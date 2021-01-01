Yeah I think it's fair to say Taika disappeared up his own arse a little while ago, started to get a bit high on his own supply (probably literally, too)



Like Avens said, there was a chance he was just phoning it in with marvel'y stuff for a big payday while not being arsed about it artistically - but feel fairly assured he's just lost track of himself and doesn't have much to say (taking on a cookie cutter hacky screenplay about a bad team who have a good result seems to indicate this too)