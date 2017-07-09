I guess another film the trolls will attack this seems to happen to every film now that dares to have a female lead.
It looks great
Trolls always gonna troll.
Don't remember Theron get much stick for Fury Road though, maybe because the character was good?
For most fans, if you make a great female lead, they end up loved.
Trouble with modern stuff is best summed up by the newest South Park.
This looks good. Will definitely catch it on release. Taylor-Joy has some chops, Miller can direct and more Mad Max stuff is never a bad thing.
It does look heavier on CGI than Miller is known for. The live action was one of the things that made Fury Road so good.