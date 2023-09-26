The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is out on Netflix. Its a Wes Anderson film and clicks in at 40 minutes.



Im not an Anderson fan - I saw a couple of his early films and they didnt do it for me - but I love the Dahl short story.



I thought it was a great adaption, really faithful from what I remember. I think they pretty much had the main (excellent) cast just read the book with few changes. The way the dialogue was delivered was interesting, and took me a minute to get used to it.



Visually it was very well done, very cleverly done.



Im definitely going to revisit Andersons other stuff. Asteroid City looked quite interesting and I think Ill start there.