Doesn't stop it from being a cold, unemotional film. That's fine if you can execute it in a way that is compelling which hits at your emotion. I think 2001: A Space Odyssey is a cold, unemotional film but mindbending and spectacular in its isolating and terrifying concept of humanity. This film is just overwrought guff, refusing to engage any emotion.



Again, you're judging the movie on some imagined parameters that simply do not exist in the book. I'm judging it based on the book - and it almost perfectly nails the mood. Only thing really missing from Part 1 is an even longer, more elaborate period of scheming, paranoia and plotting after Atreides take over Arrakis. It is my favourite part of that section of the book, because you can feel the tension building. They know they are effectively trapped there, they know the hammer is coming, they suspect Emperor will help Harkonnens (they don't know he'll go as far as he does) and they know there is a traitor amongst them - so they suspect and blame each other. The only really emotional part of Part one of the book and the movie, only really tragic figure - is Paul's father Leto. I think their relationship in the movie is done perfectly. Leto never actually fully understands his son, while for Paul his father is the only real chink in his armour of pure logic, until later he gets involved with Chani. And him sensing his father's death (as Jessica does too) during the scene in the tent, while also tripping his balls on being overexposed to spice in the open desert - is the only moment his mask cracks and he breaks.You say there is no emotion, but that's just it - almost all of the characters are working relentlessly all the time to conceal and deflect from their emotions. That's basically the way of the world. There are so many scenes with Jessica where you can see her having little turmoils she pushes down and refocuses, before and during Paul's Gom Jabbar trial, on Arrakis where she needs to 'stay strong' for Leto etc. Thing is - you miss these and just assume these are stone faced, robotic charicatures droning and waffling about. They aren't.