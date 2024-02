Saw the 1946 Pressburger/Powell Classic "A Matter of Life and Death" at the cinema on Sunday. Utterly blown away by it, wonderful charming film.



Going to try and catch 3-4 films between now and Sunday - it will depend on whether I see kinky boots (filmed stage musical as a "CULTURE" thing) - if I do, then it will be Argylle/Holdovers Fri/Sat; and then try and catch The Colour Purple Sunday morning. Or whether I skip the kinky boots and just do the other 3 - unfortunately busy Saturday, and Sunday the boy and the heron clashes with the Arsenal match.



So should I try and see kinky boots? Or skip it, and see Colour Purple tonight (and free up Sunday morning for a lay in).