It's been a long time since I've seen anything as badly made as Rebel Moon. I don't know anyone can spend $150m to end up with 2 hours of footage entirely missing a story or characters.



And the egregious slow motion effects! There's a bit with the griffin riding (a terrible section of the movie in general) where topless abs man (if they'd given us his name at that point I'd missed it, as well as why he was a slave on that planet) gets thrown off and has to leap back on, and not only is the leap yet another slow motion section, but at the apex (when he's in silouhette in front of the sun) they slow down the slo-mo even further!



There are a ton of issues with the structure and pacing of the movie, the 30 minutes where they jump from planet to planet immediately meeting and recruiting each team member without any real challenge (abs man does the griffin riding without their help, sword lady kills the spider again, without their assistance. The general just has a wash and joins up). There's a plot 'twist' that's supposed to be a surprise despite being spoiled before the relevant character's first scene.



Utter garbage, and not even fun utter garbage. Still, it would have fitted in nicely with the rest of Disney's Star Wars output if Lucasfilm had agreed to it so from that perspective it's a rousing success.