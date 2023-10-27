« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #57200 on: Today at 03:28:09 pm
Quote from: Trada on October 27, 2023, 08:40:44 pm
Disney have delayed Snow White for a year... sounds like a lot of reshoots

Not a massive surprise, May never come out considering the backlash.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #57201 on: Today at 03:35:07 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:19:43 pm
Slim pickings for good films at the cinema nowadays.
entirely subjective (ie I'm not arguing!) but for me it's been a great year. just had a quick reminder of whats been out and i've had great fun seeing:
 
new films from great directors (with Mann to come):

The Killer
Oppenheimer
Asteroid City
Killers of the Flower Moon

great blockbusters for the big screen:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
John Wick: Chapter 4
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

really really good films:

Past Lives
Aftersun
Passages
Banshees of Inishirin

good films, with a bit of diversity from standard fare

Rye Lane
Theater Camp
Talk to Me
Smoking Causes Coughing
Creed III
Barbie
Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever



wish I'd seen Retour a Seoul at the cinema too
Last Edit: Today at 03:37:01 pm by classycarra
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #57202 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:35:07 pm
The only other film I'd go the the cinema to see, on that list.  Really scraping the barrel with John Wick and Creed, and no way I'd pay to see Barbie.

It is subjective but, modern, commercial films, are mostly shite (in my opinion).  They aren't made for the likes of me anyway, so it's fine.

The next time I go to the cinema, will be March.
Last Edit: Today at 04:03:37 pm by Red-Soldier
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #57203 on: Today at 04:08:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:54:18 pm
The only other film I'd go the the cinema to see, on that list.  Really scraping the barrel with John Wick and Creed, and no way I'd pay to see Barbie.

It is subjective but, modern, commercial films, are mostly shite (in my opinion).  They aren't made for the likes of me anyway, so it's fine.

The next time I go to the cinema, will be March.
Can sort of agree about Creed - albeit it was solid first time direction from a talented actor. Not about John Wick though - they put that $100mil budget to work and produced something that was great fun - compare that to most of the costly turgid brand-related tv/film shite that haemorrhages money and produces soulless crap.

It is subjective, as we agree, but it sounds (like you say) that it's more you just don't like many films (or going to the cinema?) rather than an issue with the quality of modern films. there's been so much stuff spanning all kinds of tastes in the last 12 months. not that thats in anyway any kind of a fault!
