he gets involved with Chani. And him sensing his father's death (as Jessica does too) during the scene in the tent, while also tripping his balls on being overexposed to spice in the open desert - is the only moment his mask cracks and he breaks.

You say there is no emotion, but that's just it - almost all of the characters are working relentlessly all the time to conceal and deflect from their emotions. That's basically the way of the world. There are so many scenes with Jessica where you can see her having little turmoils she pushes down and refocuses, before and during Paul's Gom Jabbar trial, on Arrakis where she needs to 'stay strong' for Leto etc. Thing is - you miss these and just assume these are stone faced, robotic charicatures droning and waffling about. They aren't.

Well put. I've read all the books (many times) and knowing the stories and how the background sets out made it an astonishing film.

I was gobsmacked by how brilliantly it captured everything. I can see if you are just a punter and not much of a science fiction (And especially Dune) fan then it might be read differently, but this for once was a film made by nerds for nerds and it was fucking stunning.
Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 02:46:48 pm
For nerds, by nerds indeed.

There is one moment in the scene where Jessica interviews/interrogates Shadout Mapes. This scene is so richly explained in the book. Jessica is basically tapping in the dark, using her Bene Gesserit training and knowledge of myths they planted on Arrakis to find her way through. Shadout is both being interviewed and also interviewing Jessica. One wrong word and violence is inevitable.

Jessica basically by accident uses the word Maker when asked by Shadout what crysknife is. She was going to say Maker of death. But she sees Shadouts reaction and halts. She hit the jackpot by using secret Fremen word for the sandworm. In the movie you see that Maker ..  rest of the sentence being swallowed by Jessica. It is utterly brilliant the way its done. Almost imperceptable. But it carries the weight of five pages of the book behind it.

Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 02:51:57 pm
Im really annoyed wanted to see Dune 2 in Imax so I thought I would check out where my local screen was and thought there must be one in Bristol or Bath nice and easy to get a bus tos seeing I have no car now but no my closest is in Swindon which takes hours to get to from Frome so it looks like it will be my local Fleapit.

It weird reading what people are saying about Dune 2 who have seen it saying its a generation defining movie, and not only one of the greatest sci fi films ever made but also one of the greatest war films

And watching this film young people will suddenly know what it was like for people watching Star Wars and The Empire strikes back for the first time when they were released.

The hype is huge I hope the Boxoffice matches it so he can make the 3rd final film.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IlN8YXf_xG4&amp;t=369s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IlN8YXf_xG4&amp;t=369s</a>
« Last Edit: February 18, 2024, 02:53:57 pm by Trada »
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 04:25:01 pm
Finally saw American Fiction today, such a quality film filled with great acting performances.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 05:52:56 pm
Been to see The Red Shoes and Casablanca on the big screen yesterday and today. Both were rewatches, but they're every bit as incredible as the first time seeing them. There's real magic in both of them, in very different ways. What a treat

Got to see a free preview of Perfect Days the other day too. Only my second Wenders viewing. very much a slow cinema film - if only it were slightly longer I reckon Vegeta might bafflingly choose it and struggle!

It's a lovely film though, and for me it successfully managed to avoid the twee feeling that films of a similar colour often fall into. didn't feel it's length and left wanting more. great performance from the main actor. perfect soundtrack too. obviously a bit meat and potatoes, but i think that was part of the magic - re-hearing songs i've been familiar with for so long but with a fresh eye/ear of appreciation. I also think there's something about this post-acute stages of the pandemic era that will make themes of this film chime extra for some.

if the simple premise sounds up your street, i'd highly recommend Perfect Days. if you often say about films 'what was the story, i didn't see the point' i wouldn't'
« Last Edit: February 18, 2024, 05:57:35 pm by classycarra »
The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 09:10:28 pm
I'm yet to see it but Oppenheimer was the big winner at Bafta's today including best film, best male actor & supporting actor. That right?
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 10:04:13 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 18, 2024, 09:10:28 pm
I'm yet to see it but Oppenheimer was the big winner at Bafta's today including best film, best male actor & supporting actor. That right?

Yeah won best director and cinematography as well.

Da'vine Joy Randolf deservedly won best supporting actress for The Holdovers. Emma Stone won best actress for Poor Things.

Zone of Interest won best film in a foreign language and outstanding British film.

American Fiction won best adapted screen play.
Anatomy of a Fall won best original screen play.
S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 11:18:26 pm
Watched Aftersun on iPlayer. Its as good as you lot made it out to be. I loved that the fathers troubles are merely hinted at and not probed into and explained outright. Two great performances too. Very memorable.
S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 18, 2024, 11:22:36 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 18, 2024, 09:10:28 pm
I'm yet to see it but Oppenheimer was the big winner at Bafta's today including best film, best male actor & supporting actor. That right?
Thought Bradley Cooper (and Carey Mulligan) was brilliant in Maestro but yes, Murphy deserved to win that one.

Past Lives was my favourite film of the year but wasnt nominated. Despite dragging on its hard to argue against Oppenheimer.

I usually cant stand Downey Jr but was impressed by him here.
lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 19, 2024, 10:58:51 am
Quote from: S on February 18, 2024, 11:22:36 pm
Thought Bradley Cooper (and Carey Mulligan) was brilliant in Maestro but yes, Murphy deserved to win that one.

Past Lives was my favourite film of the year but wasnt nominated. Despite dragging on its hard to argue against Oppenheimer.

I usually cant stand Downey Jr but was impressed by him here.

Loved Emma Stone in Poor Things, a properly bonkers film with great style, humour and let's face it:
plenty of sex.

Willem Dafoe is ridiculously hammy in it but I found this amusing.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 19, 2024, 11:08:43 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 18, 2024, 09:40:17 am
So. Post Bob-Marley film.

Brilliant. Me and the missus loved it. We love the Caribbean and Bob Marley kind of sums it up for us - though we've only been to Jamaica about 15 times. 

Was an amazing fella and does show that music can change the world.

I was really looking forward to this one, but didn't think it was great at all.

I was hoping for a timeline through his life, but we didn't really get that. It sort of focussed on one big moment/period, and the build up with flashbacks dotted throughout. Thought it was really poorly laid out - jumps all over the place. As someone who had very little knowledge of the guy, I don't feel it gave me any real insight into him.

Struggled to understand some of the dialogue at times too. I don't even think they did a good job conveying just how monumental he was and his impact.

EDIT: The two lead roles - Bob Marley and his wife Rita, were absolutely brilliant. Shame the storytelling let them down.
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 19, 2024, 11:17:30 am
Quote from: Trada on February 18, 2024, 02:51:57 pm


I've already booked my seats for that one.  Can't wait  :thumbup
« Last Edit: February 19, 2024, 11:35:39 am by Red-Soldier »
B0151?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 19, 2024, 11:45:48 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on February 19, 2024, 11:08:43 am
I was really looking forward to this one, but didn't think it was great at all.

I was hoping for a timeline through his life, but we didn't really get that. It sort of focussed on one big moment/period, and the build up with flashbacks dotted throughout. Thought it was really poorly laid out - jumps all over the place. As someone who had very little knowledge of the guy, I don't feel it gave me any real insight into him.

Struggled to understand some of the dialogue at times too. I don't even think they did a good job conveying just how monumental he was and his impact.

EDIT: The two lead roles - Bob Marley and his wife Rita, were absolutely brilliant. Shame the storytelling let them down.
I agree with you. I'm not really a film critic like but, it felt like they did the best what they were given and were let down by a screenplay that didn't have much to say but wanted to try and touch all bases, despite what it's based around.

It was perfectly watchable and could see how people would love it but yeah Bob definitely deserved more powerful film. Maybe it's partly due to not having a big a budget or something but the Elvis and Elton John films felt much more epic despite there being much more high stakes in this, it's not like it went particularly deep into Bob either, just snapshots

I still enjoyed it and happy to hear it's doing well. Cinema was packed out in my screening. Just would have been nice for someone of Marley's social impact and legend getting a film that would be getting touted for awards etc like recent music biopics. Not that he needs it mind.
« Last Edit: February 19, 2024, 11:49:55 am by B0151? »
RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 19, 2024, 12:25:09 pm
Napoleon was boring and pretty average.

After watching I felt there just wasn't enough and everything felt rushed, it didn't really do a deep dive into the psyche of Napoleon, the battle scenes were tame and short. I know they'll be a Director's cut but even that doesn't excite me.

I'm really disappointed, didn't do such a prominent historical figure justice for modern cinema.

Oliver Stone's Alexander was far better. ;D
Damo58

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 19, 2024, 04:04:53 pm
Quote from: classycarra on February 13, 2024, 12:57:00 am
That's good to hear. Was always going to watch at some point, but don't know anything about them or wrestling (outside of a tiny window growing up), but the rest of it appeals so will hopefully go out to see it now

I went in to watching Iron Claw knowing it would be sad, and generally it was manageable, but the one moment that weirdly hit me in the guts was

Spoiler
when he went to the afterlife and asked where his older brother was and they moved to show that he was still a small boy.
[close]

no idea why that specific bit got me so much.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 19, 2024, 05:39:39 pm
Aftersun. Bit underwhelmed by it to be honest.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 19, 2024, 09:49:36 pm
Went to see the unlimited preview screening of Wicked Little Letters this evening. Thought it was lots of fun and Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley were both great.
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:45:57 am
Recently watched Grave of the Fireflies, Alive, Machine Gun Preacher, and a Simple Plan.

All different, all recommended viewing.
Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:41:10 pm
Quote from: John_P on February 19, 2024, 09:49:36 pm
Went to see the unlimited preview screening of Wicked Little Letters this evening. Thought it was lots of fun and Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley were both great.

Seen the trailer a few times now, and each time I've laughed and enjoyed it - been looking forward to it for a while, and am going Friday to go see it. 
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:34:41 pm
Eaten by Lions (Netflix)

Its a pretty good British film. A story of two half brothers with no parents and their Gran has just died.

The two brothers Omar and Pete have great chemistry and they go on an adventure to Blackpool searchinhg for Oman's father.

Its well paced, well acted and explores Racism, belonging, the family unit.

I dont watch many films but glad I watched this

It wont win any Oscars but its well worth 90 minutes of your time. 

filopastry

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm
Quote from: John_P on February 18, 2024, 04:25:01 pm
Finally saw American Fiction today, such a quality film filled with great acting performances.

Finally saw it at the weekend as well, really enjoyed it.


Looking forwards unfortunately away next week so will miss the early screenings of Dune 2 but I am so hyped to watch that, I mean I was anyway but the advance buzz is so good.
kavah

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:06:25 pm
^ the advance reviews on Dune 2 look great.  Cant wait.
