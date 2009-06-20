« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3266091 times)

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57400 on: December 13, 2023, 03:16:26 pm »
Trailer for Alex Garland's new film for A24. Might be a documentary. Still, Nick Offerman is President so might not be a hellish dystopia

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDyQxtg0V2w?si=KdfOVpZR3rfhI5Hi" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDyQxtg0V2w?si=KdfOVpZR3rfhI5Hi</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57401 on: December 13, 2023, 07:12:27 pm »
Quote from: kavah on December 13, 2023, 11:36:40 am
Yes same here. I didnt get it originally* but after a rewatch really liked the first one. Star Wars ripped off the voice thing / force  totally, right?
Looks like the giant sand worms will feature a lot.
(*I fell asleep and lost the plot)

Lots of writings say that Star Wars was a copy of the Dune books.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57402 on: December 13, 2023, 07:47:26 pm »
Just saw Infinity Pool.

Interesting idea, what what the fuck was that shite ending?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57403 on: December 13, 2023, 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December 13, 2023, 03:16:26 pm
Trailer for Alex Garland's new film for A24. Might be a documentary. Still, Nick Offerman is President so might not be a hellish dystopia
Just saw this trailer.... Looks interesting, released on an election year too which adds a bit more to it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57404 on: December 13, 2023, 10:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 13, 2023, 07:12:27 pm
Lots of writings say that Star Wars was a copy of the Dune books.

I've seen the odd thing suggesting that, but I don't think I agree.

It was taken from Pulp Science fiction stuff - had more about Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers (The black and white one) - even with a homage to the screen shifts from the era.

Dune had nothing, for me, remotely like Star Wars in it (A favourite book of mine that I'd read first in the 70s) - even back then Dune was pretty stuffy - but epic.

In fact, writing this reminded me of an interview with Lucas about Star Wars... here it is..  And it discounts Dune completely, because you're unlikely to read a more dystopian, dark book than that :D


___________________________________________

https://www.biography.com/movies-tv/george-lucas-star-wars-facts

George Lucas and the Origin Story Behind 'Star Wars'

In an era of dark, dystopian science-fiction drama, Lucas was determined to make a different kind of sci-fi movie  something fun, aimed at teenagers.

A long time ago in a galaxy not far away...before the empire struck back and Jedis returned  there was a young Padawan director named George Lucas who had a crazy idea for a space opera that almost never made it to the screen.

From Mels Drive-in to the Mos Eisley Cantina

In 1973, Lucas was living in a one-bedroom home in Mill Valley when he directed a low-budget film called American Graffiti, based loosely on his youth in Modesto, California, and his love for hot-rod culture. Although it cost less than $1 million to produce, it became a blockbuster teen-culture classic, earning $50 million and five Oscar nods, including Best Director.

Emboldened by his early success with Graffiti, Lucas was determined to follow through on an idea for a space opera he and his partner, Gary Kurtz, had been noodling around since 1971. The story was based on outer-space adventures like those of Flash Gordon and Buck Rogersstories Lucas adored as a young boy growing up on his familys walnut farm.

There was no shortage of sci-fi in Hollywood at the time. But most were dark, dystopian tales like Rollerball, Logans Run, or THX 1138 (Lucass 1971 feature-film debut). Lucas was determined to make a different kind of sci-fi moviesomething fun that was aimed at 14- and 15-year-olds.

The reason I'm making Star Wars is that I want to give young people some sort of faraway exotic environment for their imaginations to run around in, he said in an interview. I have a strong feeling about interesting kids in space exploration. I want them to want it. I want them to get beyond the basic stupidities of the moment and think about colonizing Venus and Mars. And the only way it's going to happen is to have some dumb kid fantasize about it  to get his ray gun, jump in his ship and run off with this wookie into outer space. It's our only hope in a way."

The Long Road to 'A New Hope'

Lucas and Kurtz shopped around a 12-page treatment of Star Wars to various Hollywood studios. United Artists turned them down. So did Universal. However, 20th Century Fox, encouraged by the early buzz from Graffiti, decided to give the duo some money to flesh out the script.

But going from a rough outline to a final script would take years. In fact, early drafts of Star Wars would be unrecognizable to even die-hard fans: Luke Skywalker is a grizzled old general, Han Solo is a frog-like alien, theres a main character named Kane Starkiller and the dark side of the force is called the Bogan.

Lucas struggled to rein in his space epic. The story was too dense, tonally imbalanced and its elaborate scenes would be prohibitively expensive to shoot. His friend and mentor, Francis Ford Coppola, expressed misgivings about early drafts. Even Lucas partner Kurtz described the second draft as gobbledygook.

But with each round, the story improved. In the second draft, published in 1975, Luke Skywalker is a farm boy, not an older general, and Darth Vader is the menacing man in black were familiar with today. The third draft introduced Obi-Wan Kenobi and played up the tension between Leia and Han Solo. Acknowledging that he had trouble writing dialogue, Lucas brought in help from writers Willard Huyck and Gloria Katz (although the director rewrote most of their changes). For Lucas, Star Wars was finally coming into focus. On January 1, 1976, he finished the fourth draft of the script, the one eventually used when production began in Tunisia on March 25, 1976.

Lucas and Kurtz originally budgeted $18 million for the film. Fox offered them $7.5 million. Eager to begin shooting, they took the offer and the rest was history.

Released in 1977, Star Wars ushered in a new era of movie-making with its special effects, fantastical world-building and engrossing blend of myth and fairy tale. Although the final budget was $11 million, the film grossed more than $513 million worldwide during its original release, setting the stage for a franchise that would span decades and create generations of fans across the worldall connected by a common love for a galaxy far, far away.



I've also seen interviews with him several times when he mentions stuff like Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon (I used to watch them as a kid and they looked madly fake even back then - obvious strings dangling the ships as they moved around and obvious fireworks sticking out of the back :lmao :lmao - but fantastic stuff - along with Star Trek)



.. this article also mentions much of the same: https://www.slate.com/articles/arts/cover_story/2015/12/star_wars_is_a_pastiche_how_george_lucas_combined_flash_gordon_westerns.html


The only one I think I rememember saying it was because of Dune was in the Guardian which I didn't agree with at the time either.
« Last Edit: December 13, 2023, 10:22:12 pm by Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57405 on: December 13, 2023, 10:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December 13, 2023, 03:16:26 pm
Trailer for Alex Garland's new film for A24. Might be a documentary. Still, Nick Offerman is President so might not be a hellish dystopia

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDyQxtg0V2w?si=KdfOVpZR3rfhI5Hi" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDyQxtg0V2w?si=KdfOVpZR3rfhI5Hi</a>

Looks interesting that. Going to watch out for it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57406 on: December 13, 2023, 11:49:14 pm »
^ thanks Andy, used to love Flash Gordon, summer holiday viewing back in the 70s

This scene got me thinking about it, Alec Guiness was more subtle like  ;D
Anyway can't wait for Dune, I'll try and see it on the cinema this time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/myJCQdfA6fY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/myJCQdfA6fY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ihyjXd2C-E8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ihyjXd2C-E8</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57407 on: December 14, 2023, 12:28:01 am »
Quote from: Ray K on December 13, 2023, 03:16:26 pm
Trailer for Alex Garland's new film for A24. Might be a documentary. Still, Nick Offerman is President so might not be a hellish dystopia

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDyQxtg0V2w?si=KdfOVpZR3rfhI5Hi" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDyQxtg0V2w?si=KdfOVpZR3rfhI5Hi</a>

Thought he was done with movie making after Annihilation, glad he's not.

Looks great.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57408 on: December 14, 2023, 07:27:35 am »
Quote from: kavah on December 13, 2023, 11:49:14 pm
^ thanks Andy, used to love Flash Gordon, summer holiday viewing back in the 70s

This scene got me thinking about it, Alec Guiness was more subtle like  ;D
Anyway can't wait for Dune, I'll try and see it on the cinema this time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/myJCQdfA6fY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/myJCQdfA6fY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ihyjXd2C-E8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ihyjXd2C-E8</a>


Dune was truly epic in the cinema - we saw it on the SuperScreen at Cineworld, Speke.

The cinematography and the sound and the settings and the ship landings and.. and.. and.. was immense.

Really did the book credit as well.

I've not got Apple TV, but I believe that Foundation (Asimov) has been approached on there.



I'd also like to see someone have a crack at Forever War and someone that actually understands the books and can actually read having a go at the Southern Reach Trilogy, Roadside Picnic and Enders Game.


Annihilation utterly missed the point and the director admitted that he'd just skimmed the book. Absolutely dreadful.

Enders Game missed the point so much that it was embarrassing.

Stalker was brilliant - gutted that the TV Series didn't get off the ground, but would like to see a modern remake that followed the book more closely - perhaps as more than one film.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57409 on: December 14, 2023, 03:24:58 pm »
Quite glad I waited for Killers of the Flower Moon to become available and watch it in the comfort of my own home.
Spoiler
Excellent stuff, a really sad and angry film on a subject I knew nothing about. Interesting that the book goes at it from the view of the FBI - I think they made the right choice in making the film about Ernest and Molly, found those bits more interesting than the FBI's arrival later. I would've liked to have seen even more Molly and the Osage, possibly her childhood. The scene when she was joking with her sisters, more of that sort of stuff. Gladstone and DiCaprio were very good but De Niro was great, good to know he can still put in performances like that after some of the shite he's churned out in the last 20 years. Marty is 81 - here's hoping he's got a few more left in him!
[close]
« Last Edit: December 14, 2023, 03:27:27 pm by Dench57 »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57410 on: December 14, 2023, 04:17:48 pm »
Axel F

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qBG3iyr5N70" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qBG3iyr5N70</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57411 on: December 14, 2023, 07:53:08 pm »
Dune 2, just falls into the "Shut up and take my money" category for me!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57412 on: December 14, 2023, 08:09:59 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on December 14, 2023, 07:53:08 pm
Dune 2, just falls into the "Shut up and take my money" category for me!
absolutely. saw a tweet suggesting the run time is around two and a half hours and almost felt disappointed - give me more!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57413 on: December 15, 2023, 06:42:06 am »
Quote from: classycarra on December 14, 2023, 08:09:59 pm
absolutely. saw a tweet suggesting the run time is around two and a half hours and almost felt disappointed - give me more!

Villeneuve is a twat if he doesnt release some super-duper-mega-giga extended version of both films. By twat I mean a wonderful and talented man, who I appreciate very much and who I hope has all the success in the world, good health and time to deliver more Dune movies. Fucking twat.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57414 on: December 15, 2023, 09:02:52 am »
Quote from: classycarra on December 14, 2023, 08:09:59 pm
absolutely. saw a tweet suggesting the run time is around two and a half hours and almost felt disappointed - give me more!

2 hours 44 mins I think I saw yesterday.

Is this the final part of the story though because now I'm seeing there could potetntially be a third film?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57415 on: December 15, 2023, 02:12:56 pm »
Rebelmoon is released today on Netflix

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fhr3MzT6exg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fhr3MzT6exg</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57416 on: December 15, 2023, 02:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December 15, 2023, 02:12:56 pm
Rebelmoon is released today on Netflix

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fhr3MzT6exg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fhr3MzT6exg</a>
I thought the short theatrical release starts today and it drops on netflix next Friday? 

The first reviews are saying its awful
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57417 on: December 15, 2023, 03:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on December 15, 2023, 02:25:30 pm
I thought the short theatrical release starts today and it drops on netflix next Friday? 

The first reviews are saying its awful

Oops you are right
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57418 on: December 15, 2023, 03:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on December 15, 2023, 02:25:30 pm
The first reviews are saying its awful
Shocker.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57419 on: December 15, 2023, 07:24:05 pm »
Just back from seeing Godzilla Minus One. Great film, manages to set up characters you care about so well so you're not just waiting for Godzilla to appear and smash things up. Though it's also very good seeing him do that as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57420 on: December 15, 2023, 10:08:10 pm »
I know we're at in the midst of an unpopular Tory government, inflation is up, strikes are rife, energy policy is front-page news and Man United are rubbish, but an Eddie Murphy film leading the Christmas advertising? Is it 1984?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57421 on: December 16, 2023, 09:48:11 am »
Quote from: classycarra on December 12, 2023, 12:16:20 pm
Nice, glad you liked it (from a fellow fan of weird shit!)

I loved the build up and intrigue from the beginning, really worked for me. Loved the weird shit, great concept. Really enjoyed the especially weird scenes too. But then thought it kind of lost steam in the second half and unravelled a bit too much for me.

Ah ok, I didn't feel the same way. I think the point that you might have felt it lost steam, for me carried plenty of momentum because of Goth's character change. I won't go into detail here but as Kermode says, she does unhinged very well  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57422 on: December 16, 2023, 10:27:34 am »
Quote from: Red Viper on December 15, 2023, 09:02:52 am
2 hours 44 mins I think I saw yesterday.

Is this the final part of the story though because now I'm seeing there could potetntially be a third film?

This movie will wrap up the story of the first book Dune. Trailers confirm this with some scenes shown being the very end-game of the book.

The next movie would cover the story of Dune - Messiah and effectively wrap up the story of Paul MuadDib in one movie trilogy.

Anything beyond that Im not expecting, at least not in movie form, possibly TV picks it up and continues the story of Children of Dune and beyond.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57423 on: December 16, 2023, 08:08:47 pm »
Quote from: John_P on December 15, 2023, 07:24:05 pm
Just back from seeing Godzilla Minus One. Great film, manages to set up characters you care about so well so you're not just waiting for Godzilla to appear and smash things up. Though it's also very good seeing him do that as well.

Yep. Best Godzilla film in ages. Note to Hollywood these sort of films work best when they are built around human stories first i.e Jaws, Jurassic Park, the 1954 Godzilla
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57424 on: December 16, 2023, 09:03:59 pm »
right now I'm half way through watching Julie Roberts new film on Netflixs called Leave the world behind haven't got a clue what is happening right now they just give you small clues and Im not sure they are even real.

Its so strangely made, the strange camera angles and shots and the strange soundtrack everything is so tense.

This better have a good ending but I have a feeling it will still leave questions to what is really going on it feels like that type of film it's got a Leftovers TV series feel about it right now.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57425 on: December 16, 2023, 09:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December 16, 2023, 09:03:59 pm
right now I'm half way through watching Julie Roberts new film on Netflixs called Leave the world behind haven't got a clue what is happening right now they just give you small clues and Im not sure they are even real.

Its so strangely made, the strange camera angles and shots and the strange soundtrack everything is so tense.

This better have a good ending but I have a feeling it will still leave questions to what is really going on it feels like that type of film it's got a Leftovers TV series feel about it right now.

Spoiler
It doesn't
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57426 on: December 16, 2023, 09:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December 16, 2023, 09:03:59 pm
right now I'm half way through watching Julie Roberts new film on Netflixs called Leave the world behind haven't got a clue what is happening right now they just give you small clues and Im not sure they are even real.

Its so strangely made, the strange camera angles and shots and the strange soundtrack everything is so tense.

This better have a good ending but I have a feeling it will still leave questions to what is really going on it feels like that type of film it's got a Leftovers TV series feel about it right now.
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on December 16, 2023, 09:38:29 pm
Spoiler
It doesn't
[close]
I mentioned it recently. Awful. The ship mooring on the beach looks shite.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57427 on: December 16, 2023, 10:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December 16, 2023, 09:03:59 pm
right now I'm half way through watching Julie Roberts new film on Netflixs called Leave the world behind haven't got a clue what is happening right now they just give you small clues and Im not sure they are even real.

Its so strangely made, the strange camera angles and shots and the strange soundtrack everything is so tense.

This better have a good ending but I have a feeling it will still leave questions to what is really going on it feels like that type of film it's got a Leftovers TV series feel about it right now.

What a disappointing ending.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57428 on: December 16, 2023, 10:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 16, 2023, 09:55:21 pm
I mentioned it recently. Awful. The ship mooring on the beach looks shite.

Quote from: Trada on December 16, 2023, 10:31:26 pm
What a disappointing ending.

Ha! The initial premise was interesting but the way it unfolded was frustrating and the ending - with a couple of lines thrown in about what was happening and then the Friends thing - it felt like that they were trying to be clever but it didn't work for me.

Also, while Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali were really good, as they always are but the two female leads were written as being really unlikeable, especially when there was no reason for them to be.

So yeah, a lot of the decisions the film took was just odd.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57429 on: Yesterday at 12:50:44 am »
^ ha I enjoyed it, thought it was decent...

Spoiler
the kid finding the preppers house with the DVDs was a great ending. Also the self drive cars blocking the highways was a clever
[close]




Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57430 on: Yesterday at 06:00:43 am »
Quote from: Trada on December 16, 2023, 09:03:59 pm
right now I'm half way through watching Julie Roberts new film on Netflixs called Leave the world behind haven't got a clue what is happening right now they just give you small clues and Im not sure they are even real.

Its so strangely made, the strange camera angles and shots and the strange soundtrack everything is so tense.

This better have a good ending but I have a feeling it will still leave questions to what is really going on it feels like that type of film it's got a Leftovers TV series feel about it right now.

It's awful. Switched it off around 40 minutes. Honestly just wanted Ethan Hawke to leave everyone and go to the pub
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57431 on: Yesterday at 07:04:01 am »
Book of Clarence looks an absolute scream.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57432 on: Today at 09:19:37 pm »
Godzilla minus one was absolutely class - get to a cinema if you're remotely interested
