Wonka was silly good fun. The supporting cast - especially the 'villains' - play it like a pantomime. The story is a bit contrived, although there's a couple of knowing nods to this in the script.



Chalamet lacks the charisma of Wilder, but you could put that down to the character here being little more than a kid (likewise about Wilder's Wonka having a 'glint of malevolent mischief' about him that Chalamet's wide-eyed and innocent portrayal is without)



Agree with previous comments that Hugh Grant's Oompa-Lumpa steals the whole film.



I enjoyed it as a festive treat (all the family went - me, wife, two daughters aged 20 & 15)