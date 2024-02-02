« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3393960 times)

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57680 on: February 2, 2024, 08:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on February  2, 2024, 07:52:20 pm
Carl Weathers dead at 76.   :'(

Not Apollo. Fucking shite news.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57681 on: Yesterday at 05:21:15 am »
Killers of the Flower Moon. What a movie. Absolutely brilliant story-telling and acting about a piece of history I knew nothing about.

Mad to think that was only 100 years ago.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57682 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  2, 2024, 07:43:44 pm
Theres a new Wallace and bro it film out at Christmas

Their stuff is great!  Proper laugh out loud!  Last thing I read, was that Ardman were running out of modelling clay, as their supplier went under.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57683 on: Yesterday at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on February  2, 2024, 09:51:44 am
I ended up missing the start of Kinky Boots due to missing a bus, so went to see Argylle instead.  I have *no idea* how you would rate something that fun as only a 1 star.  Not saying it is worth more than 3, but it is *way* better than Kingsman 2, for instance (I  know Bradshaw rated the first 2/5 - so if you liked that film, I'd say you'd like this one - it's certainly less misogynist).  Maybe 20 mins too long, which is why I'd probably rate it a 7/10. Very silly plots and twists, but executed well - dumb spy fun it certainly is.

Yeah a solid 3/5 for me, maybe too long. Action sequences in the 3rd act a bit of a let down.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57684 on: Today at 11:01:04 pm »
Badland Hunters

An entertaining action romp - South Korean - worth a watch, but gets a bit still at the e.. well, the beginning probably :D
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.
