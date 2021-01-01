« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57320 on: Today at 10:17:53 am »
Jojo is brilliant too.

I liked Jojo too, although I've felt like I'm in the minority with that view in recent times.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57321 on: Today at 11:04:32 am »
Jojo is brilliant too.
Absolutely hated, hated, hated Jojo.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57322 on: Today at 11:12:35 am »
Absolutely hated, hated, hated Jojo.

How come?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57323 on: Today at 11:35:50 am »
Pretty sure Next Goal Wins was actually filmed before he did Thor Love and Thunder. Though I think they did have reshoots to replace scenes that were originally shot with Armie Hammer.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57324 on: Today at 11:50:00 am »
How come?
Hated it tonally. The camp Hitler (and stop putting yourself in your films, Taika) mixed with 'this is a serious subject' story yet overpowered with schmaltz and a basic unseriousness. What kind of film are Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell playing in? Is it satire? Farce? It's far too silly and cutesy to be taken seriously and nowhere near sharp enough to be a Mel Brooks-esque satire.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57325 on: Today at 01:04:16 pm »
Yeah I think it's fair to say Taika disappeared up his own arse a little while ago, started to get a bit high on his own supply (probably literally, too)

Like Avens said, there was a chance he was just phoning it in with marvel'y stuff for a big payday while not being arsed about it artistically - but feel fairly assured he's just lost track of himself and doesn't have much to say (taking on a cookie cutter hacky screenplay about a bad team who have a good result seems to indicate this too)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57326 on: Today at 01:25:20 pm »
I guess another film the trolls will attack this seems to happen to every film now that dares to have a female lead.

It looks great

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4</a>

Trolls always gonna troll.
Don't remember Theron get much stick for Fury Road though, maybe because the character was good?
For most fans, if you make a great female lead, they end up loved.
Trouble with modern stuff is best summed up by the newest South Park.

This looks good. Will definitely catch it on release. Taylor-Joy has some chops, Miller can direct and more Mad Max stuff is never a bad thing.
It does look heavier on CGI than Miller is known for. The live action was one of the things that made Fury Road so good.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57327 on: Today at 01:28:10 pm »
Trolls always gonna troll.
Don't remember Theron get much stick for Fury Road though, maybe because the character was good?
For most fans, if you make a great female lead, they end up loved.
Trouble with modern stuff is best summed up by the newest South Park.

This looks good. Will definitely catch it on release. Taylor-Joy has some chops, Miller can direct and more Mad Max stuff is never a bad thing.
It does look heavier on CGI than Miller is known for. The live action was one of the things that made Fury Road so good.

She got loads of stick I think it was the start of the hate for some reason females having the lead role in action movies now it seem like any type of movie.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57328 on: Today at 03:10:45 pm »
She got loads of stick I think it was the start of the hate for some reason females having the lead role in action movies now it seem like any type of movie.
That's just bullshit. Most people found her character great, and way more compelling than Max itself. Which is why there is a prequel with her as the protagonist.
