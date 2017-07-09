« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

Avens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 10:17:53 am
Quote from: tubby on December  5, 2023, 10:15:41 am
Jojo is brilliant too.

I liked Jojo too, although I've felt like I'm in the minority with that view in recent times.
Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 11:04:32 am
Quote from: tubby on December  5, 2023, 10:15:41 am
Jojo is brilliant too.
Absolutely hated, hated, hated Jojo.
tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 11:12:35 am
Quote from: Ray K on December  5, 2023, 11:04:32 am
Absolutely hated, hated, hated Jojo.

How come?
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 11:35:50 am
Pretty sure Next Goal Wins was actually filmed before he did Thor Love and Thunder. Though I think they did have reshoots to replace scenes that were originally shot with Armie Hammer.
Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 11:50:00 am
Quote from: tubby on December  5, 2023, 11:12:35 am
How come?
Hated it tonally. The camp Hitler (and stop putting yourself in your films, Taika) mixed with 'this is a serious subject' story yet overpowered with schmaltz and a basic unseriousness. What kind of film are Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell playing in? Is it satire? Farce? It's far too silly and cutesy to be taken seriously and nowhere near sharp enough to be a Mel Brooks-esque satire.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 01:04:16 pm
Yeah I think it's fair to say Taika disappeared up his own arse a little while ago, started to get a bit high on his own supply (probably literally, too)

Like Avens said, there was a chance he was just phoning it in with marvel'y stuff for a big payday while not being arsed about it artistically - but feel fairly assured he's just lost track of himself and doesn't have much to say (taking on a cookie cutter hacky screenplay about a bad team who have a good result seems to indicate this too)
lobsterboy

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 01:25:20 pm
Quote from: Trada on December  1, 2023, 10:19:42 am
I guess another film the trolls will attack this seems to happen to every film now that dares to have a female lead.

It looks great

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4</a>

Trolls always gonna troll.
Don't remember Theron get much stick for Fury Road though, maybe because the character was good?
For most fans, if you make a great female lead, they end up loved.
Trouble with modern stuff is best summed up by the newest South Park.

This looks good. Will definitely catch it on release. Taylor-Joy has some chops, Miller can direct and more Mad Max stuff is never a bad thing.
It does look heavier on CGI than Miller is known for. The live action was one of the things that made Fury Road so good.
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 01:28:10 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on December  5, 2023, 01:25:20 pm
Trolls always gonna troll.
Don't remember Theron get much stick for Fury Road though, maybe because the character was good?
For most fans, if you make a great female lead, they end up loved.
Trouble with modern stuff is best summed up by the newest South Park.

This looks good. Will definitely catch it on release. Taylor-Joy has some chops, Miller can direct and more Mad Max stuff is never a bad thing.
It does look heavier on CGI than Miller is known for. The live action was one of the things that made Fury Road so good.

She got loads of stick I think it was the start of the hate for some reason females having the lead role in action movies now it seem like any type of movie.
Lastrador

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 03:10:45 pm
Quote from: Trada on December  5, 2023, 01:28:10 pm
She got loads of stick I think it was the start of the hate for some reason females having the lead role in action movies now it seem like any type of movie.
That's just bullshit. Most people found her character great, and way more compelling than Max itself. Which is why there is a prequel with her as the protagonist.
Schmidt

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 03:20:16 pm
The people who hate on movies that have female leads did hate on Fury Road, however they're such a tiny minority that their voice was drowned out by the huge number of people who loved it. The issue with more recent movies that have received the same hate is that they're shit, soulless cash grabs trying to pander to certain demographics (Ghostbusters 2016, Black Panther 2, She-Hulk, etc).
Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 03:58:30 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on December  5, 2023, 03:20:16 pm
The people who hate on movies that have female leads did hate on Fury Road, however they're such a tiny minority that their voice was drowned out by the huge number of people who loved it. The issue with more recent movies that have received the same hate is that they're shit, soulless cash grabs trying to pander to certain demographics (Ghostbusters 2016, Black Panther 2, She-Hulk, etc).

Yep! Seems to be a common trend now, These people will make something shite and when people say it's shite they get called racist or a bigot  ;D
Dench57

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 07:18:20 pm
Not surprised at the tepid reception to Napoleon. Dull I thought. Where's the charisma? He's fucking Napoleon! The script is mostly to blame, real dearth of rousing speeches, but it's a sullen and introverted performance from Phoenix that leaves you wondering why he'd inspire so much devotion from his men. No real sense of who Napoleon was or what his movitations were. Also quite uneven tonally, there are some fleeting moments where it looks they're going for a Death of Stalin-style satire which would excuse a lot of the inaccuracies and nonsense but the general thrust is po-faced and serious.
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 07:27:49 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on December  5, 2023, 07:18:20 pm
Not surprised at the tepid reception to Napoleon. Dull I thought. Where's the charisma? He's fucking Napoleon! The script is mostly to blame, real dearth of rousing speeches, but it's a sullen and introverted performance from Phoenix that leaves you wondering why he'd inspire so much devotion from his men. No real sense of who Napoleon was or what his movitations were. Also quite uneven tonally, there are some fleeting moments where it looks they're going for a Death of Stalin-style satire which would excuse a lot of the inaccuracies and nonsense but the general thrust is po-faced and serious.
Ive not even seen it!  Give over!
Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 07:43:55 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on December  5, 2023, 03:58:30 pm
they get called racist or a bigot  ;D

You're a bigot Savage!!

Thank you Sir!
Agent99

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 07:46:38 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on December  4, 2023, 08:11:02 pm
A TIME TRAVEL film that really makes you think.  Mind-bending stuff.
Watched this a few years ago and thought it was great.
princeoftherocks

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 08:23:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on December  4, 2023, 09:39:36 pm
I really wanna see this. I started watching it ages ago and never got round to finishing it.

When you said a time travel film that's mind-bending and makes you think, I thought of Primer. I got confused with that one.

It's probably best watched sober or, at least, not too inebriated.  Subtitles are always the way to go for me.  I started to watch 'primer' drunk, didn't get too far!  Might come back to it.
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 08:59:12 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on December  5, 2023, 07:18:20 pm
Not surprised at the tepid reception to Napoleon. Dull I thought. Where's the charisma? He's fucking Napoleon! The script is mostly to blame, real dearth of rousing speeches, but it's a sullen and introverted performance from Phoenix that leaves you wondering why he'd inspire so much devotion from his men. No real sense of who Napoleon was or what his movitations were. Also quite uneven tonally, there are some fleeting moments where it looks they're going for a Death of Stalin-style satire which would excuse a lot of the inaccuracies and nonsense but the general thrust is po-faced and serious.

It's directed by a Brit, I would've been surprised if he was charasmatic, or endearing.

Perhaps, the 4 hour cut, will flesh it out more.  Scott hasn't made a great film for years.

Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 5, 2023, 10:51:45 pm
The Father with Anthony Hopkins. :(
Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 6, 2023, 09:02:44 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  5, 2023, 07:43:55 pm
You're a bigot Savage!!

Thank you Sir!

Yeah admittedly I am, but not everyone is  ;D
TheMightyReds

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 6, 2023, 10:09:20 am
Scorsese hasn't made a great film in about a decade and a bit.

Same with Ridley Scott.






Pistolero

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 6, 2023, 10:56:13 am
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December  5, 2023, 10:51:45 pm
The Father with Anthony Hopkins. :(

Remarkable isn't it.

A film that stays with you long after the credits have rolled.
Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 6, 2023, 01:33:29 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on October 28, 2023, 10:43:56 pm
Just watched it, for me, one of the worst films I've ever ever seen  :o


Watched this last night - my youngest had wanted to watch it for ages; she was supposed to watch my my eldest, but she watched it with a friend so it was down to me.

We only just squeaked in before it stops getting showed (there was just me/my daughter plus 4 others in the entire theatre)

It was OK. I've never played the game so had only my daughter's description of what it was about. The little sister is the best thing about it - great acting.

I would, though, recommend not doing a mental post mortem afterwards, because the story is riddled with holes.


Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 6, 2023, 10:45:39 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on December  6, 2023, 10:56:13 am
Remarkable isn't it.

A film that stays with you long after the credits have rolled.
Yeah. I didn't have any expectations prior to watching it but bloody hell but felt sadness afterwards. Dementia :(
Hopkins & Olivia Coleman were fantastic. The one scene with Hopkins and his carer - WOW.
red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 6, 2023, 11:54:10 pm
I've never watched it before but my partner put little shop of horrors on the other night as she saw it and apparently loved it when she was younger.

Christ. It was the longest night of my life, Steve Martin and Bill Murray aside, what a pile of absolute manure.
Chakan Stevens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 6, 2023, 11:55:06 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December  6, 2023, 11:54:10 pm
I've never watched it before but my partner put little shop of horrors on the other night as she saw it and apparently loved it when she was younger.

Christ. It was the longest night of my life, Steve Martin and Bill Murray aside, what a pile of absolute manure.

Really? Sorry to hear.

I love the movie.
Only Me

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 7, 2023, 12:49:20 am
Watched The Shepherd the other night, which is the new Disney+ adaptation of the short story by Frederick Forsyth. Main star in it is John Travolta who apparently bought the rights after reading the book.

Its less than 40 minutes long, so not a full length film by any means.

Decent watch, but nothing like as atmospheric as the book its based on. Enjoyed it, but defo something of a missed opportunity - the source material is fantastic.
Zee_26

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 7, 2023, 05:47:13 am
Watched May December and thought it was excellent and definitely one of the year's best. The subject matter is quite disturbing and the film really challenges you as the audience on how to feel throughout. It also leans into melodrama and plays homage to those sleazy lifetime movies from the 90s.

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman play really well off each other, competing for who is the most vile character in the film. It's definitely Portman's best role since Black Swan.

But it's Charles Melton who really stood out for me in his supporting role and he gives one of the best performances of the year. At one point he completely takes over as the reality of the story starts to sink in, both for him and us, and it's riveting to watch him against the two leads.

I wouldn't be surprised if it picks up Oscar noms in the acting categories, as well as best picture and screenplay.
red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 7, 2023, 07:10:00 am
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December  6, 2023, 11:55:06 pm
Really? Sorry to hear.

I love the movie.

I know and to be honest I'm prepared to be in the minority. I guess it's because I don't particularly like Moranis in anything but Ghostbusters and the highlights for me were Martin and Murray. I'm sure I'm in a vast minority as it's always struck me as very popular with a lot of people.

I've been meaning to re watch Drive for a long time, so will see how that lands now that I sat through LSOH with her 😁
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 7, 2023, 10:53:30 am
Wish

Really enjoyed it. Decent story and some proper laugh-out-loud moments

I loved the animation. Missus hated it.

Worth a watch. Reminded me of traditional Disney animation.
Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 7, 2023, 02:56:25 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December  7, 2023, 07:10:00 am
I know and to be honest I'm prepared to be in the minority. I guess it's because I don't particularly like Moranis in anything but Ghostbusters and the highlights for me were Martin and Murray. I'm sure I'm in a vast minority as it's always struck me as very popular with a lot of people.

I've been meaning to re watch Drive for a long time, so will see how that lands now that I sat through LSOH with her 😁


I'm with you. Watched it as a teenager in the 80's and hated it. No wish to revisit.

Chakan Stevens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 7, 2023, 03:02:06 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December  7, 2023, 07:10:00 am
I know and to be honest I'm prepared to be in the minority. I guess it's because I don't particularly like Moranis in anything but Ghostbusters and the highlights for me were Martin and Murray. I'm sure I'm in a vast minority as it's always struck me as very popular with a lot of people.

I've been meaning to re watch Drive for a long time, so will see how that lands now that I sat through LSOH with her 😁
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December  7, 2023, 02:56:25 pm
I'm with you. Watched it as a teenager in the 80's and hated it. No wish to revisit.

Each to their own. Martin definitely steals the show for me.

But I do enjoy the songs and like Moranis.
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:31:04 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  5, 2023, 08:56:20 am
Lost his touch, Waititi.

I hope he is still working on his TV series based on the film Time Bandits that would be brilliant if done right.
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:16:06 am
Quote from: Ray K on December  5, 2023, 11:50:00 am
Hated it tonally. The camp Hitler (and stop putting yourself in your films, Taika) mixed with 'this is a serious subject' story yet overpowered with schmaltz and a basic unseriousness. What kind of film are Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell playing in? Is it satire? Farce? It's far too silly and cutesy to be taken seriously and nowhere near sharp enough to be a Mel Brooks-esque satire.

I thought it was well done Hitler started of all camp and a good mate because that how the little boy saw him but as the kid starts to become disillusioned with Hitler and what he stood for Hitler become more cold and started to talk like he did his speeches.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:19:10 am
Saltburn wasn't good. Was less close to being a good film than Emerald Fennel's previous one/debut, Promising Young Woman.

Think she could do with some writing help, because the little Saltburn had to say was all over the shop in terms of themes, and the story and editing didn't do anything at all after a promising start. was bored by the final third, even as things were ramping up dramatically
