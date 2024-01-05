« previous next »
Don't have any hard evidence to back this up but it feels to me in recent years the big Christmas releases seem to come out on streaming services. "Big" might be the wrong word there but films that spring to mind are Glass Onion last year, Saltburn this year. Both had a pretty big cultural impact that may not have happened if they'd have been Boxing Day cinema releases, like they may have been years ago.

Amazon, Netflix etc seem to have cottoned onto the fact people are sat around in their houses more at that time of year maybe.
I think Big is the wrong word given Amazon's advertising was led by a bit of Christmas schlock featuring Eddie Murphy. Eddie Murphy? Is it 1992?
Just watched leave the world behind. Not bad. Well acted and I am partial to a screen apocalypse. My wife despised it, though.
Leave The World Behind was pretty good. I dont really understand the hate for it.

Both Saltburn and Maestro were hugely enjoyable. The former for just being a bit wild and original, the latter mainly for two great leading performances.
If you're a horror fan, When Evil Lurks is a belter. Knocks most formulaic Hollywood shockers into a cocked hat.
The Boy and the Heron takes a long time get going but it's worth the wait, a film that rewards you as it unfolds. One that gives you a lot to think about - as long as it isn't the minutae of the plot.

It looks and sounds sumptuous too, one of the best Ghibli scores and extensive use of watercolours for the backgrounds. I wouldn't say it's a brilliant film but it has brilliant parts, illuminated by wonderful cinematography and design, some of my favourite being:

Spoiler
souls rising into the skies like Chinese lanterns, the recognition of tower Kiriko and the descent through the budgie-filled tower.
[close]
I did a HUGE scoff when I saw there was an Alive remake and assumed it would be shit but boredom forced me to give Society of the Snow an go and I have to say it was really good. I wish I could have watched it without having seen Alive. I didnt warm to the characters as much as the original, but this version was more brutal and a better reflection of the realities of a survival situation.
Quote from: Red Viper on January  5, 2024, 10:15:36 am
Don't have any hard evidence to back this up but it feels to me in recent years the big Christmas releases seem to come out on streaming services. "Big" might be the wrong word there but films that spring to mind are Glass Onion last year, Saltburn this year. Both had a pretty big cultural impact that may not have happened if they'd have been Boxing Day cinema releases, like they may have been years ago.

Amazon, Netflix etc seem to have cottoned onto the fact people are sat around in their houses more at that time of year maybe.

I'm not sure it's necessarily that. After all Saltburn for instance was given a theatrical release in Canada and the United States before it went on Amazon and it had little uptake during its theatrical run and Glass Onion was given a small limited release in November 2022 before Netflix gave it a wide release last year. Also unlike Glass Onion, Saltburn is hardly a film for the whole family to be sitting around watching ;D I do agree Netflix and Amazon have realized that putting a film with enough buzz will draw plenty of viewers who are looking for something to watch. In some respects its not too different than ITV or BBC years ago showing a recent Bond film on Christmas Day.

I think what is noticeable in recent years is the type of Christmas releases have changed. There is less guaranteed awards season material. If you look at films released within the last ten days of the year you have Oscar bait/Awards Season material, blockbusters, comedies, family films and dramas.

Spoiler
Oscar Bait/Awards Season Material (OB)
Comedies (C)
Blockbusters (B)
Family (F)
* - Nominated for Best Picture

2012
Django Unchained - OB *
Les Miserables - OB *
Parental Guidance - F
Promised Land - OB
This is 40 - C
The Impossible - OB

2013

Grudge Match - B
Lone Survivor - D
Secret Life of Walter Mitty - OB
Wolf of Wall Street - B/OB *
Labor Day - C

2014

American Sniper - OB *
Big Eyes - OB
The Gambler - D
The Interview - C
Into the Woods -F
Selma - OB *
Unbroken - OB

2015

Concussion - OB
Daddy's Home - C
Hateful Eight - OB
Joy - OB
The Revenant - OB *

2016

Hidden Figures - OB *
Live By Night - OB
Passengers - B
Patriot's Day - OB
Silence - OB
Sing - F
Why Him? - C

2017

All The Money in the World - OB
Bright - B
Downsizing - OB
Father Figures - OB
The Greatest Showman - OB
Hostiles - OB
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - F
Molly's Game - OB
Phantom Thread - OB *
The Post - OB *

2018

Aquaman - B
Bumblebee - B
Holmes & Watson - C
On the Basis of Sex - OB
Vice - OB *
Welcome to Marwen - OB

2019

1917 - OB *
Cats - OB
Just Mercy - OB
Little Women - OB *
Spies in Disguise - F
Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker - B
Togo - F

2020

News of the World - OB
One Night in Miami - OB
Promising Young Woman - OB *
Soul - F
Wonder Woman 1984 - B

2021

The King's Man - B
Matrix Resurrections -B
Sing 2 - F
Tragedy of Macbeth - OB

2022

A Man Called Otto - OB
Babylon - OB
I Wanna Dance with Somebody - OB
Pale Blue Eye - OB
Puss in Boots: Last Wish - F
Women Talking - OB *

2023

Anyone But You - C
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - B
Boys in the Boat - OB
Color Purple - OB
Ford vs. Ferrari - OB
Iron Claw - D
Wonka - F
[close]

Arguably, the biggest problem here is seemingly that in recent years the theatrical Christmas period releases haven't been as memorable. For example in 2002, Catch Me If You Can, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Pianist, Chicago, Gangs of New York, 25th Hour and The Hours were all released in the last two weeks of the year. Five of those (Chicago, Gangs of New York, The Hours, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Pianist) were the Best Picture nominations for that year.

But funnily enough if you go back like two decades ago, prior to when the likes of Miramax worked out you could prime voters to select films released at the end of the year, you'll find that studios frequently weren't arsed around Christmas time. For example 1994's Christmas period releases included I.Q., a live action version of The Jungle Book, Legends of the Fall, Little Women, The Madness of King George, Nell, Richie Rich, Street Fighter. Granted there is some Oscar bait in there, but nobody was buying. In fact the most popular film at the box-office in 1994 for the entire Christmas period that was released on December 16th was Dumb and Dumber ;D


Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  6, 2024, 02:05:59 am
The Boy and the Heron takes a long time get going but it's worth the wait, a film that rewards you as it unfolds. One that gives you a lot to think about - as long as it isn't the minutae of the plot.

It looks and sounds sumptuous too, one of the best Ghibli scores and extensive use of watercolours for the backgrounds. I wouldn't say it's a brilliant film but it has brilliant parts, illuminated by wonderful cinematography and design, some of my favourite being:


Agreeing with all that. Went to see it this afternoon, majestic animation, right up there with the most beautiful Ghibli films. It struck me as bit of a "greatest hits" of previous films, which is maybe why the storyline felt like it was missing some cohesion.

I guess the traumatic bits didn't really grab me like Grave of the Fireflies, or the exploration and feelings of abandonment in Spirited Away. Again the characters are all memorable visually but I can't help but feel deeper versions appeared in prior films.

I'll watch it again and try and grasp what I missed the first time. Didn't help some tall fella was ahead of me blocking some of the subs!

It had trailers for All of Us Strangers and Poor Things, going to be a busy month of trips to the cinema.
We watched A24's Talk To Me.

Aussie horror movie, I'm not really one for that genre but I found it brilliant.

Apparently A24 greenlit a sequel last summer so should hopefully be out in the next 12 months.
Quote from: S on January  5, 2024, 10:22:14 pm
Leave The World Behind was pretty good. I dont really understand the hate for it.

Both Saltburn and Maestro were hugely enjoyable. The former for just being a bit wild and original, the latter mainly for two great leading performances.
Im on a roll. The Eight Mountains is another beautiful film, 10/10. I dont know what the general consensus is but 2022 was a great year in my book.
Quote from: StevoHimself on January  1, 2024, 11:34:32 pm
First Blood for the first time today. I didn't realise quite how strongly this was an anti-Vietnam movie as opposed to an action movie that vaguely hints towards PTSD. That monologue might be Stallone's finest moment - quite possibly his rawest too. This snuck up on me quite nicely, considering I was a little underwhelmed by the first half or so.
Wonderful movie, the follow ups went for box office mindless action, but First Blood had a message.
Going to watch a mystery screening at my local Light cinema (am an infinity member) on Thursday, followed by Poor Things on Friday.  Should be fun
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:52:27 am
Wonderful movie, the follow ups went for box office mindless action, but First Blood had a message.

In the novel Rambo (he didn't have a first name in the book) is essentially on the verge of becoming a serial killer, cracking read.
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:52:27 am
Wonderful movie, the follow ups went for box office mindless action, but First Blood had a message.


Full of social messages.

Downhill sharply from there, especially that laughably terrible (candidate for the worst film of all time IMO) third film. Still makes me laugh how the third film used to have a dedication to the 'brave fighters of Mujahideen' until those same 'brave fighters' murdered 3,000 in the US and were reclassified as terrorists.

Of course, the Mujahideen were always terrorists. They were just fighting the US's enemies in the 70's/80s, so were actually 'freedom fighters'.

Cos that's how hypocrisy works, innit?

Your shoehorn is visible from space ;D
Just looking at what's on at the Odeon.  Has anyone any experience of Indian-Tamil language cinema?

There's a movie out called "Captain Miller".   On some basic research, the director Arun Matheswaran appears to be a bit of talent.

Analeesan "Eesa", a former British soldier called Captain Miller, is on a mission to protect his village from the British as they intend to loot a treasure hidden and protected by the villagers.

Watched the trailer and it looks like a whole shed-load of fun!  I might give it a whirl later this week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujhWbKP1rKA&t=143s
Having thoroughly enjoyed Schitts Creek Daniel Levys debut as a writer/director of films is now on Netflix. Good Grief sees Levy losing his husband in a car accident and then as the 1st anniversary nears a new revelation leads him to take his friends to Paris for a weekend.

Very good film, more a drama with a few funny bits than anything else.

Followed that up with Portrait of a Lady on Fire which I thought was amazing.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:31:56 pm

Full of social messages.

Downhill sharply from there, especially that laughably terrible (candidate for the worst film of all time IMO) third film. Still makes me laugh how the third film used to have a dedication to the 'brave fighters of Mujahideen' until those same 'brave fighters' murdered 3,000 in the US and were reclassified as terrorists.

Of course, the Mujahideen were always terrorists. They were just fighting the US's enemies in the 70's/80s, so were actually 'freedom fighters'.

Cos that's how hypocrisy works, innit?
If I remember correctly, the Mujahideen got a positive shout on the Bond movie "The Living Daylights" as well!
Quote from: meady1981 on January  6, 2024, 12:38:32 pm
I did a HUGE scoff when I saw there was an Alive remake and assumed it would be shit but boredom forced me to give Society of the Snow an go and I have to say it was really good. I wish I could have watched it without having seen Alive. I didnt warm to the characters as much as the original, but this version was more brutal and a better reflection of the realities of a survival situation.

Thinking of sitting my youngest down to watch this one
I went to see Poor Things last night.

It's absolutely batshit insane, and to be honest, pretty incredible. Emma Stone is a lock for Best Actress at the Oscars, and I'd imagine Mark Ruffalo gets a nod for Supporting Actor as he's brilliant.

It's beautifully shot - there are black and white scenes which look like Lynch's Elephant Man, and then it explodes into vibrant colour with design like a Terry Gilliam film.

Brief description of the plot, hidden for spoilers in case you want to go in cold:

Spoiler
What's it about? Well, a woman throws herself off a bridge, for reasons that become clear towards the end of the film, and her body is recovered by a genius surgeon who hides from the public due to his facial scars. He then brings her back to life by planting the brain of her unborn baby into her, and reanimating her corpse. She then goes off on a journey round Europe to experience sexual and emotional awakening.

You know, your common or garden blockbuster.[/spoller]

If you like weird, unsettling off-kilter films, you will absolutely adore this.
[close]
