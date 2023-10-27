« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57200 on: Yesterday at 03:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October 27, 2023, 08:40:44 pm
Disney have delayed Snow White for a year... sounds like a lot of reshoots

Not a massive surprise, May never come out considering the backlash.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57201 on: Yesterday at 03:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:19:43 pm
Slim pickings for good films at the cinema nowadays.
entirely subjective (ie I'm not arguing!) but for me it's been a great year. just had a quick reminder of whats been out and i've had great fun seeing:
 
new films from great directors (with Mann to come):

The Killer
Oppenheimer
Asteroid City
Killers of the Flower Moon

great blockbusters for the big screen:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
John Wick: Chapter 4
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

really really good films:

Past Lives
Aftersun
Passages
Banshees of Inishirin

good films, with a bit of diversity from standard fare

Rye Lane
Theater Camp
Talk to Me
Smoking Causes Coughing
Creed III
Barbie
Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever



wish I'd seen Retour a Seoul at the cinema too
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57202 on: Yesterday at 03:54:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:35:07 pm
entirely subjective (ie I'm not arguing!) but for me it's been a great year. just had a quick reminder of whats been out and i've had great fun seeing:
 
new films from great directors (with Mann to come):

The Killer
Oppenheimer
Asteroid City
Killers of the Flower Moon

great blockbusters for the big screen:

Mission: Impossible  Dead Reckoning Part One
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
John Wick: Chapter 4
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

really really good films:

Past Lives
Aftersun
Passages
Banshees of Inishirin

good films, with a bit of diversity from standard fare

Rye Lane
Theater Camp
Talk to Me
Smoking Causes Coughing
Creed III
Barbie
Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever



wish I'd seen Retour a Seoul at the cinema too

The only other film I'd go the the cinema to see, on that list.  Really scraping the barrel with John Wick and Creed, and no way I'd pay to see Barbie.

It is subjective but, modern, commercial films, are mostly shite (in my opinion).  They aren't made for the likes of me anyway, so it's fine.

The next time I go to the cinema, will be March.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57203 on: Yesterday at 04:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:54:18 pm
The only other film I'd go the the cinema to see, on that list.  Really scraping the barrel with John Wick and Creed, and no way I'd pay to see Barbie.

It is subjective but, modern, commercial films, are mostly shite (in my opinion).  They aren't made for the likes of me anyway, so it's fine.

The next time I go to the cinema, will be March.
Can sort of agree about Creed - albeit it was solid first time direction from a talented actor. Not about John Wick though - they put that $100mil budget to work and produced something that was great fun - compare that to most of the costly turgid brand-related tv/film shite that haemorrhages money and produces soulless crap.

It is subjective, as we agree, but it sounds (like you say) that it's more you just don't like many films (or going to the cinema?) rather than an issue with the quality of modern films. there's been so much stuff spanning all kinds of tastes in the last 12 months. not that thats in anyway any kind of a fault!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57204 on: Yesterday at 04:24:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:08:49 pm
Can sort of agree about Creed - albeit it was solid first time direction from a talented actor. Not about John Wick though - they put that $100mil budget to work and produced something that was great fun - compare that to most of the costly turgid brand-related tv/film shite that haemorrhages money and produces soulless crap.

It is subjective, as we agree, but it sounds (like you say) that it's more you just don't like many films (or going to the cinema?) rather than an issue with the quality of modern films. there's been so much stuff spanning all kinds of tastes in the last 12 months. not that thats in anyway any kind of a fault!

I didn't say I don't like going to the cinema, I do.  There's just not much that makes me say, yes, I love to go to the cinema to see that.

It's quantity over quality, I find.  I'm a huge film buff, got a huge film collection at home.  Absolutely love films.  They just don't make them like they used to  :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57205 on: Yesterday at 04:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:28:09 pm
Not a massive surprise, May never come out considering the backlash.

Whats the backlash? Is this a live action remake presumably? Didnt they do that already?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57206 on: Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:24:17 pm
I didn't say I don't like going to the cinema, I do.  There's just not much that makes me say, yes, I love to go to the cinema to see that.

It's quantity over quality, I find.  I'm a huge film buff, got a huge film collection at home.  Absolutely love films.  They just don't make them like they used to  :)
I've called it completely wrong in that case!

Definitely agree that there's a gap of a certain kind of film - I'm thinking some of the braver films of the 70s here

Meant to ask, what's the film you're looking forward to in March? Dune 2? (that's one of the few I'm aware of in coming months, and am extremely keen!)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57207 on: Yesterday at 05:10:48 pm »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57208 on: Yesterday at 05:32:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm
I've called it completely wrong in that case!

Definitely agree that there's a gap of a certain kind of film - I'm thinking some of the braver films of the 70s here

Meant to ask, what's the film you're looking forward to in March? Dune 2? (that's one of the few I'm aware of in coming months, and am extremely keen!)

Yes, I agree.  Nowadays, it seems it's just about making as much money at the boxoffice, not really about making great films, which is a real shame.

There seems to be a tried and tested formula that they stick to, which they know will at least give them a certain return financially.

Yes, you don't get many brave and different films, anymore.  Films that push boundaries or go beyond the mainstream.  Yep, I will be going to see Dune, part 2.  I thought the first part was superb and I'm really looking forward to the conclusion!

A long film, but seemed like it was over, within a blink of an eye.  Had me constantly glued to the screen.  Denis Villeneuve did a superb job with it, just like he did with BR 2049 (dispite it being a boxoffice flop).
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57209 on: Yesterday at 06:20:36 pm »
The new Winnie the pooh film, I knew it was gonna be bad going into it, I expected it, and it lived up to it. Wow what a pile of shit.

Just really nothing good about it.

Ah one point the pig (I will never call it piglet) threw the chain into the pool, trying to hit/capture the woman swimming and the chain floated on top of the water.

I mean just don't even bother, save yourself an hour and a half and watch something else please.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57210 on: Yesterday at 06:41:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:39:45 pm
Is that the one where he goes on a murder spree ?

Yup Winnie-The-Pooh : Blood and Honey
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57211 on: Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm »
Machine gun Piglet  ;)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57212 on: Yesterday at 06:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm
Machine gun Piglet  ;)

That would have made it at least interesting. Alas not.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57213 on: Yesterday at 07:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:20:36 pm


Ah one point the pig (I will never call it piglet) threw the chain into the pool, trying to hit/capture the woman swimming and the chain floated on top of the water.



Sort of like in Game of Thrones?  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57214 on: Yesterday at 07:17:10 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:13:51 pm
Sort of like in Game of Thrones?  ;D

Possibly the same production team ;)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57215 on: Yesterday at 07:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:10:48 pm
OK, I need to see this Robocop documentary like immediately

https://x.com/BasementBros69/status/1724256353433047530?s=20
If you've got Amazon Prime it's on there if you sign up to a free 7 day trial of the Icon Film Channel.

Looks like you can sign up through the website as well https://www.iconfilmchannel.uk/robodoc-the-creation-of-robocop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57216 on: Yesterday at 07:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 04:32:16 pm
Whats the backlash? Is this a live action remake presumably? Didnt they do that already?

There was a few things, They where using normal sized people instead of dwarfs and cast a none white girl as Snow White. 
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57217 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:13:51 pm
Sort of like in Game of Thrones?  ;D

Was there a chain in Game of Thrones?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57218 on: Yesterday at 09:58:50 pm »
Loved the Hunger Games trilogy, so looking forward to this. Watching with my daughters on Friday.

https://youtu.be/NxW_X4kzeus?si=-Xl6c4I4626FuqMx

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57219 on: Yesterday at 10:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Was there a chain in Game of Thrones?

Ice dragon I believe had a chain around it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57220 on: Today at 12:36:17 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:04:11 pm
Ice dragon I believe had a chain around it.


Really? Not heard about that before.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57221 on: Today at 12:38:44 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:36:17 am

Really? Not heard about that before.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57222 on: Today at 12:53:10 am »
Where did they get the chains from?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57223 on: Today at 12:54:43 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:53:10 am
Where did they get the chains from?

Production studio of course.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57224 on: Today at 01:09:13 am »
Ah, that explains it

 :lmao
