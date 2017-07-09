Watched May December and thought it was excellent and definitely one of the year's best. The subject matter is quite disturbing and the film really challenges you as the audience on how to feel throughout. It also leans into melodrama and plays homage to those sleazy lifetime movies from the 90s.



Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman play really well off each other, competing for who is the most vile character in the film. It's definitely Portman's best role since Black Swan.



But it's Charles Melton who really stood out for me in his supporting role and he gives one of the best performances of the year. At one point he completely takes over as the reality of the story starts to sink in, both for him and us, and it's riveting to watch him against the two leads.



I wouldn't be surprised if it picks up Oscar noms in the acting categories, as well as best picture and screenplay.