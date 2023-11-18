I thought it was the case of Fincher not wanting to continue rather than Netflix not wanting to back it?
i think for a while there was no direct comment from anyone, so people assumed because he said season 3 writing hadn't been finalised that it was down to his preference. but earlier this year Fincher clarified things, saying this:
“I’m very proud of the first two seasons. But it’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment [for Season 3],” he said. “I don’t blame them, they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank the way I wanted to do it, and they allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer. It’s a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways.”
I like Fincher, and have enjoyed a lot of his output. And I actually think Alien 3 was great. But although many of his films are repeat-watchable (except the Killer) I personally think that only Seven has stood up to being one of the greats as time has passed (maybe Being John M but I havent watched that in donkeys years).
Opinions hey!!!
as you say, it's just opinions! for me I think seven holds up (in terms of still finding an audience that loves it and still bringing in new fans), but i think its a bit dated compared to a lot of his other (in my opinion better) films like Social Network, Zodiac, Girl with dragon tattoo. I guess fight club too (definitely has a lot of lovers - not all good people haha, which i think is included a little in subtext of the killer - but like seven, i'm a bit bored of that one)
being john malkovoch was Spike Jonze, not Fincher. there's also gone girl (took a second view for me to really enjoy that) and panic room that i think hold up. not seen the game (want to) or mank (not arsed)