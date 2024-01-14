« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2024, 05:01:03 pm
John_P:
And finally the new Jason Statham actioner The Beekeeper were he protects the hive whilst we run through as many honey and bee jokes as possible. Though I don't think it's supposed to be a comedy. Utterly stupid.
Thought it was a comedy. Even trailer looks crap.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2024, 06:45:13 pm
Here's a random one. I have a scene from a film in my head and I can't work out where it's from. A real long shot but I know we have some on here with incredible knowledge.

All I remember is that a married woman meets some teenage boys outside a cafe, and one of them begins chatting her up. Then she gets a lift with them on a scooter to a party. When she gets to this party at a random bar, she suddenly loses interest in the whole thing and she leaves to walk home. I think she then sees her husband on the way home, he pulls up in a car.

I think this is a fairly recent movie. I'd be surprised if it was more than five years ago.

The boys on scooters/motorbikes makes me think it was set in Europe. It was also a sunny day I think.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2024, 06:57:34 pm
Emmanuelle?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2024, 07:01:24 pm
Crosby Nick:
Emmanuelle?
Never seen that so unfortunately not.

Definitely not from that era. I'm fairly certain we're talking 2000 at the absolute earliest.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2024, 07:02:56 pm
S:
Never seen that so unfortunately not.

Definitely not from that era. I'm fairly certain we're talking 2000 at the absolute earliest.

Was trying and failing to be funny. First European film that came to mind. :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2024, 08:00:11 pm
Poor Things - Enjoyed this thoroughly, it was a lot funnier than I had anticipated.

Following the absurdity of Bella's basic vocabulary at the beginning and hearing it move to perfection through to the end was a joy. It wasn't always absurd, I liked the straightforwardness of some of the lines, the dinner scene with Duncan's friends in the Lisbon hotel was perfection. Really showed up these men for all they are, loved the sex but were embarrassed out in public by Bella.

Being nitpicky, but pretty much from the wedding scene to a minute before the ending could have been cut out and it wouldn't have been detrimental to the storyline. I found it hard to believe Bella would just accept Alfie's version of events, who was being backed up by Duncan afterall - a guy who had shown himself to be untrustworthy for the previous 90 mins of the film.

Found Max to be revolting, falling for Bella when he knew she still had a child undeveloped mind. Never felt Max deserved Bella in the end. In my version of the film, Emma Stone runs off with me, and we sail the high seas together, eating oysters for eternity.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2024, 08:12:56 pm
S:
Here's a random one. I have a scene from a film in my head and I can't work out where it's from. A real long shot but I know we have some on here with incredible knowledge.

All I remember is that a married woman meets some teenage boys outside a cafe, and one of them begins chatting her up. Then she gets a lift with them on a scooter to a party. When she gets to this party at a random bar, she suddenly loses interest in the whole thing and she leaves to walk home. I think she then sees her husband on the way home, he pulls up in a car.

I think this is a fairly recent movie. I'd be surprised if it was more than five years ago.

The boys on scooters/motorbikes makes me think it was set in Europe. It was also a sunny day I think.
get smart?


others that came up on a slightly obscure google searches:
tully, a cure for wellness, to leslie, the man from u.n.c.l.e
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2024, 09:58:25 pm
A few great movies over the last week. The holdovers was really good, as was one life with Anthony Hopkins. Best was probably Society of the snow though, incredible story.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2024, 11:14:23 pm
classycarra:
get smart?


others that came up on a slightly obscure google searches:
tully, a cure for wellness, to leslie, the man from u.n.c.l.e
None of those either Im afraid.

Honestly starting to think Ive dreamt the whole thing up
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2024, 12:29:37 am
S:
Here's a random one. I have a scene from a film in my head and I can't work out where it's from. A real long shot but I know we have some on here with incredible knowledge.

All I remember is that a married woman meets some teenage boys outside a cafe, and one of them begins chatting her up. Then she gets a lift with them on a scooter to a party. When she gets to this party at a random bar, she suddenly loses interest in the whole thing and she leaves to walk home. I think she then sees her husband on the way home, he pulls up in a car.

I think this is a fairly recent movie. I'd be surprised if it was more than five years ago.

The boys on scooters/motorbikes makes me think it was set in Europe. It was also a sunny day I think.

Larry Crowne? Plot description on Wiki has a section which roughly matches the above.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2024, 02:03:35 pm
Have to say, I disliked Maestro. Great perfomances but overly pretentious for me.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2024, 04:51:12 pm
The G in Gerrard:
Thought it was a comedy. Even trailer looks crap.

I saw it last Thursday - I thought it was a perfectly serviceable, cheesy 80s/90s action films, with a lot of learnings from Bourne and John Wick -  a solid 6/10.  The first 45-60 mins were maybe even a 7/10, but the ending definitely is not as good, thus the 6/10 rating.  In fact, it might be my favourite Jason Statham film since Transporter 2, if not Collateral.  Definitely better than Crank, all the fast and furious films, and I prefer it to the Expendables 1+2
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2024, 09:28:54 pm
Saw Wonka tonight with the missus.

Really enjoyed it. Great songs. Great sets. A real feel-good, but also dark kids film - really well done and Hugh Grant was hilarious and stole the show.


Great film 8/10.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2024, 09:57:37 pm
Watched the Equaliser 3 tonight.

You know the formula by now, but they have found some inventive new ways for Denzel to cause as much damage to the bad guys as poss.
Enjoyable enough and it looks and sounds slick like the others
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2024, 11:12:41 pm
Saw Poor Things tonight which I thought was amazing, don't think Emma Stone has even been better. An absolute tour de force from her. Best thing Mark Ruffalo has done in ages as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2024, 11:36:17 pm
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2024, 11:49:15 pm
S:
Here's a random one. I have a scene from a film in my head and I can't work out where it's from. A real long shot but I know we have some on here with incredible knowledge.

All I remember is that a married woman meets some teenage boys outside a cafe, and one of them begins chatting her up. Then she gets a lift with them on a scooter to a party. When she gets to this party at a random bar, she suddenly loses interest in the whole thing and she leaves to walk home. I think she then sees her husband on the way home, he pulls up in a car.

I think this is a fairly recent movie. I'd be surprised if it was more than five years ago.

The boys on scooters/motorbikes makes me think it was set in Europe. It was also a sunny day I think.

Did you ask this on Reddit? Just tried to find out by typing in the words and it came up 🤣
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:24:17 am
S:
Here's a random one. I have a scene from a film in my head and I can't work out where it's from. A real long shot but I know we have some on here with incredible knowledge.

All I remember is that a married woman meets some teenage boys outside a cafe, and one of them begins chatting her up. Then she gets a lift with them on a scooter to a party. When she gets to this party at a random bar, she suddenly loses interest in the whole thing and she leaves to walk home. I think she then sees her husband on the way home, he pulls up in a car.

I think this is a fairly recent movie. I'd be surprised if it was more than five years ago.

The boys on scooters/motorbikes makes me think it was set in Europe. It was also a sunny day I think.

Hellraiser: Hellbound ?


:D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:42:00 am
S:
Here's a random one. I have a scene from a film in my head and I can't work out where it's from. A real long shot but I know we have some on here with incredible knowledge.

All I remember is that a married woman meets some teenage boys outside a cafe, and one of them begins chatting her up. Then she gets a lift with them on a scooter to a party. When she gets to this party at a random bar, she suddenly loses interest in the whole thing and she leaves to walk home. I think she then sees her husband on the way home, he pulls up in a car.

I think this is a fairly recent movie. I'd be surprised if it was more than five years ago.

The boys on scooters/motorbikes makes me think it was set in Europe. It was also a sunny day I think.
Sounds a bit like Y Tu Mama Tambien.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:19:23 pm
Scottymuser:
I saw it last Thursday - I thought it was a perfectly serviceable, cheesy 80s/90s action films, with a lot of learnings from Bourne and John Wick -  a solid 6/10.  The first 45-60 mins were maybe even a 7/10, but the ending definitely is not as good, thus the 6/10 rating.  In fact, it might be my favourite Jason Statham film since Transporter 2, if not Collateral.  Definitely better than Crank, all the fast and furious films, and I prefer it to the Expendables 1+2
He's rubbish.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:20:35 pm
Watched Saltburn. Quite good. Rosamund Pike is great.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:29:15 pm
Ive tried to think back through everything Ive watched in the last year and nothing comes to mind. Really starting to think its a TV show or something.

RedDeadRejection:
Did you ask this on Reddit? Just tried to find out by typing in the words and it came up 🤣
Fuck, I better delete those nudes I posted.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:03:03 pm
S:
Ive tried to think back through everything Ive watched in the last year and nothing comes to mind. Really starting to think its a TV show or something.
arrested development?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:17:33 pm
Saw 'Poor Things'

Er. Absolutely batshit.

Mad story, great sets, great (if bonkers) story and great acting.

Actually pretty funny too with the whole cinema laughing their heads off throughout - some great lines and one liners and general premises..

Er..

7.8 / 10.2
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:45:04 pm
S:
Ive tried to think back through everything Ive watched in the last year and nothing comes to mind. Really starting to think its a TV show or something.
Fuck, I better delete those nudes I posted.

I'm the words of Patrik Stewart in Extras - I've seen everything
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:46:25 am
John_P:
Society of The Snow about the Uruguyan rugby team that crashed in the Andes. Brand new on Netflix and a very good watch. Really gripping story.

This was incredible I thought. Amazing story but it was really well made. Probably my favourite Netflix/streamer film I've seen. Would have loved to see it on the big screen, I was fully absorbed.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:09:33 pm
Wigwamdelbert:
The Royal Hotel
2 travelling "Canadian" girls take a job at a remote hotel in the Oz outback. Not much happens - it's a bit of a slow burn building up tensions between the girls and the rough customers until it just fizzles out.

Good movie. Watched it back to back with the documentary. Really interesting insight into the culture clash of booze culture. The maddest thing was the British bar staff that stayed for a 2 week holiday at the end of their stint  ;D
