Also saw wonka this weekend. Disappointing after seeing so much positivity around it. The new songs are weak and I found myself pretty bored early on. Good acting turns from Coleman and Grant and some nice set design but otherwise fairly forgettable. Definitely not a patch on Paddington.



And what was with the accents? Set in a weird faux English city with some people having broad American accents for absolutely no reason - noodle being the most perplexing given sheís raised by two English people. And the New York cop.