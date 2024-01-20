« previous next »
Offline Qston

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57600 on: January 20, 2024, 10:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 19, 2024, 01:15:18 pm
There are moments of greatness in Saltburn and its well made and performed,  but it is not the sum of its parts.  Without the controversial moments its quite forgettable, its not as good as Promising Young Woman in my opinion.

I've watched it now and pretty much agree with your assessment
Offline S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57601 on: January 21, 2024, 12:08:20 am »
Quote from: Qston on January 19, 2024, 11:39:09 am
Loads of people who I don`t really trust when it comes to film choices, have told me to watch Saltburn.

RAWK will give me the answer.....so is it worth watching ?
At the very least, yes, its worth watching.

I thought it was really entertaining. Good cast and an interesting enough premise.
Offline Livbes

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57602 on: January 21, 2024, 03:02:37 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 20, 2024, 07:20:05 pm
Just watched The Creator on Disney. Really liked it, some great futuristic weapons. Thought it was miles better than Rebel Moon. Although this is just set on Earth.

Twice at cinema and once at home. I love it for some reason. Also always get emotional at the end. Unusual for me.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57603 on: January 21, 2024, 10:02:04 am »
The Beekeeper

Not the best film, but I love the idea that scammers are getting blown up

Disappointingly, he let the actual scammers go and pretty much only killed the security guys. Would have liked to have seen a lot more of the scammers get blown up, shot and exploded through glass doors and walls, but hey ho. Hopefully Beekeeper II will show a lot more scammers getting blown to pieces.

3/10

Offline JayNY

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57604 on: January 21, 2024, 06:56:58 pm »
Society of the Snow

Stunning
Offline Livbes

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57605 on: January 21, 2024, 09:00:53 pm »
Quote from: JayNY on January 21, 2024, 06:56:58 pm
Society of the Snow

Stunning

Yep, Brilliant.
Offline thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57606 on: January 21, 2024, 09:54:39 pm »
The Holdovers. Absolutely wonderful and right up there with Sideways as Alexander Paynes best. Could see Giamatti and Joy Randolph winning Oscars for it. Production design is beautiful too. At times it felt like I was watching an old 70s film.
Offline thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57607 on: January 21, 2024, 10:07:04 pm »
Also saw wonka this weekend. Disappointing after seeing so much positivity around it. The new songs are weak and I found myself pretty bored early on. Good acting turns from Coleman and Grant and some nice set design but otherwise fairly forgettable. Definitely not a patch on Paddington.

And what was with the accents? Set in a weird faux English city with some people having broad American accents for absolutely no reason - noodle being the most perplexing given shes raised by two English people. And the New York cop.
Offline Only Me

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57608 on: January 21, 2024, 10:17:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 21, 2024, 09:54:39 pm
The Holdovers. Absolutely wonderful and right up there with Sideways as Alexander Paynes best. Could see Giamatti and Joy Randolph winning Oscars for it. Production design is beautiful too. At times it felt like I was watching an old 70s film.

Agreed. Its fantastic.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57609 on: January 21, 2024, 10:43:16 pm »
Not seen The Holdovers yet, cineworld claiming its on a limited release. So will see if it's scheduled from next Friday or I'll go somewhere else to see it.

I did see the new Jodie Comer film, The End We Start From, which I enjoyed.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57610 on: January 21, 2024, 10:53:33 pm »
Stumbled into 'John Carpenter's They Live' (1988) yesterday. What a fantastic piece of art. The fight scene between Keith David & Roddy Piper is epic.

"I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass. And I'm all out of bubblegum"
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57611 on: January 21, 2024, 10:58:04 pm »
It's funny how the anti-corporate message of They Live, was wrongly interpreted by the right wing in the US, as some sort of a message to read between the lines and fight the global agenda! Either way, fantastic movie.
Offline Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57612 on: January 21, 2024, 11:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Qston on January 20, 2024, 10:19:24 pm
I've watched it now and pretty much agree with your assessment

Murder on the Dancefloor was playing in my local co-op earlier and there were people doing little dances. Cringe. That's put me off the film.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57613 on: January 21, 2024, 11:54:43 pm »
Saw an advance screening of "The Zone of Interest" tonight at my local light. Incredible. Struggle to remember a better film at showing the banality of evil. Not my favourite of the 6 films I've seen so far this year (that would be Poor Things) but incredible nonetheless.

15.99 so far this month has been very well spent. Hopefully all of us strangers, and the holdovers will be shown there soon.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57614 on: January 22, 2024, 09:31:53 am »
Quote from: Peabee on January 21, 2024, 11:49:25 pm
Murder on the Dancefloor was playing in my local co-op earlier and there were people doing little dances. Cringe. That's put me off the film.


Yeah people having a bit of a laugh and enjoying themselves is way out of order.

Offline Salger

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57615 on: January 22, 2024, 03:46:20 pm »
The Kitchen on Netflix.

Some decent promise early on but ultimately shit. Weak storyline.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57616 on: January 22, 2024, 10:51:19 pm »
Thought The Holdovers was excellent. Alexander Payne seems to have taken the decision to film it very much in the spirit of its time (1970-71) and the visual style reminded me a lot of Harold and Maude. But the writing and characterisation was very, very good. Everyone felt like a genuine, three-dimensional character, which made everything emotionally satisfying but also kind of threw some of my other favourite films over the last year into relief.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57617 on: January 22, 2024, 11:28:36 pm »
Little Bone Lodge


Fucking hell. If you're going to watch this, don't read any reviews or watch the trailer.


9/10


Eeek.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57618 on: Yesterday at 11:01:44 am »
Quote from: Salger on January 22, 2024, 03:46:20 pm
The Kitchen on Netflix.

Some decent promise early on but ultimately shit. Weak storyline.

Some bloody good tunes.
Offline Salger

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57619 on: Yesterday at 12:08:46 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:01:44 am
Some bloody good tunes.

Agree. Great soundtrack and a surprise appearance by Ian Wright.

Unfortunately I found the storyline too simplistic and lacking in depth. I think the Kitchen would be a much darker, dangerous place in reality rather than the biggest dispute amongst residents being spending too long in the shower!
Online Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57620 on: Yesterday at 02:10:31 pm »
Oscar noms out.  Oppenheimer dominates, getting nods in all major categories it was up for. Barbie gets a bunch, but for Ryan Gosling and not Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig, and Saltburn gets completely snubbed with no noms, not even for Barry Keoghan.

Oppenheimer - 13
Poor Things - 11
Killers of the Flower Moon - 10
Barbie - 8
Maestro - 7
Anatomy of a Fall, Holdovers - 5
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57621 on: Yesterday at 02:15:08 pm »
So Oscar Nominations been released; some interesting snubs:  Barbie not getting noms for best actress or director (but then getting a best supporting actress nom for America Ferera); Saltburn getting ZERO nominations; May December only getting a single nomination (for Original Screenplay) when there was a lot of late buzz about the acting especially; Color Purple on getting a single nod for DaVine Joy Randolph in the supporting category; and maybe most interestingly (after 6 from the BAFTAs), ZERO nominations for All Of Us Strangers.

Overall, by my count, Oppenheimer has 13 nominations, Poor Things 11, Killer of the Florer Moon 10, Barbie 8 and Maestro 7.  With 5 apiece for American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Zone of Interest.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57622 on: Yesterday at 02:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:10:31 pm
Oscar noms out.  Oppenheimer dominates, getting nods in all major categories it was up for. Barbie gets a bunch, but for Ryan Gosling and not Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig, and Saltburn gets completely snubbed with no noms, not even for Barry Keoghan.

Oppenheimer - 13
Poor Things - 11
Killers of the Flower Moon - 10
Barbie - 8
Maestro - 7
Anatomy of a Fall, Holdovers - 5

Beat me to it - but just an FYI, Zone of Interest also has 5 nominations (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International, and best Sound).  As does Anatomy of a Fall (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing)
Offline Red Viper

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57623 on: Yesterday at 02:22:13 pm »
Has America Ferrera even been talked about as a possible Oscar nom? Personally, I thought she was the weakest part of that movie.
Offline F-T-9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57624 on: Yesterday at 02:41:09 pm »
Just finished watching Fences. Denzel Washington is truly an all time great, Viola Davis is incredible too.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57625 on: Yesterday at 02:42:04 pm »
Seems a very strong Best Picture line up, seeing The Holdovers and Zone of Interest this weekend so will just have American Fiction to watch.

Try and watch a few of the films with acting nominations this week, conveniently Rustin and Nyad are both on Netflix.
Offline thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57626 on: Yesterday at 02:51:40 pm »
I dont get the bbc narrative of Barbie being snubbed by the academy. Its simply not as good as any of the others that Ive seen that were nominated. It wasnt groundbreaking nor was there anything much to its message. I wont begrudge gosling being nominated, though.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57627 on: Yesterday at 02:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 02:22:13 pm
Has America Ferrera even been talked about as a possible Oscar nom? Personally, I thought she was the weakest part of that movie.
So did lots of other people. Margot Robbie was fine but nowhere near Oscar nom standard.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57628 on: Yesterday at 03:28:52 pm »
Yeah can't say I see an issue with no Best Actress for Barbie - not close to the actresses from Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of Flower Moon or Poor Things (not seen the others), so wouldn't have won anyway.

Can't wait to see Zone of Interest soon. A24 have been useless fucks with it so it's been hard to pin it down, had to find a random Monday evening showing on the other side of the city for me.

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 02:51:40 pm
I don’t get the bbc narrative of Barbie being ‘snubbed’ by the academy. It’s simply not as good as any of the others that I’ve seen that were nominated. It wasn’t groundbreaking nor was there anything much to its ‘message’. I won’t begrudge gosling being nominated, though.
Yep. They've got lots of noms in the categories they deserve, including two for original song (although I have no recollection of the 'what was i made for' song), costume, production and best adaptation. it's also up for best picture somehow, so definitely no snub!
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57629 on: Yesterday at 03:45:19 pm »
I havent seen Zone Of Interest (the book is a stunner though) or American Fiction, that aside my picks are as follows -

Best Film - Oppenheimer
Best Director - Christopher Nolan
Best Actor - Cillian Murphy
Best Actress - Lily Gladstone
Best Supporting Actor - Robert De Niro
Best Supporting Actress - Emily Blunt

I think best original screenplay will go to The Holdovers, best adapted Oppenheimer.
Offline Seebab

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57630 on: Yesterday at 06:10:46 pm »
Thought Past Lives would get a few more nominations. Would like to see that one win Best Picture. Or otherwise Killers of the Flower Moon.
Offline Seebab

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57631 on: Yesterday at 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 02:22:13 pm
Has America Ferrera even been talked about as a possible Oscar nom? Personally, I thought she was the weakest part of that movie.

Agreed. No way should she have received a nomination.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57632 on: Yesterday at 06:12:58 pm »
No major surprises with Best Picture nominations. Foster, Benning and especially Ferrera seem odd. Although it baffles me every year in the streaming era that studios seem to have completely lost their ability to properly release their awards material when demand will be highest. There's very little sense of how word of mouth works anymore aside from the quick dopamine hit of the first week on a streaming platform
Offline thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57633 on: Yesterday at 08:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:45:19 pm

Best Supporting Actor - Robert De Niro
Best Supporting Actress - Emily Blunt


I reckon itll be Downey Jnr and DaVine Joy Randolph for these. Joy Randolphs performance was my favourite of any film. That scene alone where she was folding baby clothes is fucking incredible.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57634 on: Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm »
Watched Nyad this afternoon which was a perfectly serviceable film but I'm stunned Foster and Benning have gotten Oscar nominations from this.

Have to say the main take away was just how insane open water swimming is.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57635 on: Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm »
Saltburn what a load of shite.

Not sure what was weirder - the Scouse accent, the distance from the South to the North or the crap story

1/10

At best.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57636 on: Today at 01:56:19 pm »
Anybody else seen the rumour that Paul Thomas Anderson wrote the screenplay for Flowers Of The Killer Moon and not Eric Roth ?  Could explain the screenplay snub because while some may of found it too long the screenplay was quite brilliant if youve ever read the source material.
Online CortexVortex

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57637 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on Yesterday at 06:10:46 pm
Thought Past Lives would get a few more nominations. Would like to see that one win Best Picture. Or otherwise Killers of the Flower Moon.

It's a shame that Greta Lee didn't get a nomination. She was absolutely perfect.

Overall I'm rooting for Poor Things but expecting Oppenheimer to win all the major ones.
Online meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57638 on: Today at 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
Saltburn what a load of shite.

Not sure what was weirder - the Scouse accent, the distance from the South to the North or the crap story

1/10

At best.

The fact he went for a quick drive and had no idea he was going to Liverpool until he got to his street was more shocking than the grave bit.
