The RAWK Film Thread

Red Viper

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 13, 2024, 02:00:54 pm
Aftersun really is an unbelievable piece of filmmaking. Been over a year since I saw it and I don't think a week has gone by without me thinking of that final sequence.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 13, 2024, 02:02:50 pm
Quote from: Red Viper on February 13, 2024, 02:00:54 pm
Aftersun really is an unbelievable piece of filmmaking. Been over a year since I saw it and I don't think a week has gone by without me thinking of that final sequence.
I'm with you, I don't think I have been moved so much by a film since (and very few I can recall before too). And that's without having similar experiences to the film's themes.

Not many better feature debuts I can think of in this era, either
Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 13, 2024, 02:22:35 pm
Frankie Corio doesn't get half as much credit as she deserves for her performance in Aftersun. She's stellar in it.
Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 13, 2024, 04:18:43 pm
Quote from: Ray K on February 13, 2024, 02:22:35 pm
Frankie Corio doesn't get half as much credit as she deserves for her performance in Aftersun. She's stellar in it.

A proper character on the X Factir back on the day too.
S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 13, 2024, 04:29:25 pm
I wasn't massively impressed by The Zone of Interest while watching it, but it's stuck in my mind. It was essentially the same scene repeated throughout, the family doing something mundane while the camp itself is right there. It was short and I felt like it still dragged at times.

However, certain moments stick out as being incredibly haunting. The night vision sequences, the mother who comes to stay looking out of the window at night and the jarring cut back from the present day scenes to Hoss looking down the hallway. It was all so surreal and scared me in a way films haven't in a long time. Sound design helped massively.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 13, 2024, 06:10:37 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on February 13, 2024, 11:52:50 am
I wanted to moan about the people who recommended Aftersun. I was an emotional wreck afterwards.

Fuckers  ;D

I'm going to think it's shite aren't I? :D
Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 14, 2024, 09:22:21 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 13, 2024, 06:10:37 pm
I'm going to think it's shite aren't I? :D

Maybe! But you would have to be a piece of wood not to get emotional at it  ;D
Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 14, 2024, 12:02:20 pm
I was going to give Madame Web a miss (well, at least I was going to de-prioritise it) until I saw the reviews today.  Fresh score on RT of 17%, 29% average score on metacritic.  By far the worst scoring Marvel adjacent property (well recent at least).  Wow - might have to go see just to see how much a train wreck it is
Vegeta

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 14, 2024, 06:10:44 pm
Just wanted to give a quick shoutout to the Crank movies - if you're into action-packed thrill rides, these are a must-watch! Jason Statham is an absolute beast in these films, delivering non-stop excitement and insane stunts. The direction and editing are off the charts too, keeping the adrenaline pumping from start to finish. So if you're looking for some high-octane entertainment, definitely give Crank 1 and 2 a try!

So, I finally caved and watched the Lord of the Rings movies, and I have to be honest - I didn't see what all the hype was about.  Sure, they had some impressive visuals and epic battles, but there were a lot of issues that I couldn't overlook.

First off, the pacing was a major problem for me. It felt like they could have easily trimmed down each movie by an hour or two. There were so many unnecessary scenes that dragged on, and those walking scenes? I swear, it felt like they spent half the trilogy just trekking through mountains and forests. It got old real fast.

And speaking of the story, I found it pretty convoluted and hard to follow at times. There were so many characters and plotlines to keep track of that I often found myself feeling lost. Plus, some of the dialogue felt really cheesy and forced, which took me out of the experience.

Don't get me wrong, I can appreciate the effort that went into making these movies, but they just didn't click with me. Maybe I'm missing something, but I was left feeling pretty disappointed overall.
meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 14, 2024, 09:00:24 pm
Haha, stop watching long, dialogue heavy films mate.
Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 14, 2024, 09:46:42 pm
How the fuck is LOTR hard to follow? A group of people have to destroy a powerful ring, the bad guys want to take the ring. That's fucking it.

Honestly, movies might not be your thing.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 14, 2024, 09:49:01 pm
Quote from: Ray K on February 14, 2024, 09:46:42 pm
How the fuck is LOTR hard to follow? A group of people have to destroy a powerful ring, the bad guys want to take the ring. That's fucking it.

Honestly, movies might not be your thing.
Definitely a skill issue for Vegeta!

Imagine watching the first one and thinking hmm not sure I'm into this then watching another 5-6 more hours! ;D
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 14, 2024, 10:21:04 pm
I'd love to live in a world whereby I could be entertained by a Jason Statham movie.
meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 14, 2024, 10:28:29 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 14, 2024, 10:21:04 pm
I'd love to live in a world whereby I could be entertained by a Jason Statham movie.

Sometimes when Im still thinking about Aftersun and sobbing 48 hours after watching it, I do wish I was simply just satisfied by watching The Meg 2.
Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:36:45 am
If you haven't realised Vegeta is on a wind-up by now, there's no hope for you :)

Veggy - Please tell me you are on a big wind-up, right?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:23:58 am
For those that haven't had the pleasure of seeing it yet, Past Lives is on Netflix today.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:54:14 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 14, 2024, 10:21:04 pm
I'd love to live in a world whereby I could be entertained by a Jason Statham movie.
To give Vegeta his due, both Crank films are decent and Crank: High Voltage in particular is genuinely brilliant, even if they are essentially satirising action films and action fans. He probably shouldn't go for the extended versions of LOTR though.
tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:56:27 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 08:54:14 am
To give Vegeta his due, both Crank films are decent and Crank: High Voltage in particular is genuinely brilliant, even if they are essentially satirising action films and action fans. He probably shouldn't go for the extended versions of LOTR though.

Yeah just popping in to agree with this.  The Crank films are brilliant for what they are, really entertaining stuff and perfect for Statham.
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:03:08 pm
If the statue of Liberty and a CGI version of Charlton Heston doesn't appear in this film I will be very disappointed.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XtFI7SNtVpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XtFI7SNtVpY</a>
pazcom

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:17:21 pm
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 03:03:08 pm
If the statue of Liberty and a CGI version of Charlton Heston doesn't appear in this film I will be very disappointed.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XtFI7SNtVpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XtFI7SNtVpY</a>

so were the previous three Planet of the Apes films prequels to the Charlton Heston ones? Always thought these were 'stand alone' films.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:48:19 pm by pazcom »
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:00:39 pm
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 03:17:21 pm
so were the previous three Planet of the Apes films prequels to the Charlton Heston ones? Always thought these were 'stand alone' films.

Yes they are stand alone films but they have seemed to have reached the same time period as the first Planet of the Apes film I just mean a tip of the hat to the original film that beach looks familiar in the trailer

just something like in the background in one scene you get Heston getting off his horse and  kneeling in front of the Statue of Liberty his story is just going on at the same time.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:11:47 pm by Trada »
Dr. Beaker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:39:38 pm
He just can't let go of the part with his famously cold dead hand.
killer-heels

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:58:18 pm
Did they explain how the apes overpowered the US military?
Craig S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:38:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:58:18 pm
Did they explain how the apes overpowered the US military?

Trump got in and encouraged the apes to attack the Nato members who didn't pay enough. Snowballed from there
afc tukrish

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:49:23 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 05:38:53 pm
Trump got in and encouraged the apes to attack the Nato members who didn't pay enough. Snowballed from there

Wasn't an insurrection, though...
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:53:11 pm
Dune part 2 had its premier tonight and people seem to be loving it calling its masterpiece and one of the best Sci Fi films ever

If it's half of that I will be happy.
BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 09:02:38 am
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 03:03:08 pm
If the statue of Liberty and a CGI version of Charlton Heston doesn't appear in this film I will be very disappointed.


I remember seeing the scene in the original when I was a kid and it sent a shiver down my spine.
meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 09:52:33 am
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 10:53:11 pm
Dune part 2 had its premier tonight and people seem to be loving it calling its masterpiece and one of the best Sci Fi films ever

If it's half of that I will be happy.

I'm not interested until I've heard Vegeta's review.
Andy_lfc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:06:10 am
Quote from: S on February 13, 2024, 04:29:25 pm
I wasn't massively impressed by The Zone of Interest while watching it, but it's stuck in my mind. It was essentially the same scene repeated throughout, the family doing something mundane while the camp itself is right there. It was short and I felt like it still dragged at times.

However, certain moments stick out as being incredibly haunting. The night vision sequences, the mother who comes to stay looking out of the window at night and the jarring cut back from the present day scenes to Hoss looking down the hallway. It was all so surreal and scared me in a way films haven't in a long time. Sound design helped massively.

I think the mundanity of the activities around the house is part of the point. We are watching people go about their everyday lives, for some living out their dream life, all the while surrounded by death on an unimaginable scale, living in absolute certainty that what they are doing/witnessing is right and just  The sound design is haunting, the continuous noise of the crematoria working 24/7, the dogs, the screaming, the intermittent gunfire, all loud enough to hear, but just quiet enough to ignore.

I know this isn't a film for everyone, and I already have an interest in the subject matter so am biased, but I thought it was excellent and so different from pretty much anything else I have seen before.  It has stuck with me long after viewing.
mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:22:24 pm
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 10:53:11 pm
Dune part 2 had its premier tonight and people seem to be loving it calling its masterpiece and one of the best Sci Fi films ever

If it's half of that I will be happy.

Anything like part one, it will be absolute rubbish.

Honestly the most po-faced, dour film I've ever watched. The main character constantly looks like they're auditioning for an aftershave commercial. I'll admit I am not into all that fantasy stuff, but even I can appreciate Lord of the Rings. I can see why its great without necessarily liking it. With this, there's absolutely no sense of humanity or depth to any of the characters in Dune. Possibly the most overrated film I've ever watched.
mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:22:58 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:23:58 am
For those that haven't had the pleasure of seeing it yet, Past Lives is on Netflix today.

The best film I saw last year. Just fantastic.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:40:29 pm

Saw Bob Marley - One Love today, the biopic covering Bob Marley in the late 70s when he's nearly killed in his own home in Jamaica, moving to London and becoming a global super star following the recording and release of Exodus.

Despite the fact it very much eschews the usual music biopic trope of the climb to fame (see Walk Hard) in this Marley is already a famous man in Jamaica and abroad. It still is very much by the numbers plotting. Feels like it relys too much on putting in another Marley tune instead of really digging into what made the man tick during these key years of his life.

A pity as Kingsley Ben-Adir is excellent as Bob Marley, as is Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.
BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:09:34 pm
Quote from: John_P on Today at 10:40:29 pm
Saw Bob Marley - One Love today, the biopic covering Bob Marley in the late 70s when he's nearly killed in his own home in Jamaica, moving to London and becoming a global super star following the recording and release of Exodus.

Despite the fact it very much eschews the usual music biopic trope of the climb to fame (see Walk Hard) in this Marley is already a famous man in Jamaica and abroad. It still is very much by the numbers plotting. Feels like it relys too much on putting in another Marley tune instead of really digging into what made the man tick during these key years of his life.

A pity as Kingsley Ben-Adir is excellent as Bob Marley, as is Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

I know Ben Kingsley won an Academy Award for playing Gandi but doing Marley would be a bit of a stretch.
Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:25:58 pm
Finally saw american fiction as it wasn't out iny local light cinema in Bradford  (I have an unimited pass there so am loath to pay somewhere else). Wow. Just wow. Hysterically funny in parts, moving in others. Cant recommend highly enough
