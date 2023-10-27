Slim pickings for good films at the cinema nowadays.
entirely subjective (ie I'm not arguing!) but for me it's been a great year. just had a quick reminder of whats been out and i've had great fun seeing:
new films from great directors (with Mann to come):
The Killer
Oppenheimer
Asteroid City
Killers of the Flower Moon
great blockbusters for the big screen:
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
John Wick: Chapter 4
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
really really good films:
Past Lives
Aftersun
Passages
Banshees of Inishirin
good films, with a bit of diversity from standard fare
Rye Lane
Theater Camp
Talk to Me
Smoking Causes Coughing
Creed III
Barbie
Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever
wish I'd seen Retour a Seoul at the cinema too