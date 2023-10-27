« previous next »
Offline duvva 💅

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57120 on: October 27, 2023, 09:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on October 27, 2023, 08:52:08 pm
The best female actor on the planet has a new Netflix film released today. Based on a true story called Pain Hustlers.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15257160/
Looked at this earlier, good cast, but doesnt have great reviews, will probably watch though
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57121 on: October 27, 2023, 11:45:10 pm »
Killers...

Spoiler
[close]
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57122 on: October 28, 2023, 02:00:26 pm »
Im off to see Andys favourite film wish me luck
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57123 on: October 28, 2023, 02:40:22 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 27, 2023, 01:30:14 pm
I'm fucking ill with Pleurisy, give me a couple of suggestions for something to watch this afternoon please folks.
So far this week I've watched:-
Past Lives
Rogue Agent
The Covenant
Everything, everywhere.

Ta :)

Get better soon, John.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57124 on: October 28, 2023, 02:58:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 27, 2023, 01:30:14 pm
I'm fucking ill with Pleurisy, give me a couple of suggestions for something to watch this afternoon please folks.
So far this week I've watched:-
Past Lives
Rogue Agent
The Covenant
Everything, everywhere.

Ta :)
Get well soon Chuffer :wave

Heres a few ive watched recently. Seen em all before like but ...

The Banshees of Inisherin
Last Night In Soho
Nightmare Alley
The Devils Backbone
Unhinged
The Place Beyond The Pines
Three Fugitives
The Righteous Gemstones (Cant recommend this enough. Its Fucked)
Bloodhounds (South Korean TV Series)
Fresh
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57125 on: October 28, 2023, 03:13:45 pm »
Oh yeah, and another couple that i recommend John

Into The Dark - Im Just Fucking With You
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9150172/?ref_=nm_flmg_eps_tt_1


Kristy
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57126 on: October 28, 2023, 05:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 28, 2023, 02:58:08 pm
Get well soon Chuffer :wave

Heres a few ive watched recently. Seen em all before like but ...

The Banshees of Inisherin
Last Night In Soho
Nightmare Alley
The Devils Backbone
Unhinged
The Place Beyond The Pines
Three Fugitives
The Righteous Gemstones (Cant recommend this enough. Its Fucked)
Bloodhounds (South Korean TV Series)
Fresh



Shit:

The Banshees of Inisherin***
Nightmare Alley
The Devils Backbone
Unhinged


Not seen, but likely shit: :)

The Place Beyond The Pines
Three Fugitives
The Righteous Gemstones (Cant recommend this enough. Its Fucked)
Bloodhounds (South Korean TV Series)


Kind of OK:

Last Night In Soho



:)


***Makes the Irishman, The Killers and Lost in Translation look like cinema genius
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57127 on: October 28, 2023, 07:00:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 28, 2023, 02:00:26 pm
Im off to see Andys favourite film wish me luck
Beautifully filmed, lovely acting

Could have lost an hour and a half easily. To say it was baggy would be an understatement.

It lost any sense of impulse due to it being far far far too long.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57128 on: October 28, 2023, 07:14:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 28, 2023, 07:00:04 pm
Beautifully filmed, lovely acting

Could have lost an hour and a half easily. To say it was baggy would be an understatement.

It lost any sense of impulse due to it being far far far too long.
Was that on at a cinema?
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57129 on: October 28, 2023, 07:34:47 pm »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57130 on: October 28, 2023, 09:15:19 pm »
Some unreal hot takes in here.

My only criticism of Killers is that it's over. You're not getting twenty more Scorsese films.

Stay away if it's not for you
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57131 on: October 28, 2023, 10:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 27, 2023, 11:35:50 am
Five Nights at Freddie's


Not as good as I was hoping. The mad Nicholas Cage version was actually better.

I've never managed to finish the game, so the film actually did deliver that story, but was dissapointing that...

Spoiler

When the lad is at the desk, he never got the intro tape - that would have been better than the shit video - just literally play the guy saying what he says in the game

Also when he's at the desk, he just fucking falls asleep and has this shite, boring dream sequence. Boring as fuck.

Why not have him - at least for a day - doing what he does in the game

Inventing that weird cop character was weird and the reveal at the end. Ugh.

[close]


Got a great cheer of the kids in the audience - me and the missus must have been the only ones over 20 in a packed audience - 2 for 1 night I think? They were all singing the Five Nights at Freddies song too :)

Think things like that are brilliant :)

Just watched it, for me, one of the worst films I've ever ever seen  :o
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57132 on: November 1, 2023, 05:46:08 am »
Midnight in Paris was a pretty fun watch
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57133 on: November 1, 2023, 10:14:15 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 28, 2023, 09:15:19 pm
Some unreal hot takes in here.

My only criticism of Killers is that it's over. You're not getting twenty more Scorsese films.

Stay away if it's not for you
Who's to know if it's not for them? I love a good Scorcese movie, I also love getting engrossed in a movie and don't mind sitting for hours as long as the subject draws me in. Once Upon a Time in America is one of my all time favourites.
Killers I thought was neither a good Scorcese, nor even mildly absorbing. But I wouldn't have known until I watched it (and I was looking forward to it).
Every man has a dream

Some just can't be spoken of in polite company

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57134 on: November 1, 2023, 02:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on October  6, 2023, 05:44:16 pm
This is a load of fun. A fun, time travel slasher movie. Released earlier today on Prime and available everywhere now. I loved it.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RpGNrbpyrWc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RpGNrbpyrWc</a>


Intentionally and knowingly shite - and all the better for it.

Over/terrible acting, cheesy, ridiculous storyline, shamelessly pick'n'mixing from other movies... is exactly what the makers were aiming for. Watched it Monday night and surprisingly enjoyed it a lot.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57135 on: November 1, 2023, 04:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2023, 02:58:29 pm

Intentionally and knowingly shite - and all the better for it.

Over/terrible acting, cheesy, ridiculous storyline, shamelessly pick'n'mixing from other movies... is exactly what the makers were aiming for. Watched it Monday night and surprisingly enjoyed it a lot.
No pretensions whatsoever. And that was a good thing. It would have been a nice little B-Movie back in the day.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57136 on: November 1, 2023, 06:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on November  1, 2023, 04:38:07 pm
No pretensions whatsoever. And that was a good thing. It would have been a nice little B-Movie back in the day.

I loved it! That jock character was really funny for some reason.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57137 on: November 1, 2023, 06:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on November  1, 2023, 06:06:22 pm
I loved it! That jock character was really funny for some reason.
The dynamic between the 80's mores and mores of today was really good. The jock when he touched Jamie and she shouted "unwanted touching" had me laughing out loud. As I said before, the most fun of any film I've seen this year.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57138 on: November 1, 2023, 06:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on November  1, 2023, 06:12:12 pm
The dynamic between the 80's mores and mores of today was really good. The jock when he touched Jamie and she shouted "unwanted touching" had me laughing out loud. As I said before, the most fun of any film I've seen this year.

I agree. The random characters were also great. There was a middle aged women smoking who said something like I can't believe the 80's are nearly over and I haven't even tried coke yet, looks at her kids and says it's ok they don't know  :lmao
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57139 on: November 1, 2023, 10:34:19 pm »
They should ask the makers of RRR to kick start a new phrase of Marvel
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57140 on: November 2, 2023, 02:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on October 27, 2023, 08:52:08 pm
The best female actor on the planet has a new Netflix film released today. Based on a true story called Pain Hustlers.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15257160/
Saw it pop but honesty couldn't see the point of it? After, Dopesick, nailed the same story so absolutely and so recently, I had absolutely no interest in watching it.

Coupled with some shite reviews I gave it a hard swerve.

Wasn't expecting great things from, A Haunting in Venice, but is was decent enough. Branagh's Poirot was excellent again. The plot is decent even if a bit telegraphed for anyone even half paying attention. Enjoyed it.

Spoiler
They defo went a bit hard/obvious with all the honey clues. Guessed very early on that it was the poison and the cause of everyone tripping balls lol
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57141 on: November 2, 2023, 04:47:36 pm »

'The Fall Guy | Official Trailer':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j7jPnwVGdZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j7jPnwVGdZ8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/j7jPnwVGdZ8


I feel like I've seen the film after that, and need to go watch some old proper Fall Guy to remove what I've just seen.
.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57142 on: November 2, 2023, 04:53:52 pm »
Gosling as a stunt driver with an English actress love interest? Fresh!

They can both be great, but seeing it's the follow up by the director of Bullet Train has limited any expectations - that was one of the least engaging or interesting or entertaining films I think I've ever seen. It had absolutely nothing going for it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57143 on: November 2, 2023, 05:01:02 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November  2, 2023, 04:47:36 pm
I feel like I've seen the film after that, and need to go watch some old proper Fall Guy to remove what I've just seen.

Seriously, that looked like the entire movie, it just kept going.  I like Gosling but I think I'll be skipping this one.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57144 on: November 2, 2023, 06:09:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November  2, 2023, 04:47:36 pm

I feel like I've seen the film after that,
hahahaha same, that's some trailer :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57145 on: November 2, 2023, 06:16:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  2, 2023, 05:01:02 pm
Seriously, that looked like the entire movie, it just kept going.  I like Gosling but I think I'll be skipping this one.
Just give us The Nice Guys 2, you Hollywood fucks. I promise to personally drag everyone I know to the cinema for it.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57146 on: November 2, 2023, 07:31:18 pm »
Wonder if that Bon Jovi track was the 12 inch extended club mix?
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57147 on: November 5, 2023, 02:07:32 pm »
Priscilla is great. The understated antithesis of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57148 on: Yesterday at 01:19:09 pm »
finally got around to watching Killer Joe (2011) and was an absorbing watch, not the most uplifting film... revolving around a morally corrupt idiosyncratic family that shouldn't come as a surprise, but it's good flim making. While the film has one sympathetic character, no one in this film is likeable, they're all fucking hideous to be honest lol

it kicks off with the adult son of the family arriving at the trailer family home, where his step-mother answers the door in just a shirt with full bush exposed and acts like this is totally normal, much to the son's chagrin

yep, that kind of sums up the movie in many ways but don't let that put you off, good performance by all really, especially liked Matthew McConaughey who unsurprisingly was ideal for his role in a southern gothic

Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57149 on: Yesterday at 05:34:25 pm »
Finally released in the UK at the weekend I saw ​Bottoms ​this afternoon.

It's a high school comedy were two girls set up an all girl fight club under the guise of empowering females but in reality to try and hook up with cheerleaders.



Utterly deranged and hilarious as it seems to escalate as is goes on. From a seemingly grounded start to a much more hyper version of reality.

Feel from a first watch there's loads of sly nod and winks and sight gags hidden in the background so I'll definitely be re watching it.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57150 on: Yesterday at 05:44:58 pm »

35 years of 'They Live!'





5 minute video about the film:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BSnWDrKJVXU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BSnWDrKJVXU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/BSnWDrKJVXU


Anyone got any gum?

.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57151 on: Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm »
This was fun.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Au9Uz4_H6zA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Au9Uz4_H6zA</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57152 on: Yesterday at 08:48:09 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 05:34:25 pm
Finally released in the UK at the weekend I saw ​Bottoms ​this afternoon.

It's a high school comedy were two girls set up an all girl fight club under the guise of empowering females but in reality to try and hook up with cheerleaders.



Utterly deranged and hilarious as it seems to escalate as is goes on. From a seemingly grounded start to a much more hyper version of reality.

Feel from a first watch there's loads of sly nod and winks and sight gags hidden in the background so I'll definitely be re watching it.
Went into this one really excited to see a promising comedy with a proper release, and a big fan of both leads, but it just didn't live up to the promise for me. It didn't seem to know what tone it was going for.

Saw someone refer to it as a 'first draft' comedy, maybe because of how much is off the cuff improvisation, and I think that nails it. Including the directing which felt a little jarring at times (read afterwards a lot of criticism of the quality of filming, which I think might explained what felt off to me at times)

Still, there was a bit to enjoy and I'm pleased I went to see it (I want more films like this getting cinema releases!). Ayo Edibiri started slow, but got funnier. Reverese was true for Rachel Sennot unfortunately. But the highlights for me were the backing cast (epecially Hazel Isobel and Brianna).
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57153 on: Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm »
Watched My Cousin Vinny for the first time earlier today. I liked the early section of the film well enough, but the second half that focuses on the trial is electric stuff. Goodfellas is probably my favourite film ever, but I think Pesci's performance in this is nearly as good. And Marisa Tomei! Wow! Unbelievable that she received flack for winning the Oscar, I suppose because it was for a comedic performance rather than something more "worthy." A genuinely winning comedy.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57154 on: Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm
Watched My Cousin Vinny for the first time earlier today. I liked the early section of the film well enough, but the second half that focuses on the trial is electric stuff. Goodfellas is probably my favourite film ever, but I think Pesci's performance in this is nearly as good. And Marisa Tomei! Wow! Unbelievable that she received flack for winning the Oscar, I suppose because it was for a comedic performance rather than something more "worthy." A genuinely winning comedy.

It's an amazing film, think what elevates it is just how great all the smaller parts have been cast.

"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57155 on: Yesterday at 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
It's an amazing film, think what elevates it is just how great all the smaller parts have been cast.



Yep, excellent casting. Fred Gwynne was superb.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57156 on: Yesterday at 11:16:53 pm »
The Royal Hotel

Crap. Didn't know that was Mr. Smith/Elrond who owned the bar :D
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57157 on: Today at 12:31:55 am »
Watched Pain Hustlers the other night.

Enjoyed it - as others have said, its certainly no Dopesick, but dont think it deserved the harsh reviews it got.

Emily Blunt lifts the whole thing. Mind you, she does that in most of the things she's in.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57158 on: Today at 05:38:27 am »
The Burial (2023) with Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Alan Ruck & Bill Camp is pretty good.

It is loosely based on the true story of lawyer Willie E. Gary (Foxx) and his client Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe's (Jones) lawsuit against the Loewen funeral company (Camp).
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
