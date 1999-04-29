Just wanted to give a quick shoutout to the Crank movies - if you're into action-packed thrill rides, these are a must-watch! Jason Statham is an absolute beast in these films, delivering non-stop excitement and insane stunts. The direction and editing are off the charts too, keeping the adrenaline pumping from start to finish. So if you're looking for some high-octane entertainment, definitely give Crank 1 and 2 a try!



So, I finally caved and watched the Lord of the Rings movies, and I have to be honest - I didn't see what all the hype was about. Sure, they had some impressive visuals and epic battles, but there were a lot of issues that I couldn't overlook.



First off, the pacing was a major problem for me. It felt like they could have easily trimmed down each movie by an hour or two. There were so many unnecessary scenes that dragged on, and those walking scenes? I swear, it felt like they spent half the trilogy just trekking through mountains and forests. It got old real fast.



And speaking of the story, I found it pretty convoluted and hard to follow at times. There were so many characters and plotlines to keep track of that I often found myself feeling lost. Plus, some of the dialogue felt really cheesy and forced, which took me out of the experience.



Don't get me wrong, I can appreciate the effort that went into making these movies, but they just didn't click with me. Maybe I'm missing something, but I was left feeling pretty disappointed overall.