Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3273935 times)

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57440 on: December 20, 2023, 12:24:04 pm »
Wonka was silly good fun. The supporting cast - especially the 'villains' - play it like a pantomime. The story is a bit contrived, although there's a couple of knowing nods to this in the script.

Chalamet lacks the charisma of Wilder, but you could put that down to the character here being little more than a kid (likewise about Wilder's Wonka having a 'glint of malevolent mischief' about him that Chalamet's wide-eyed and innocent portrayal is without)

Agree with previous comments that Hugh Grant's Oompa-Lumpa steals the whole film.

I enjoyed it as a festive treat (all the family went - me, wife, two daughters aged 20 & 15)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57441 on: December 20, 2023, 12:33:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 18, 2023, 09:19:37 pm
Godzilla minus one was absolutely class - get to a cinema if you're remotely interested

Cheers for the heads up CC

Booked Trafford Centre screening for me and my lad next week.  Looking forward to it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57442 on: December 20, 2023, 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 20, 2023, 12:33:19 pm
Cheers for the heads up CC

Booked Trafford Centre screening for me and my lad next week.  Looking forward to it.
good stuff mate, hope you guys have a great time with it - should be a nice holiday film i think!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57443 on: December 20, 2023, 06:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 13, 2023, 02:56:22 pm
Just watched a fantastic interview with the director Christian Tafdrup.  He explains some of the reasons behind the character's decisions and lots of other stuff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEMDcsGfTtQ

Seems like a great guy and I am going to catch some of his earlier work.

Incidentally, he sounds like and has the mannerisms of our very own Mo Salah.  He reminds me of a Caucasian version of Mo.
Just watched this - very interesting indeed. Another Danish film I watched recently was Another Round with Mads Mikkelsen - also excellent (and less traumatic :))
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57444 on: December 20, 2023, 07:22:00 pm »
Another Round is superb
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57445 on: December 21, 2023, 11:33:12 am »
Echo some of the thoughts on Leave the World Behind. Absolutely dreadful.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57446 on: December 21, 2023, 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on December 21, 2023, 11:33:12 am
Echo some of the thoughts on Leave the World Behind. Absolutely dreadful.

All I can think is someone showed up with a wheelbarrow of cash for the cast, because it's so bad
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57447 on: December 21, 2023, 02:28:34 pm »
Watched Dial of Destiny, was the most paint-by-numbers, uninspiring, average Indy film I could've imagined.  Choc full of CGI as well, felt like pretty much every backdrop was fake.

It wasn't a bad film, but it wasn't a good one either.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57448 on: December 22, 2023, 01:58:49 am »
Aquaman and the lost Kingdom is getting some really bad reviews
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57449 on: December 22, 2023, 11:17:21 am »
Quote from: Trada on December 22, 2023, 01:58:49 am
Aquaman and the lost Kingdom is getting some really bad reviews


Well I'm shocked

(Even the trailer looks shite)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57450 on: December 22, 2023, 11:23:58 am »
Got into the Christmas spirit yesterday by watching Home Alone. Always winds me up when people say they prefer the second. The first is magic. There's no fat on it at all. The second one is fun and all, but the very nature of the parents fucking it up again is so dumb. Plus the way the Wet Bandits randomly show up in New York. Too many stupid coincidences. Everyone bigs up Tim Curry in HA2 but I find it all a bit cartoonish.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57451 on: December 22, 2023, 11:36:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on December 21, 2023, 02:28:34 pm
Watched Dial of Destiny, was the most paint-by-numbers, uninspiring, average Indy film I could've imagined.  Choc full of CGI as well, felt like pretty much every backdrop was fake.

It wasn't a bad film, but it wasn't a good one either.
I thought it was terrible. Crystal Skull was bad but this was worse for me. The CGI was everywhere and really took me out of the film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57452 on: December 22, 2023, 01:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on December 22, 2023, 11:36:28 am
I thought it was terrible. Crystal Skull was bad but this was worse for me. The CGI was everywhere and really took me out of the film.

Think i'll give this a pass then,almost everybody's saying it's worse than Crystal Skull and i struggled to finish that one.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57453 on: December 22, 2023, 05:04:49 pm »
Has anyone watched Rebel Moon? I was pretty excited by it but haven't heard a lot of buzz which is sort of disappointing.

Either way it's presumably better than that awful Julia Roberts thing... Surely?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57454 on: December 23, 2023, 01:18:13 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 22, 2023, 05:04:49 pm
Has anyone watched Rebel Moon? I was pretty excited by it but haven't heard a lot of buzz which is sort of disappointing.

Either way it's presumably better than that awful Julia Roberts thing... Surely?
I don't read reviews, I know both what I like and dislike, I don't need to be spoon fed by people in the assorted media.

Do you like the films of Kurosawa, specifically,  Seven Samurai? The Sturges remake, The Magnificent Seven...everyone likes that film.

Rebel Moon is a sci-fi version of Seven Samurai. I enjoyed it, mindless fun.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57455 on: December 23, 2023, 05:44:25 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on December 23, 2023, 01:18:13 am
I don't read reviews, I know both what I like and dislike, I don't need to be spoon fed by people in the assorted media.

Do you like the films of Kurosawa, specifically,  Seven Samurai? The Sturges remake, The Magnificent Seven...everyone likes that film.

Rebel Moon is a sci-fi version of Seven Samurai. I enjoyed it, mindless fun.

It's not that I've read reviews it's just that it's the sort of film I'd hear about organically.

Thanks though, it does sound like it's up my street although it will probably have to wait until I've gone home after Christmas as I'm not sure it's my Mum's Cup of tea
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57456 on: December 23, 2023, 06:29:02 am »
Watched Rebel moon last night, I enjoyed it.

When watching it, it made me think of the magnificent Seven and also the film "Battle beyond the stars" which was The story of a young farmer who  recruits a band of outlaws to save his planet from forces that threaten to wipe them out from the face of the universe.

Really its the story of Space vikings, but what was with the Irish and South african accents?

I hope they make the 2nd part, Im sure they will.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57457 on: December 23, 2023, 11:44:39 am »
Watched Maestro yesterday on Netflix the film about Leonard Bernstein. Directed by and starring Bradley Cooper.
Very much enjoyed it.

Saw Aquaman 2 as well which wasn't as good, was entertaining enough in parts. Mainly the Jason Momoa and Luke Wilson double act.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57458 on: December 23, 2023, 05:01:53 pm »
Saltburn on Prime, Thought it was ace, Barry Keoghan doing a very dodge Prescott accent but aside from that twas a great movie, definitely recommended
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57459 on: Yesterday at 12:26:17 pm »
It's been a long time since I've seen anything as badly made as Rebel Moon. I don't know anyone can spend $150m to end up with 2 hours of footage entirely missing a story or characters.

And the egregious slow motion effects! There's a bit with the griffin riding (a terrible section of the movie in general) where topless abs man (if they'd given us his name at that point I'd missed it, as well as why he was a slave on that planet) gets thrown off and has to leap back on, and not only is the leap yet another slow motion section, but at the apex (when he's in silouhette in front of the sun) they slow down the slo-mo even further!

There are a ton of issues with the structure and pacing of the movie, the 30 minutes where they jump from planet to planet immediately meeting and recruiting each team member without any real challenge (abs man does the griffin riding without their help, sword lady kills the spider again, without their assistance. The general just has a wash and joins up). There's a plot 'twist' that's supposed to be a surprise despite being spoiled before the relevant character's first scene.

Utter garbage, and not even fun utter garbage. Still, it would have fitted in nicely with the rest of Disney's Star Wars output if Lucasfilm had agreed to it so from that perspective it's a rousing success.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57460 on: Yesterday at 01:56:05 pm »
Don't understand why there's a directors cut coming out later on. It's on Netflix so it's not like people can't stop it if they need to.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57461 on: Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:26:17 pm
It's been a long time since I've seen anything as badly made as Rebel Moon. I don't know anyone can spend $150m to end up with 2 hours of footage entirely missing a story or characters.

And the egregious slow motion effects! There's a bit with the griffin riding (a terrible section of the movie in general) where topless abs man (if they'd given us his name at that point I'd missed it, as well as why he was a slave on that planet) gets thrown off and has to leap back on, and not only is the leap yet another slow motion section, but at the apex (when he's in silouhette in front of the sun) they slow down the slo-mo even further!

There are a ton of issues with the structure and pacing of the movie, the 30 minutes where they jump from planet to planet immediately meeting and recruiting each team member without any real challenge (abs man does the griffin riding without their help, sword lady kills the spider again, without their assistance. The general just has a wash and joins up). There's a plot 'twist' that's supposed to be a surprise despite being spoiled before the relevant character's first scene.

Utter garbage, and not even fun utter garbage. Still, it would have fitted in nicely with the rest of Disney's Star Wars output if Lucasfilm had agreed to it so from that perspective it's a rousing success.

It was pretty boring & obvious. I will still watch the next one though  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57462 on: Yesterday at 04:28:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm
It was pretty boring & obvious. I will still watch the next one though  ;D

They are saying the directed cut of part 1 is an hour longer and part 2 is out in April.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57463 on: Yesterday at 05:36:19 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 01:56:05 pm
Don't understand why there's a directors cut coming out later on. It's on Netflix so it's not like people can't stop it if they need to.

Can only assume after the success of the Snyder Cut, Netflix are trying to reverse-engineer hype for the director's cut. It feels like virtually every Snyder film has a cut that is apparently superior to the original release.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57464 on: Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm »
Watched Dial of Destiny. Surely at some point somebody tells the Director that all that CGI is off putting? It felt like a game not a film.

Guess its cheaper than building sets.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57465 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm »
Bit disappointed Sky's main film tomorrow is Super Mario Bros. Any good?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57466 on: Today at 12:37:02 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
Bit disappointed Sky's main film tomorrow is Super Mario Bros. Any good?
Certainly closer to the game than the 1st one!

Joking aside, I thought it was ok, it ticked all the boxes if you know the characters etc.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57467 on: Today at 12:47:09 am »
craving a good film tomorrow but not sure if I fancy risking trying to cater to various generations and tastes - but it could be worse, could have a relative recommend Saltburn to their entire extended family before disappearing for a hike as I saw someone on twitter did.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57468 on: Today at 01:35:17 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:26:17 pm
It's been a long time since I've seen anything as badly made as Rebel Moon. I don't know anyone can spend $150m to end up with 2 hours of footage entirely missing a story or characters.

And the egregious slow motion effects! There's a bit with the griffin riding (a terrible section of the movie in general) where topless abs man (if they'd given us his name at that point I'd missed it, as well as why he was a slave on that planet) gets thrown off and has to leap back on, and not only is the leap yet another slow motion section, but at the apex (when he's in silouhette in front of the sun) they slow down the slo-mo even further!

There are a ton of issues with the structure and pacing of the movie, the 30 minutes where they jump from planet to planet immediately meeting and recruiting each team member without any real challenge (abs man does the griffin riding without their help, sword lady kills the spider again, without their assistance. The general just has a wash and joins up). There's a plot 'twist' that's supposed to be a surprise despite being spoiled before the relevant character's first scene.

Utter garbage, and not even fun utter garbage. Still, it would have fitted in nicely with the rest of Disney's Star Wars output if Lucasfilm had agreed to it so from that perspective it's a rousing success.

I watched it last night and agree wholeheartedly with every word of this post.

Yet it still wasn't as bad as I expected it to be. Don't get me wrong - it was bad. Terrible, even. But I thought it would be even worse. The most negative surprise was just how utterly shite the action scenes were. Not just the slow-motion parts - the rest of them were just as bad, and the real-time parts of the spider fight were fucking shockingly bad, as if the spider had bumped into the camera and knocked it off center. The ships were bad, the swords were worse, the planets sucked, the characters were barely two-dimensional.

It's hard to remember in what ways I thought it could have been worse. The fucking guy who plays the admiral was also in "Midway," and I remember watching that and thinking "Only Roland fucking Emmerich could put this meat sack through his paces and think it was a good idea to cast him in a movie." Yet there he was, again, getting literally sucked off by leeches.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57469 on: Today at 11:29:16 am »
I don't really watch comic/sci-fi movies, but every time I hear the name Snyder it's because something is crap. How does he keep getting work?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57470 on: Today at 02:57:02 pm »
I thought Rebel Moon was pretty good, looking forward to part 2.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57471 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm »
Trailer for part 2 just dropped

Oh double light sabres

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cf16jEmvJUY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cf16jEmvJUY</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57472 on: Today at 10:21:02 pm »
Really enjoyed Saltburn. Good performances all round but Rosamund Pike stole the show. She was great.
