John_P

October 14, 2023, 10:51:59 pm
Finally saw The Old Oak this week, supposedly Ken Loachs final film. Probably not one of his best films but still enjoyed it.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 15, 2023, 12:33:41 am
Saw a bunch of films at the local film festival. Liked them all.

Would highly recommend Monster and Fallen Leaves.
The G in Gerrard

October 15, 2023, 08:08:46 am
Cocaine Bear. Trailers were better than the actual film. Disappointing.
Hedley Lamarr

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
October 15, 2023, 11:08:17 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 15, 2023, 08:08:46 am
Cocaine Bear. Trailers were better than the actual film. Disappointing.

Aye.  I'm not sure how they managed to make a bear, Ray Liotta, cocaine and the true story (well, partly true I guess) so dull.  It took me two attempts to get through it as I, ironically, fell asleep the first time.
ScouserAtHeart

  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
October 15, 2023, 01:47:27 pm
Rewatched Dead Reckoning Part 1, and it's impressive how it doesn't feel like it drags on at any point despite being almost 3 hours long
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
October 15, 2023, 01:55:54 pm
I don't watch many new films, but we watched Barbie last night. Pretty enjoyable, it reminded me of the sort of random magical adventure movies you'd get in the 80s. The big Ken battle/dance off at the end was the best bit by far.

Our female cat was sat on the sofa, she normally runs away from our younger male but 90 minutes in she batted him away when he tried to jump up, which can only be the effect of watching such powerful feminist cinema.
Hedley Lamarr

October 15, 2023, 03:03:22 pm
After the mild disappointment of The Caine Mutiny Court-Marshal, I thought I'd cleanse my Billy Friedkin palette by watching Bug, his 2006 paranoid, drug induced (maybe??) psychological horror.  I've always struggled to create a favourite film list because one day I'll love a film like Inland Empire and the day after it'll really annoy me, that said Bug would comfortably sit in my theoretical top ten.

Without getting into the meat of it, and without spoiling it, it's a film that insidiously gets under your skin and Michael Shannon has never been better, he's still second best to Ashley Judd though who is absolutely phenomenal, it's one of THE great modern performances.  The direction is so tight, not an ounce of fat on this film.  Claustrophobic and uncanny, like an on game David Lynch.  I'd guess as many would hate it as love it, I'm in the latter camp.
John C

October 15, 2023, 10:09:17 pm
Quote from: John_P on September 18, 2023, 05:47:15 pm
Finally seen Past Lives today, what a film! Definitely one of the best of the year so far.
I enjoyed it, it's a lovely little film.
The background music was also an ongoing treat.
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
October 17, 2023, 08:41:20 pm
Quote from: John C on October 15, 2023, 10:09:17 pm
I enjoyed it, it's a lovely little film.
The background music was also an ongoing treat.
Did you watch this at the cinema. I went off to Google it and found that Google has a watch list! And this is showing at the cinema. I'll probably stream it from somewhere though.
Armand9

Today at 08:53:37 am
The Ninth Configuration (1980)

Don't know how i missed this one. As a huge fan of the novel (and the movie) The Exorcist, I watched it soley because i heard in passing that William Blatty (author of The Exorcist) had written and directed a movie, the aforementioned above, something i was totally unaware of.

It has a great cast with Stacey Keach in the lead role (one of his best, if not the best) and is a peculiar watch, a movie that appears surreal but isn't - that statement in itself seems at odds but will make total sense once you've seen it. I'm unsure what to say cos you should go in blind, as did I. IMDB notes it's about an ex-marine psychiatrist who attempts to rehabilitate his patients by indulging their fantasies - that's all you need to know.

Having watched it I'm surprised I haven't seen it referenced before cos it's clearly been influential.

Anyway, it won't be for all but those who like to watch a movie unfurl, I highly recommend it.
