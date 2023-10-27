The only other film I'd go the the cinema to see, on that list. Really scraping the barrel with John Wick and Creed, and no way I'd pay to see Barbie.



It is subjective but, modern, commercial films, are mostly shite (in my opinion). They aren't made for the likes of me anyway, so it's fine.



The next time I go to the cinema, will be March.



Can sort of agree about Creed - albeit it was solid first time direction from a talented actor. Not about John Wick though - they put that $100mil budget to work and produced something that was great fun - compare that to most of the costly turgid brand-related tv/film shite that haemorrhages money and produces soulless crap.It is subjective, as we agree, but it sounds (like you say) that it's more you just don't like many films (or going to the cinema?) rather than an issue with the quality of modern films. there's been so much stuff spanning all kinds of tastes in the last 12 months. not that thats in anyway any kind of a fault!