Godzilla minus one was absolutely class - get to a cinema if you're remotely interested
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Cheers for the heads up CCBooked Trafford Centre screening for me and my lad next week. Looking forward to it.
Just watched a fantastic interview with the director Christian Tafdrup. He explains some of the reasons behind the character's decisions and lots of other stuff.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEMDcsGfTtQSeems like a great guy and I am going to catch some of his earlier work.Incidentally, he sounds like and has the mannerisms of our very own Mo Salah. He reminds me of a Caucasian version of Mo.
Echo some of the thoughts on Leave the World Behind. Absolutely dreadful.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.97]