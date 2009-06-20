^ thanks Andy, used to love Flash Gordon, summer holiday viewing back in the 70s



This scene got me thinking about it, Alec Guiness was more subtle like

Anyway can't wait for Dune, I'll try and see it on the cinema this time.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/myJCQdfA6fY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/myJCQdfA6fY</a>



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ihyjXd2C-E8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ihyjXd2C-E8</a>



Dune was truly epic in the cinema - we saw it on the SuperScreen at Cineworld, Speke.The cinematography and the sound and the settings and the ship landings and.. and.. and.. was immense.Really did the book credit as well.I've not got Apple TV, but I believe that Foundation (Asimov) has been approached on there.I'd also like to see someone have a crack at Forever War and someone that actually understands the books and can actually read having a go at the Southern Reach Trilogy, Roadside Picnic and Enders Game.Annihilation utterly missed the point and the director admitted that he'd just skimmed the book. Absolutely dreadful.Enders Game missed the point so much that it was embarrassing.Stalker was brilliant - gutted that the TV Series didn't get off the ground, but would like to see a modern remake that followed the book more closely - perhaps as more than one film.