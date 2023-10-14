After the mild disappointment of The Caine Mutiny Court-Marshal, I thought I'd cleanse my Billy Friedkin palette by watching Bug, his 2006 paranoid, drug induced (maybe??) psychological horror. I've always struggled to create a favourite film list because one day I'll love a film like Inland Empire and the day after it'll really annoy me, that said Bug would comfortably sit in my theoretical top ten.
Without getting into the meat of it, and without spoiling it, it's a film that insidiously gets under your skin and Michael Shannon has never been better, he's still second best to Ashley Judd though who is absolutely phenomenal, it's one of THE great modern performances. The direction is so tight, not an ounce of fat on this film. Claustrophobic and uncanny, like an on game David Lynch. I'd guess as many would hate it as love it, I'm in the latter camp.