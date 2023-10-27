I've called it completely wrong in that case!



Definitely agree that there's a gap of a certain kind of film - I'm thinking some of the braver films of the 70s here



Meant to ask, what's the film you're looking forward to in March? Dune 2? (that's one of the few I'm aware of in coming months, and am extremely keen!)



Yes, I agree. Nowadays, it seems it's just about making as much money at the boxoffice, not really about making great films, which is a real shame.There seems to be a tried and tested formula that they stick to, which they know will at least give them a certain return financially.Yes, you don't get many brave and different films, anymore. Films that push boundaries or go beyond the mainstream. Yep, I will be going to see Dune, part 2. I thought the first part was superb and I'm really looking forward to the conclusion!A long film, but seemed like it was over, within a blink of an eye. Had me constantly glued to the screen. Denis Villeneuve did a superb job with it, just like he did with BR 2049 (dispite it being a boxoffice flop).