Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57440 on: December 20, 2023, 12:24:04 pm »
Wonka was silly good fun. The supporting cast - especially the 'villains' - play it like a pantomime. The story is a bit contrived, although there's a couple of knowing nods to this in the script.

Chalamet lacks the charisma of Wilder, but you could put that down to the character here being little more than a kid (likewise about Wilder's Wonka having a 'glint of malevolent mischief' about him that Chalamet's wide-eyed and innocent portrayal is without)

Agree with previous comments that Hugh Grant's Oompa-Lumpa steals the whole film.

I enjoyed it as a festive treat (all the family went - me, wife, two daughters aged 20 & 15)
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57441 on: December 20, 2023, 12:33:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 18, 2023, 09:19:37 pm
Godzilla minus one was absolutely class - get to a cinema if you're remotely interested

Cheers for the heads up CC

Booked Trafford Centre screening for me and my lad next week.  Looking forward to it.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57442 on: December 20, 2023, 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 20, 2023, 12:33:19 pm
Cheers for the heads up CC

Booked Trafford Centre screening for me and my lad next week.  Looking forward to it.
good stuff mate, hope you guys have a great time with it - should be a nice holiday film i think!
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57443 on: December 20, 2023, 06:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 13, 2023, 02:56:22 pm
Just watched a fantastic interview with the director Christian Tafdrup.  He explains some of the reasons behind the character's decisions and lots of other stuff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEMDcsGfTtQ

Seems like a great guy and I am going to catch some of his earlier work.

Incidentally, he sounds like and has the mannerisms of our very own Mo Salah.  He reminds me of a Caucasian version of Mo.
Just watched this - very interesting indeed. Another Danish film I watched recently was Another Round with Mads Mikkelsen - also excellent (and less traumatic :))
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57444 on: December 20, 2023, 07:22:00 pm »
Another Round is superb
Offline Red Viper

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57445 on: Yesterday at 11:33:12 am »
Echo some of the thoughts on Leave the World Behind. Absolutely dreadful.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57446 on: Yesterday at 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 11:33:12 am
Echo some of the thoughts on Leave the World Behind. Absolutely dreadful.

All I can think is someone showed up with a wheelbarrow of cash for the cast, because it's so bad
Offline tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57447 on: Yesterday at 02:28:34 pm »
Watched Dial of Destiny, was the most paint-by-numbers, uninspiring, average Indy film I could've imagined.  Choc full of CGI as well, felt like pretty much every backdrop was fake.

It wasn't a bad film, but it wasn't a good one either.
Online Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57448 on: Today at 01:58:49 am »
Aquaman and the lost Kingdom is getting some really bad reviews
