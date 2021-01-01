Don't have any hard evidence to back this up but it feels to me in recent years the big Christmas releases seem to come out on streaming services. "Big" might be the wrong word there but films that spring to mind are Glass Onion last year, Saltburn this year. Both had a pretty big cultural impact that may not have happened if they'd have been Boxing Day cinema releases, like they may have been years ago.



Amazon, Netflix etc seem to have cottoned onto the fact people are sat around in their houses more at that time of year maybe.