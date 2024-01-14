Spoiler

Following the absurdity of Bella's basic vocabulary at the beginning and hearing it move to perfection through to the end was a joy. It wasn't always absurd, I liked the straightforwardness of some of the lines, the dinner scene with Duncan's friends in the Lisbon hotel was perfection. Really showed up these men for all they are, loved the sex but were embarrassed out in public by Bella.



Being nitpicky, but pretty much from the wedding scene to a minute before the ending could have been cut out and it wouldn't have been detrimental to the storyline. I found it hard to believe Bella would just accept Alfie's version of events, who was being backed up by Duncan afterall - a guy who had shown himself to be untrustworthy for the previous 90 mins of the film.



Found Max to be revolting, falling for Bella when he knew she still had a child undeveloped mind. Never felt Max deserved Bella in the end. In my version of the film, Emma Stone runs off with me, and we sail the high seas together, eating oysters for eternity.