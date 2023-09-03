« previous next »
Online RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 3, 2023, 07:43:58 am
I had to watch A Field In England in 3 sections over a week, was such a difficult watch, it's so damn weird and trippy. :D
Online Henry Chinaski

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 3, 2023, 08:02:31 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  3, 2023, 07:42:27 am
I'm a fan of Ben Wheatley in general and enjoyed A Field In England, but it certainly isn't a film I could easily recommend. Basically imagine if Witchfinder General, Verhoeven's Flesh And Blood (the film not actually his), Ingmar Bergman and an unhealthy dose of LSD were mixed together in a pot the end result would be similar to A Field In England.
I was kind of hoping for that :D

Better Wheatley-recommendations?
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 3, 2023, 09:01:07 am
Down Terrace - Best described as a kitchen-sink crime thriller I guess.  It's tonally a bit of a mess but it contains enough moments of brilliance to get by.  Genre wise it's completely different from his future work (the stuff he wrote/co-wrote) but you can see the genesis of films like Kill List and Sightseers.

Kill List - Oh boy, where to start.  On the face of it this seems like a standard crime thriller about two hitmen and the aforementioned 'Kill List'.  The Mike Leigh influences are still there, really claustrophobic domestic scenes with acerbic dialogue, but there's this uncanny atmosphere where you just know something odd is happening under the surface and that atmosphere builds and builds until it erupts into a shocking climax.  It's Lynchian in the sense that you'll never quite understand it, your interpretations will change on subsequent viewings.  Something of a minor masterpiece.

Sightseers - A comedy about a youngish couple, Chris and Tina, enjoying a relaxing caravan holiday, except Chris doesn't appreciate rudeness, or littering or any other social faux pas you can make while in the British countryside.  He tends to get a bit, well, stabby.  Wheatley took the dark humour found in his previous two films and ran with it, this is a comedy, albeit one you don't feel great about laughing at.

High-Rise - Ballard's book is often called 'unfilmable' and while this is a valiant effort it doesn't manage to disprove that notion.  It's worth a watch, I think it manages to recreate the dark comedy and creeping horror of the book, but it just doesn't quite hang together.  Tom Hiddleston is fantastic though.

Rebecca - Ben Wheatley adapting Rebecca is like George Romero filming an episode of The Waltons.  The film looks great and it's well performed, I just thought it was flat and I struggled to get through it's two hours, it feels much longer than that.  It's an adaptation of Du Maurier's novel rather than the Hitchcock film and there are certain aspects this adaptation does better, but it's a chore to find them.

In The Earth - Something of a companion piece to 'A Field In England'.  During a pandemic a couple trek into the woods to meet with a renegade scientist and , well, things get a bit odd.  All of Wheatley's work contains horrific elements, this is his only pure horror in my opinion (I don't know what A Field In England is), part stalk n slash, part body horror, the editing is claustrophobic and really unsettling (again it reminds me of David Lynch).  A real return to form.

I haven't watched Free-Fire, it doesn't seem like the sort of thing I'd enjoy.  I have seen the Meg 2 though, daft nonsense which isn't really a Ben Wheatley film.

As an aside, Wheatley made his name directing the Jonny Vegas drug comedy 'Ideal', a film version of that, directed by Wheatley and starring Vegas, is currently in development.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 3, 2023, 09:49:31 am
Great post Hedley - find myself agreeing with all of it (except not seen In the earth or A field in England).

I think Free Fire is on netflix now - I thought it was more enjoyable that Rebecca and High Rise. It's Wheatley trying a bit of a Tarrantino turn. Wouldn't say it's great, but it's 90 minutes so doesn't hang around too long and the cast carries it well.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 3, 2023, 04:54:49 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  3, 2023, 07:43:58 am
I had to watch A Field In England in 3 sections over a week, was such a difficult watch, it's so damn weird and trippy. :D

Yeah, I had high hopes for it and found it to be disappointing
Online Henry Chinaski

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 4, 2023, 07:31:07 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  3, 2023, 09:01:07 am
Down Terrace - Best described as a kitchen-sink crime thriller I guess.  It's tonally a bit of a mess but it contains enough moments of brilliance to get by.  Genre wise it's completely different from his future work (the stuff he wrote/co-wrote) but you can see the genesis of films like Kill List and Sightseers.

Kill List - Oh boy, where to start.  On the face of it this seems like a standard crime thriller about two hitmen and the aforementioned 'Kill List'.  The Mike Leigh influences are still there, really claustrophobic domestic scenes with acerbic dialogue, but there's this uncanny atmosphere where you just know something odd is happening under the surface and that atmosphere builds and builds until it erupts into a shocking climax.  It's Lynchian in the sense that you'll never quite understand it, your interpretations will change on subsequent viewings.  Something of a minor masterpiece.

Sightseers - A comedy about a youngish couple, Chris and Tina, enjoying a relaxing caravan holiday, except Chris doesn't appreciate rudeness, or littering or any other social faux pas you can make while in the British countryside.  He tends to get a bit, well, stabby.  Wheatley took the dark humour found in his previous two films and ran with it, this is a comedy, albeit one you don't feel great about laughing at.

High-Rise - Ballard's book is often called 'unfilmable' and while this is a valiant effort it doesn't manage to disprove that notion.  It's worth a watch, I think it manages to recreate the dark comedy and creeping horror of the book, but it just doesn't quite hang together.  Tom Hiddleston is fantastic though.

Rebecca - Ben Wheatley adapting Rebecca is like George Romero filming an episode of The Waltons.  The film looks great and it's well performed, I just thought it was flat and I struggled to get through it's two hours, it feels much longer than that.  It's an adaptation of Du Maurier's novel rather than the Hitchcock film and there are certain aspects this adaptation does better, but it's a chore to find them.

In The Earth - Something of a companion piece to 'A Field In England'.  During a pandemic a couple trek into the woods to meet with a renegade scientist and , well, things get a bit odd.  All of Wheatley's work contains horrific elements, this is his only pure horror in my opinion (I don't know what A Field In England is), part stalk n slash, part body horror, the editing is claustrophobic and really unsettling (again it reminds me of David Lynch).  A real return to form.

I haven't watched Free-Fire, it doesn't seem like the sort of thing I'd enjoy.  I have seen the Meg 2 though, daft nonsense which isn't really a Ben Wheatley film.

As an aside, Wheatley made his name directing the Jonny Vegas drug comedy 'Ideal', a film version of that, directed by Wheatley and starring Vegas, is currently in development.
Lovely stuff. (Not my words Michael...)
Offline Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 4, 2023, 08:27:23 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  2, 2023, 08:12:42 pm
New David Fincher Movie.

Out November 10th.



Fuck David Fincher.
He is dead to me until he makes new seasons of Mindhunter.

Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 4, 2023, 09:10:47 am
Quote from: Zlen on September  4, 2023, 08:27:23 am
Fuck David Fincher.
He is dead to me until he makes new seasons of Mindhunter.


am similarly gutted by that! but fuck netfiix more!
Offline Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 4, 2023, 09:17:05 am
Quote from: classycarra on September  4, 2023, 09:10:47 am
am similarly gutted by that! but fuck netfiix more!

Indeed.
With the utter garbage they invest big money in, to let that gem die a quiet death is just poor form.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 4, 2023, 09:29:44 am
Season three of Mindhunter was supposed to be set in Hollywood, with the trio advising directors on serial killer films (Demme and Mann were mentioned).  Fincher is out of contract with Netflix late next year, so who knows ?
Online Baby Huey

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 5, 2023, 09:52:22 am
There's been uploads for Strays in the last few hours. Looks good too.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 5, 2023, 11:28:55 am
I didn't watch Fincher's last film because I was so gutted about him swerving Mindhunter, to be fair I don't think it looked very good/my thing either. I've liked most of his movies but Mindhunter was the most exciting thing he was ever a part of for me. Dropped the ball massively on that because it was a great series and if he had seen it through it would have gone down as one of the great crime series ever made. Very disappointing to this day.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 5, 2023, 05:56:40 pm
Highlander Reboot? Henry Cavill in the lead and John Wick's director (not sure which) at the helm?

Fuck yes!
Offline Wigwamdelbert

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 5, 2023, 06:02:39 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September  5, 2023, 05:56:40 pm
Highlander Reboot? Henry Cavill in the lead and John Wick's director (not sure which) at the helm?

Fuck yes!
Surely not? Surely there can be only one?
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 5, 2023, 06:02:39 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September  5, 2023, 05:56:40 pm
Highlander Reboot? Henry Cavill in the lead and John Wick's director (not sure which) at the helm?

Fuck yes!

If Clancy isn't in it I'm not watching it
Online Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 5, 2023, 06:08:38 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on September  5, 2023, 06:02:39 pm
If Clancy isn't in it I'm not watching it

Anyone thinks he looks like Slaven Bilic?
Online Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 5, 2023, 06:32:40 pm
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on September  5, 2023, 06:02:39 pm
Surely not? Surely there can be only one?


Offline bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 5, 2023, 07:30:38 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September  5, 2023, 05:56:40 pm
Highlander Reboot? Henry Cavill in the lead and John Wick's director (not sure which) at the helm?

Fuck yes!

I know 'mon' means 'man' but I don't think 'och' means anything.
Online tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 7, 2023, 10:17:26 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YcgvMMJyaQU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YcgvMMJyaQU</a>
Offline Qston

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 7, 2023, 11:34:56 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  5, 2023, 11:28:55 am
I didn't watch Fincher's last film because I was so gutted about him swerving Mindhunter, to be fair I don't think it looked very good/my thing either. I've liked most of his movies but Mindhunter was the most exciting thing he was ever a part of for me. Dropped the ball massively on that because it was a great series and if he had seen it through it would have gone down as one of the great crime series ever made. Very disappointing to this day.

It's genuinely odd that it was dropped. It was a big success and I have never spoken to anyone about who didn`t think it was great.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 7, 2023, 11:53:24 am
Fincher initially chose to walk away from Mindhunter to concentrate on Mank, reading between the lines by the time he was ready to return to it Netflix had evaluated things and decided it was too expensive to justify the viewing figures.  I guess both parties are to blame.

Fincher is out of contract next year and I can see him, and Mindhunter, rocking up on Apple TV, theres still hope.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 7, 2023, 04:19:29 pm
Quote from: tubby on September  7, 2023, 10:17:26 am
Snip
I wonder what sort of cinematic release it will get? Feels more like a lifetime ago than a decade but I'm sure the closest cinema screening, The Wind Rises, was Manchester.

Although that said, we didn't have an independent cinema back then so hopefully I can watch it in town :)
Online John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 7, 2023, 05:58:47 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September  7, 2023, 04:19:29 pm
I wonder what sort of cinematic release it will get? Feels more like a lifetime ago than a decade but I'm sure the closest cinema screening, The Wind Rises, was Manchester.

Although that said, we didn't have an independent cinema back then so hopefully I can watch it in town :)

Fact had The Wind Rises on when that came out, both subtitled and dubbed versions.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 7, 2023, 06:55:15 pm
Watching John Wick 4 tonight. Can't wait!
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 8, 2023, 12:04:30 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 24, 2023, 11:17:30 pm
Waited years to see Cruising anywhere, let alone on a big screen, but it's disappointing. The plot is gappy and samey, Pacino is mediocre and I get why the reaction was that it was that it was homophobic. Interesting, but it could have been so much more.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 25, 2023, 06:38:14 am
Cruising is a really strange film, you have to put in context, it was staggeringly brave and provocative at the time, Pacino was an A lister and he made Cruising, bizarre when you think about it.  I'm a huge Friedkin fan, but I don't consider Cruising a great film, I'm not sure it's a good one.  It's deliberately Provocative, the gay community hated it as much as the 'straight' community who felt they got doped into seeing a gay serial killer flick because of the star and director.  I view Cruising as a strange time-capsule of a film, If I watched it for the first time in 2023 I'd probably just find it odd and wonder what all the fuss was about

I've always viewed Paul Verhoeven as a sort of European Friedkin, he's made deliberately provocative films with A listers.  Verhoeven and Friedkin just hoped for a reaction at times.

Friedkin's last film is playing at Venice next month.
great posts, really sums it up. caught this at a cinema earlier in the week and almost fell asleep a couple of times (probably more a reflection of my day, and the extended silences).

wasn't what i expected really at all and, despite the bravery, failed to significantly provoke in the way that i was anticipating. bad guy at the start looked decidedly like Jake Peralta

very quiet film too, outside of a few scenes with extended music. so when there's a scene in central park where tension around the threat of a serial killer is silently building, having some annoying bloke scraping his popcorn, loudly chewing and then crinkling more foods really pissed me off!
Offline Avens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 8, 2023, 12:46:49 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September  3, 2023, 04:54:49 pm
Yeah, I had high hopes for it and found it to be disappointing

Wow, I loved AFIE. One scene in particular has stayed with me since I watched it, probably a couple of years ago now 😳

Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 8, 2023, 01:40:40 pm
I see Brad Anderson (the machinist) is directing a George Romero script, Twilight Of The Dead which given the title was part of Romeros Zombie series.  One for the fans I reckon.
Offline Agent99

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 8, 2023, 07:28:19 pm
There's a good documentary on the making of Cruising on YouTube.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_YEVFlv3MEA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_YEVFlv3MEA</a>

Offline damomad

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 9, 2023, 07:22:12 pm
Past Lives.

Went to see it off the back of some insanely good reviews. There was a trailer for a Tokyo Story remaster on before it, and it was an omen for what was to come. Past Lives is one of those films that will have you thinking about life, growing up and letting go. No piece of dialogue is wasteful, every scene is ordinary but powerful in it's own way. It really moved me, I would say comparable to Aftersun, another film of recent times that left me breathless.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 9, 2023, 09:06:46 pm
Yorgos Lanthimos has won the Golden Lion at Venice for Poor Things, which looks gloriously unhinged.  It's influences include Franju's Eyes Without A Face( which is one of my favourite films) and Frankenstein. Really stoked for this one as he hasn't made a made film yet.
Offline Lastrador

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 9, 2023, 10:04:22 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  9, 2023, 09:06:46 pm
Yorgos Lanthimos has won the Golden Lion at Venice for Poor Things, which looks gloriously unhinged.  It's influences include Franju's Eyes Without A Face( which is one of my favourite films) and Frankenstein. Really stoked for this one as he hasn't made a made film yet.
That and Glazer's "The Zone of Interest", are the two movies I was most looking forward to watching this year. Glad to see they are getting some great recognition.
Online Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 9, 2023, 10:10:50 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  9, 2023, 09:06:46 pm
Yorgos Lanthimos has won the Golden Lion at Venice for Poor Things, which looks gloriously unhinged.  It's influences include Franju's Eyes Without A Face( which is one of my favourite films) and Frankenstein. Really stoked for this one as he hasn't made a made film yet.

Hasn't made a bad film yet? Tell that to Titi.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:03:23 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September  7, 2023, 06:55:15 pm
Watching John Wick 4 tonight. Can't wait!
Enjoyable enough for what it is ;D
Offline mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:23:34 pm
Quote from: damomad on September  9, 2023, 07:22:12 pm
Past Lives.

Went to see it off the back of some insanely good reviews. There was a trailer for a Tokyo Story remaster on before it, and it was an omen for what was to come. Past Lives is one of those films that will have you thinking about life, growing up and letting go. No piece of dialogue is wasteful, every scene is ordinary but powerful in it's own way. It really moved me, I would say comparable to Aftersun, another film of recent times that left me breathless.

Just saw Past Lives this evening.

The best film I've seen this year by some distance, and heck, the best film I've seen post-covid. One of the most incredibly moving, poignant films I've seen in ages.
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:22:36 am
so first we had Dopesick them a;omg came Painkiller and now.....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iycLZM7ycbI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iycLZM7ycbI</a>
Online Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 06:56:51 pm
Just watched the Meg 2. It's basically fast and furious with sharks.
