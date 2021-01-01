« previous next »
Red Viper

Reply #57520 on: Yesterday at 10:15:36 am
Don't have any hard evidence to back this up but it feels to me in recent years the big Christmas releases seem to come out on streaming services. "Big" might be the wrong word there but films that spring to mind are Glass Onion last year, Saltburn this year. Both had a pretty big cultural impact that may not have happened if they'd have been Boxing Day cinema releases, like they may have been years ago.

Amazon, Netflix etc seem to have cottoned onto the fact people are sat around in their houses more at that time of year maybe.
bradders1011

Reply #57521 on: Yesterday at 10:19:32 am
I think Big is the wrong word given Amazon's advertising was led by a bit of Christmas schlock featuring Eddie Murphy. Eddie Murphy? Is it 1992?
thejbs

Reply #57522 on: Yesterday at 09:56:19 pm
Just watched leave the world behind. Not bad. Well acted and I am partial to a screen apocalypse. My wife despised it, though.
S

Reply #57523 on: Yesterday at 10:22:14 pm
Leave The World Behind was pretty good. I dont really understand the hate for it.

Both Saltburn and Maestro were hugely enjoyable. The former for just being a bit wild and original, the latter mainly for two great leading performances.
Vote For Pedro

Reply #57524 on: Today at 12:02:50 am
If you're a horror fan, When Evil Lurks is a belter. Knocks most formulaic Hollywood shockers into a cocked hat.
Sheer Magnetism

Reply #57525 on: Today at 02:05:59 am
The Boy and the Heron takes a long time get going but it's worth the wait, a film that rewards you as it unfolds. One that gives you a lot to think about - as long as it isn't the minutae of the plot.

It looks and sounds sumptuous too, one of the best Ghibli scores and extensive use of watercolours for the backgrounds. I wouldn't say it's a brilliant film but it has brilliant parts, illuminated by wonderful cinematography and design, some of my favourite being:

souls rising into the skies like Chinese lanterns, the recognition of tower Kiriko and the descent through the budgie-filled tower.
