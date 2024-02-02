Carl Weathers dead at 76. :'(
Theres a new Wallace and bro it film out at Christmas
I ended up missing the start of Kinky Boots due to missing a bus, so went to see Argylle instead. I have *no idea* how you would rate something that fun as only a 1 star. Not saying it is worth more than 3, but it is *way* better than Kingsman 2, for instance (I know Bradshaw rated the first 2/5 - so if you liked that film, I'd say you'd like this one - it's certainly less misogynist). Maybe 20 mins too long, which is why I'd probably rate it a 7/10. Very silly plots and twists, but executed well - dumb spy fun it certainly is.
