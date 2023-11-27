« previous next »
Offline Red Viper

« Reply #57280 on: November 27, 2023, 11:25:45 am »
The Game is great. Another one of his that is very underrated and endlessly rewatchable.

I think Se7en holds up really well but I definitely prefer most of his later stuff.

If I was ranking my favourites I'd have The Social Network, Gone Girl, Se7en then probably The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as my top 4. I think his only missteps have been Button (wactched once and didn't care for it) and Mank (tried to watch and lasted about 15 mins)
« Reply #57281 on: November 27, 2023, 11:40:05 am »
I'd go:
1: Mindhunter Ep.1
2: Mindhunter Ep.2
3: Mindhunter Ep.3
4: Mindhunter Ep.4
« Reply #57282 on: November 27, 2023, 11:55:09 am »
Quote from: Red Viper on November 27, 2023, 11:25:45 am
The Game is great. Another one of his that is very underrated and endlessly rewatchable.

I think Se7en holds up really well but I definitely prefer most of his later stuff.

If I was ranking my favourites I'd have The Social Network, Gone Girl, Se7en then probably The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as my top 4. I think his only missteps have been Button (wactched once and didn't care for it) and Mank (tried to watch and lasted about 15 mins)
Agree on the missteps, but you're more polite than me about Button - despised it haha. As awful as Forest Gump, but with no excuses given hindsight about people's apparent collective delusions at the time that it was decent!

For me it's Zodiac/Social Network/Girl with Dragon Tattoo that are my favourites - think I could rewatch all three and immediately claim its my favourite
Quote from: meady1981 on November 27, 2023, 11:40:05 am
I'd go:
1: Mindhunter Ep.1
2: Mindhunter Ep.2
3: Mindhunter Ep.3
4: Mindhunter Ep.4
insatiable!

I like The Best of Mindhunter
« Reply #57283 on: November 27, 2023, 12:11:31 pm »
I just couldn't get into Zodiac.  Tried it several times.

And this is coming from a movie fan who loves police procedurals.

Don't know what it is. I just can't get on with Zodiac and I really want to.  :( 

It really is horses for courses.

On a separate issue regarding top directors.   I've been mopping up on my Stanley Kubrick filmography lately and finally got around to Dr Strangelove.  I was looking forward to this one but unfortunately, it's the worst Kubrick movie I have watched IMO.   I have never gotten on board with Pete Sellars and never found him funny at all which will have something to do with it
« Reply #57284 on: November 27, 2023, 12:42:48 pm »
I LOVED Zodiac. Until I realised at the end there was no conclusion and I was very angry.
« Reply #57285 on: November 27, 2023, 12:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 27, 2023, 09:42:12 am
The second one starring El McPherson?

Be very, very cuerpo...
Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57286 on: November 27, 2023, 12:57:29 pm »
Zodiac's ending was satisfactory for me personally as everyone watching knew beforehand there will be no definite answers to the past real world case.
Didn't think the movie was a masterpiece but a very well done film nonetheless which is rare enough imo.
« Reply #57287 on: November 28, 2023, 12:25:27 am »
Finally saw The Long Good Friday - it's free on prime btw

Proper film, incredible performances from Hoskins and Mirren - the film absolutely races by. The amazing soundtrack brings a bit of the 80s into whats a very 70s looking and feeling crime film.

Great little time capsule of parts of London too, including of what's changed dramatically in the last 40 years.
« Reply #57288 on: November 28, 2023, 07:03:53 am »
Spoiler
The Mafia...? I've shit 'em.
[close]
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,639
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57289 on: November 28, 2023, 09:46:56 am »
Quote from: classycarra on November 28, 2023, 12:25:27 am
Finally saw The Long Good Friday - it's free on prime btw

Proper film, incredible performances from Hoskins and Mirren - the film absolutely races by. The amazing soundtrack brings a bit of the 80s into whats a very 70s looking and feeling crime film.

Great little time capsule of parts of London too, including of what's changed dramatically in the last 40 years.

That ending too!!!

Iconic
« Reply #57290 on: November 28, 2023, 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 28, 2023, 09:46:56 am
That ending too!!!

Iconic
yep an incredible moment! face going through all sorts of stages of thinking/realisation
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 28, 2023, 07:03:53 am
Spoiler
The Mafia...? I've shit 'em.
[close]
;D
one of the best lines!
« Reply #57291 on: November 28, 2023, 10:22:51 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 26, 2023, 05:21:51 pm
The Killer is alright. Nothing special or something I'd recommend as a must watch.
Same. Just okay.

Quote from: meady1981 on November 26, 2023, 07:25:41 pm
Just watched it. Ill be happy not to see someone rent a car in a film for a long time.
;D
« Reply #57292 on: November 28, 2023, 10:46:05 am »
Saw Napoleon last night. Hated the first half hour or so. Then realised it was a comedy and started to enjoy it. By half way through most of the cinema had got the joke and the whole joint was belly-laughing by the end.
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,485
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57293 on: November 28, 2023, 04:30:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 28, 2023, 12:25:27 am
Finally saw The Long Good Friday - it's free on prime btw

Proper film, incredible performances from Hoskins and Mirren - the film absolutely races by. The amazing soundtrack brings a bit of the 80s into whats a very 70s looking and feeling crime film.

Great little time capsule of parts of London too, including of what's changed dramatically in the last 40 years.

Whats not to like about gangsters and corrupt politicians and money men colluding to use dirty money to regenerate run down dock lands area? Could be rebooted as BMD - Fall of the oligarch. ;D

Seriously the Museum of London has an excellent section on the development of Canary Wharf and local opposition to it.
https://www.museumoflondon.org.uk/museum-london-docklands/permanent-galleries
« Reply #57294 on: November 28, 2023, 04:41:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 28, 2023, 04:30:56 pm
Whats not to like about gangsters and corrupt politicians and money men colluding to use dirty money to regenerate run down dock lands area? Could be rebooted as BMD - Fall of the oligarch. ;D

Seriously the Museum of London has an excellent section on the development of Canary Wharf and local opposition to it.
https://www.museumoflondon.org.uk/museum-london-docklands/permanent-galleries

Luckily it'd never happen these days (don't look over there at west hams publicly funded stadium!)

that's great, thanks for the link. gonna be doing some work days in the area in the near future, be good to lean something!
Quote from: classycarra on November 28, 2023, 04:41:40 pm
Luckily it'd never happen these days (don't look over there at west hams publicly funded stadium!)

that's great, thanks for the link. gonna be doing some work days in the area in the near future, be good to lean something!

The Docklands Museum is great. If youre in the area worth spreading your visit over several days.

Mind you youll need your Long Johns on this time of year.
« Reply #57296 on: November 28, 2023, 05:47:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 28, 2023, 04:41:40 pm
gonna be doing some work days in the area in the near future, be good to lean something!

When was your signing day?
Online Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,566
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57297 on: November 28, 2023, 10:23:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 27, 2023, 10:31:06 am
i think for a while there was no direct comment from anyone, so people assumed because he said season 3 writing hadn't been finalised that it was down to his preference. but earlier this year Fincher clarified things, saying this:

Im very proud of the first two seasons. But its a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didnt attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment [for Season 3], he said. I dont blame them, they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank the way I wanted to do it, and they allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer. Its a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways.
as you say, it's just opinions! for me I think seven holds up (in terms of still finding an audience that loves it and still bringing in new fans), but i think its a bit dated compared to a lot of his other (in my opinion better) films like Social Network, Zodiac, Girl with dragon tattoo. I guess fight club too (definitely has a lot of lovers - not all good people haha, which i think is included a little in subtext of the killer - but like seven, i'm a bit bored of that one)

being john malkovoch was Spike Jonze, not Fincher. there's also gone girl (took a second view for me to really enjoy that) and panic room that i think hold up. not seen the game (want to) or mank (not arsed)
Cheers. Did not know that. Netflix hasn't had much good on lately so not to have it in its back pocket is poor decision.
« Reply #57298 on: November 28, 2023, 10:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on November 28, 2023, 10:22:51 am
Same. Just okay.
;D
Saw Guardians 3 yesterday which is infinitely better.
« Reply #57299 on: November 29, 2023, 07:50:01 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 27, 2023, 12:11:31 pm
I just couldn't get into Zodiac.  Tried it several times.

And this is coming from a movie fan who loves police procedurals.

Don't know what it is. I just can't get on with Zodiac and I really want to.  :( 

It really is horses for courses.

On a separate issue regarding top directors.   I've been mopping up on my Stanley Kubrick filmography lately and finally got around to Dr Strangelove.  I was looking forward to this one but unfortunately, it's the worst Kubrick movie I have watched IMO.   I have never gotten on board with Pete Sellars and never found him funny at all which will have something to do with it


I don't consider Zodiac to be a 'Police Procedural' type of film, it's more about obsession it has more in common with something like Vertigo or Paul Schrader's Affliction than say Silence Of The Lambs, there's very little police work in the film, it's more concerned with showing the effect the case had on those involved, Graysmith especially.

I consider it to be a masterpiece, comfortably my favourite of Fincher's films, but I do think there was an element of false advertising.  I remember seeing the trailer where it was heavily implied that it was a thriller and really played up the whole 'from the director of Seven' thing.
« Reply #57300 on: November 29, 2023, 10:03:44 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 29, 2023, 07:50:01 am

I don't consider Zodiac to be a 'Police Procedural' type of film, it's more about obsession it has more in common with something like Vertigo or Paul Schrader's Affliction than say Silence Of The Lambs, there's very little police work in the film, it's more concerned with showing the effect the case had on those involved, Graysmith especially.

I consider it to be a masterpiece, comfortably my favourite of Fincher's films, but I do think there was an element of false advertising.  I remember seeing the trailer where it was heavily implied that it was a thriller and really played up the whole 'from the director of Seven' thing.

Yeah, that's a good point.

I suppose going into a movie expecting a certain genre and then getting something different will skew your feelings somewhat.

I think I may try it again and just take it for what it is.
« Reply #57301 on: Yesterday at 10:19:42 am »
I guess another film the trolls will attack this seems to happen to every film now that dares to have a female lead.

It looks great

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4</a>
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,217
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57302 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 am »
Inject that in my veins.
Looks bloody amazing.
« Reply #57303 on: Yesterday at 11:09:18 am »
That does look good, the first one was brilliant.
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,485
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57304 on: Yesterday at 11:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 10:19:42 am
I guess another film the trolls will attack this seems to happen to every film now that dares to have a female lead.

It looks great

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4</a>

Mad Maxine? ;D
« Reply #57305 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm »
Noticed more CGI in that trailer than i did the entirety of Fury Road.  :-X
« Reply #57306 on: Today at 06:41:28 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on November 18, 2023, 09:16:01 am
The Killer is terrific ...Fassbender superb as the ice cold, non-blinking, Smiths loving, nihilistic hitman.....part American Psycho, part Day of the Jackal......one of Fincher's best. 8/10

Good movie - he made me think where Id seen him before



« Reply #57307 on: Today at 11:09:16 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm
Noticed more CGI in that trailer than i did the entirety of Fury Road.  :-X

Not particularly good CGI either.
« Reply #57308 on: Today at 07:22:35 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm
Noticed more CGI in that trailer than i did the entirety of Fury Road.  :-X

Yeah that bugged me a bit, Fury Road was such an absolute ride of a movie though, hopefully this replicates it.
« Reply #57309 on: Today at 11:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 10:19:42 am
I guess another film the trolls will attack this seems to happen to every film now that dares to have a female lead.

It looks great

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XJMuhwVlca4</a>
Looks good & Anya Taylor-Joy is quality.
