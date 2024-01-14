Here's a random one. I have a scene from a film in my head and I can't work out where it's from. A real long shot but I know we have some on here with incredible knowledge.
All I remember is that a married woman meets some teenage boys outside a cafe, and one of them begins chatting her up. Then she gets a lift with them on a scooter to a party. When she gets to this party at a random bar, she suddenly loses interest in the whole thing and she leaves to walk home. I think she then sees her husband on the way home, he pulls up in a car.
I think this is a fairly recent movie. I'd be surprised if it was more than five years ago.
The boys on scooters/motorbikes makes me think it was set in Europe. It was also a sunny day I think.