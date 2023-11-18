I thought it was the case of Fincher not wanting to continue rather than Netflix not wanting to back it?

I like Fincher, and have enjoyed a lot of his output. And I actually think Alien 3 was great. But although many of his films are repeat-watchable (except the Killer) I personally think that only Seven has stood up to being one of the greats as time has passed (maybe Being John M but I havent watched that in donkeys years).

Opinions hey!!!



i think for a while there was no direct comment from anyone, so people assumed because he said season 3 writing hadn't been finalised that it was down to his preference. but earlier this year Fincher clarified things, saying this:“I’m very proud of the first two seasons. But it’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment [for Season 3],” he said. “I don’t blame them, they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank the way I wanted to do it, and they allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer. It’s a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways.”as you say, it's just opinions! for me I think seven holds up (in terms of still finding an audience that loves it and still bringing in new fans), but i think its a bit dated compared to a lot of his other (in my opinion better) films like Social Network, Zodiac, Girl with dragon tattoo. I guess fight club too (definitely has a lot of lovers - not all good people haha, which i think is included a little in subtext of the killer - but like seven, i'm a bit bored of that one)being john malkovoch was Spike Jonze, not Fincher. there's also gone girl (took a second view for me to really enjoy that) and panic room that i think hold up. not seen the game (want to) or mank (not arsed)