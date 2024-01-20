I don’t get the bbc narrative of Barbie being ‘snubbed’ by the academy. It’s simply not as good as any of the others that I’ve seen that were nominated. It wasn’t groundbreaking nor was there anything much to its ‘message’. I won’t begrudge gosling being nominated, though.



Yeah can't say I see an issue with no Best Actress for Barbie - not close to the actresses from Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of Flower Moon or Poor Things (not seen the others), so wouldn't have won anyway.Can't wait to see Zone of Interest soon. A24 have been useless fucks with it so it's been hard to pin it down, had to find a random Monday evening showing on the other side of the city for me.Yep. They've got lots of noms in the categories they deserve, including two for original song (although I have no recollection of the 'what was i made for' song), costume, production and best adaptation. it's also up for best picture somehow, so definitely no snub!