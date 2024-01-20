So Oscar Nominations been released; some interesting snubs: Barbie not getting noms for best actress or director (but then getting a best supporting actress nom for America Ferera); Saltburn getting ZERO nominations; May December only getting a single nomination (for Original Screenplay) when there was a lot of late buzz about the acting especially; Color Purple on getting a single nod for DaVine Joy Randolph in the supporting category; and maybe most interestingly (after 6 from the BAFTAs), ZERO nominations for All Of Us Strangers.
Overall, by my count, Oppenheimer has 13 nominations, Poor Things 11, Killer of the Florer Moon 10, Barbie 8 and Maestro 7. With 5 apiece for American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Zone of Interest.