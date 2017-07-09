« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1429 1430 1431 1432 1433 [1434]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3255023 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57320 on: Today at 10:17:53 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:15:41 am
Jojo is brilliant too.

I liked Jojo too, although I've felt like I'm in the minority with that view in recent times.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,675
  • Truthiness
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57321 on: Today at 11:04:32 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:15:41 am
Jojo is brilliant too.
Absolutely hated, hated, hated Jojo.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,659
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57322 on: Today at 11:12:35 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:04:32 am
Absolutely hated, hated, hated Jojo.

How come?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57323 on: Today at 11:35:50 am »
Pretty sure Next Goal Wins was actually filmed before he did Thor Love and Thunder. Though I think they did have reshoots to replace scenes that were originally shot with Armie Hammer.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,675
  • Truthiness
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57324 on: Today at 11:50:00 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:12:35 am
How come?
Hated it tonally. The camp Hitler (and stop putting yourself in your films, Taika) mixed with 'this is a serious subject' story yet overpowered with schmaltz and a basic unseriousness. What kind of film are Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell playing in? Is it satire? Farce? It's far too silly and cutesy to be taken seriously and nowhere near sharp enough to be a Mel Brooks-esque satire.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,257
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57325 on: Today at 01:04:16 pm »
Yeah I think it's fair to say Taika disappeared up his own arse a little while ago, started to get a bit high on his own supply (probably literally, too)

Like Avens said, there was a chance he was just phoning it in with marvel'y stuff for a big payday while not being arsed about it artistically - but feel fairly assured he's just lost track of himself and doesn't have much to say (taking on a cookie cutter hacky screenplay about a bad team who have a good result seems to indicate this too)
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,725
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57326 on: Today at 01:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December  1, 2023, 10:19:42 am
I guess another film the trolls will attack this seems to happen to every film now that dares to have a female lead.

It looks great

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4</a>

Trolls always gonna troll.
Don't remember Theron get much stick for Fury Road though, maybe because the character was good?
For most fans, if you make a great female lead, they end up loved.
Trouble with modern stuff is best summed up by the newest South Park.

This looks good. Will definitely catch it on release. Taylor-Joy has some chops, Miller can direct and more Mad Max stuff is never a bad thing.
It does look heavier on CGI than Miller is known for. The live action was one of the things that made Fury Road so good.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,679
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57327 on: Today at 01:28:10 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:25:20 pm
Trolls always gonna troll.
Don't remember Theron get much stick for Fury Road though, maybe because the character was good?
For most fans, if you make a great female lead, they end up loved.
Trouble with modern stuff is best summed up by the newest South Park.

This looks good. Will definitely catch it on release. Taylor-Joy has some chops, Miller can direct and more Mad Max stuff is never a bad thing.
It does look heavier on CGI than Miller is known for. The live action was one of the things that made Fury Road so good.

She got loads of stick I think it was the start of the hate for some reason females having the lead role in action movies now it seem like any type of movie.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,901
  • Not Italian
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57328 on: Today at 03:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 01:28:10 pm
She got loads of stick I think it was the start of the hate for some reason females having the lead role in action movies now it seem like any type of movie.
That's just bullshit. Most people found her character great, and way more compelling than Max itself. Which is why there is a prequel with her as the protagonist.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57329 on: Today at 03:20:16 pm »
The people who hate on movies that have female leads did hate on Fury Road, however they're such a tiny minority that their voice was drowned out by the huge number of people who loved it. The issue with more recent movies that have received the same hate is that they're shit, soulless cash grabs trying to pander to certain demographics (Ghostbusters 2016, Black Panther 2, She-Hulk, etc).
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,456
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57330 on: Today at 03:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:20:16 pm
The people who hate on movies that have female leads did hate on Fury Road, however they're such a tiny minority that their voice was drowned out by the huge number of people who loved it. The issue with more recent movies that have received the same hate is that they're shit, soulless cash grabs trying to pander to certain demographics (Ghostbusters 2016, Black Panther 2, She-Hulk, etc).

Yep! Seems to be a common trend now, These people will make something shite and when people say it's shite they get called racist or a bigot  ;D
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,668
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57331 on: Today at 07:18:20 pm »
Not surprised at the tepid reception to Napoleon. Dull I thought. Where's the charisma? He's fucking Napoleon! The script is mostly to blame, real dearth of rousing speeches, but it's a sullen and introverted performance from Phoenix that leaves you wondering why he'd inspire so much devotion from his men. No real sense of who Napoleon was or what his movitations were. Also quite uneven tonally, there are some fleeting moments where it looks they're going for a Death of Stalin-style satire which would excuse a lot of the inaccuracies and nonsense but the general thrust is po-faced and serious.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,692
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57332 on: Today at 07:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:18:20 pm
Not surprised at the tepid reception to Napoleon. Dull I thought. Where's the charisma? He's fucking Napoleon! The script is mostly to blame, real dearth of rousing speeches, but it's a sullen and introverted performance from Phoenix that leaves you wondering why he'd inspire so much devotion from his men. No real sense of who Napoleon was or what his movitations were. Also quite uneven tonally, there are some fleeting moments where it looks they're going for a Death of Stalin-style satire which would excuse a lot of the inaccuracies and nonsense but the general thrust is po-faced and serious.
Ive not even seen it!  Give over!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,646
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57333 on: Today at 07:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:58:30 pm
they get called racist or a bigot  ;D

You're a bigot Savage!!

Thank you Sir!
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57334 on: Today at 07:46:38 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm
A TIME TRAVEL film that really makes you think.  Mind-bending stuff.
Watched this a few years ago and thought it was great.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1429 1430 1431 1432 1433 [1434]   Go Up
« previous next »
 