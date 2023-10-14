« previous next »
Finally saw The Old Oak this week, supposedly Ken Loachs final film. Probably not one of his best films but still enjoyed it.
Saw a bunch of films at the local film festival. Liked them all.

Would highly recommend Monster and Fallen Leaves.
Cocaine Bear. Trailers were better than the actual film. Disappointing.
Cocaine Bear. Trailers were better than the actual film. Disappointing.

Aye.  I'm not sure how they managed to make a bear, Ray Liotta, cocaine and the true story (well, partly true I guess) so dull.  It took me two attempts to get through it as I, ironically, fell asleep the first time.
Rewatched Dead Reckoning Part 1, and it's impressive how it doesn't feel like it drags on at any point despite being almost 3 hours long
I don't watch many new films, but we watched Barbie last night. Pretty enjoyable, it reminded me of the sort of random magical adventure movies you'd get in the 80s. The big Ken battle/dance off at the end was the best bit by far.

Our female cat was sat on the sofa, she normally runs away from our younger male but 90 minutes in she batted him away when he tried to jump up, which can only be the effect of watching such powerful feminist cinema.
After the mild disappointment of The Caine Mutiny Court-Marshal, I thought I'd cleanse my Billy Friedkin palette by watching Bug, his 2006 paranoid, drug induced (maybe??) psychological horror.  I've always struggled to create a favourite film list because one day I'll love a film like Inland Empire and the day after it'll really annoy me, that said Bug would comfortably sit in my theoretical top ten.

Without getting into the meat of it, and without spoiling it, it's a film that insidiously gets under your skin and Michael Shannon has never been better, he's still second best to Ashley Judd though who is absolutely phenomenal, it's one of THE great modern performances.  The direction is so tight, not an ounce of fat on this film.  Claustrophobic and uncanny, like an on game David Lynch.  I'd guess as many would hate it as love it, I'm in the latter camp.
Finally seen Past Lives today, what a film! Definitely one of the best of the year so far.
I enjoyed it, it's a lovely little film.
The background music was also an ongoing treat.
I enjoyed it, it's a lovely little film.
The background music was also an ongoing treat.
Did you watch this at the cinema. I went off to Google it and found that Google has a watch list! And this is showing at the cinema. I'll probably stream it from somewhere though.
The Ninth Configuration (1980)

Don't know how i missed this one. As a huge fan of the novel (and the movie) The Exorcist, I watched it soley because i heard in passing that William Blatty (author of The Exorcist) had written and directed a movie i was totally unaware of.

It has a great cast with Stacey Keach in the lead role (one of his best, if not the best) and is a peculiar watch, a movie that appears surreal but isn't - that statement in itself seems at odds but will make total sense once you've seen it. I'm unsure what to say cos you should go in blind, as did I. IMDB notes it's about an ex-marine psychiatrist who attempts to rehabilitate his patients by indulging their fantasies - that's all you need to know.

Having watched it I'm surprised I haven't seen it referenced before cos it's clearly been influential (quite a number of younger movies sprung to mind as i watched it).

It won't be for all but those who like to watch a movie unfurl, I highly recommend it.


Edit: just realised you can watch it on youtube
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kgz0OoVjE8c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kgz0OoVjE8c</a>
Watched The Mist tonight ....

wow the darkest and totally brilliant ending to a film ever

heartbreaking
Killers of the Flower Moon was very good. Far too long though and might have worked better as a mini series. Lily Gladstone should receive a ton of accolades during awards season. This film and The Irishman are the best De Niro performances in a long time
Thought Killers of the Flower Moon was great.  Especially on the premium Odeon Dolby screen. But it world be very enjoyable on telly too.

Had Scorseses genius paw prints all over it.  The man certainly knows how to write interesting characters into his movies.

Lily Gladstone and De Niro were very good. but Di Caprio was on another level.  I really liked the casting of the minor characters, especially some of the down and dirty villains.

Really not what I was expecting as I purposely hadnt done any research on the story. Knew it was a period piece based on a true story, but didnt realise it was going to be a typical Scorsese crime drama. Which made me happy.

Yeah it was perhaps too long but I cant wait to watch it again sometime in the near future.



Cocaine Bear. Trailers were better than the actual film. Disappointing.

It was pretty shit wasn't it ?
Watched The Mist tonight ....

wow the darkest and totally brilliant ending to a film ever

heartbreaking

Saw this in the cinema when it first came out. The ending was as bleak as it gets. Apparently a lot of the American audiences booed the ending. The Yanks love their happy ever after endings.
Just seen Killers of The Flower Moon, just a really good film with great acting performances from the three leads. Certainly didn't feel like 200+ minutes.
Watched The Mist tonight ....

wow the darkest and totally brilliant ending to a film ever

heartbreaking

A great ending and the music matched the mood.
Did you watch this at the cinema. I went off to Google it and found that Google has a watch list! And this is showing at the cinema. I'll probably stream it from somewhere though.
Sorry for the late reply mate, no through an IPTV.
Killers of the Flower Moon

Step back Lost in Translation

Your place as the worst fucking film every fucking made has userped you

What an absolute can of fuciing shit. The most depressing nasty piece of fucking shite I've ever Seen

I saw Exorcist; Believer after this wankfest and it was fucking jolly in comparison

What a fucking stinking bag of fucking shite
Aye.  I'm not sure how they managed to make a bear, Ray Liotta, cocaine and the true story (well, partly true I guess) so dull.  It took me two attempts to get through it as I, ironically, fell asleep the first time.
Yeah just wasn't really funny.
Killers of the Flower Moon

Step back Lost in Translation

Your place as the worst fucking film every fucking made has userped you

What an absolute can of fuciing shit. The most depressing nasty piece of fucking shite I've ever Seen

I saw Exorcist; Believer after this wankfest and it was fucking jolly in comparison

What a fucking stinking bag of fucking shite


Ha ha   ;D
Killers of the Flower Moon

Step back Lost in Translation

Your place as the worst fucking film every fucking made has userped you

What an absolute can of fuciing shit. The most depressing nasty piece of fucking shite I've ever Seen

I saw Exorcist; Believer after this wankfest and it was fucking jolly in comparison

What a fucking stinking bag of fucking shite
Sold. Booked for next week.  ;D
Ha ha   ;D

Im not biting :)

Surely even Andy didnt expect a movie essentially about a serial killer to be a happy story?
I also saw Killers of the Flower Moon and while I'm not as angry as Andy is about it (!) it did wind me up too.

Why the fuck are films so goddamn long these days? There's no need whatsoever. It's self-indulgent shite, plain and simple. And honest, I *love* Scorsese. He's made some of my favourite films of all time. But between this and the Irishman, go into TV mate. If you're so desperate to develop characters over that length of time, just go an 8 to 10 part HBO show.

On a sidenote, Bruce Grobbelaar was sat opposite me in the Speke Cineworld.
I think you are right lads.  I did enjoy KOTFM but a TV show would have been perhaps the better way to go here.

Reminded me very much of a show like Deadwood.
Old Dads on Netflix is brilliant. You've gotta love Bill Burr  ;D
Old Dads on Netflix is brilliant. You've gotta love Bill Burr  ;D

Some critic in The Guardian gave it 1*.  I'll be watching as it's Bill Burr.
Old Dads on Netflix is brilliant. You've gotta love Bill Burr  ;D

Is it a film or a series? Looking for new things to watch.
Killers of the Flower Moon

Step back Lost in Translation

Your place as the worst fucking film every fucking made has userped you

What an absolute can of fuciing shit. The most depressing nasty piece of fucking shite I've ever Seen

I saw Exorcist; Believer after this wankfest and it was fucking jolly in comparison

What a fucking stinking bag of fucking shite

Maybe your cinema set up was bad
Is it a film or a series? Looking for new things to watch.

Yeah it's film.
I also saw Killers of the Flower Moon and while I'm not as angry as Andy is about it (!) it did wind me up too.

Why the fuck are films so goddamn long these days? There's no need whatsoever. It's self-indulgent shite, plain and simple. And honest, I *love* Scorsese. He's made some of my favourite films of all time. But between this and the Irishman, go into TV mate. If you're so desperate to develop characters over that length of time, just go an 8 to 10 part HBO show.

On a sidenote, Bruce Grobbelaar was sat opposite me in the Speke Cineworld.

What facing you whilst the film was on?
What facing you whilst the film was on?

I thought that. Just staring at him.
What facing you whilst the film was on?

Yes. He fondled himself a couple of times per hour.
