Finally released in the UK at the weekend I saw ​Bottoms ​this afternoon.



It's a high school comedy were two girls set up an all girl fight club under the guise of empowering females but in reality to try and hook up with cheerleaders.







Utterly deranged and hilarious as it seems to escalate as is goes on. From a seemingly grounded start to a much more hyper version of reality.



Feel from a first watch there's loads of sly nod and winks and sight gags hidden in the background so I'll definitely be re watching it.



Went into this one really excited to see a promising comedy with a proper release, and a big fan of both leads, but it just didn't live up to the promise for me. It didn't seem to know what tone it was going for.Saw someone refer to it as a 'first draft' comedy, maybe because of how much is off the cuff improvisation, and I think that nails it. Including the directing which felt a little jarring at times (read afterwards a lot of criticism of the quality of filming, which I think might explained what felt off to me at times)Still, there was a bit to enjoy and I'm pleased I went to see it (I want more films like this getting cinema releases!). Ayo Edibiri started slow, but got funnier. Reverese was true for Rachel Sennot unfortunately. But the highlights for me were the backing cast (epecially Hazel Isobel and Brianna).