finally got around to watching Killer Joe (2011) and was an absorbing watch, not the most uplifting film... revolving around a morally corrupt idiosyncratic family that shouldn't come as a surprise, but it's good flim making. While the film has one sympathetic character, no one in this film is likeable, they're all fucking hideous to be honest lol
it kicks off with the adult son of the family arriving at the trailer family home, where his step-mother answers the door in just a shirt with full bush exposed and acts like this is totally normal, much to the son's chagrin
yep, that kind of sums up the movie in many ways but don't let that put you off, good performance by all really, especially liked Matthew McConaughey who unsurprisingly was ideal for his role in a southern gothic