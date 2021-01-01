« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1418 1419 1420 1421 1422 [1423]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3184237 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56880 on: Today at 07:43:58 am »
I had to watch A Field In England in 3 sections over a week, was such a difficult watch, it's so damn weird and trippy. :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,188
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56881 on: Today at 08:02:31 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:42:27 am
I'm a fan of Ben Wheatley in general and enjoyed A Field In England, but it certainly isn't a film I could easily recommend. Basically imagine if Witchfinder General, Verhoeven's Flesh And Blood (the film not actually his), Ingmar Bergman and an unhealthy dose of LSD were mixed together in a pot the end result would be similar to A Field In England.
I was kind of hoping for that :D

Better Wheatley-recommendations?
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56882 on: Today at 09:01:07 am »
Down Terrace - Best described as a kitchen-sink crime thriller I guess.  It's tonally a bit of a mess but it contains enough moments of brilliance to get by.  Genre wise it's completely different from his future work (the stuff he wrote/co-wrote) but you can see the genesis of films like Kill List and Sightseers.

Kill List - Oh boy, where to start.  On the face of it this seems like a standard crime thriller about two hitmen and the aforementioned 'Kill List'.  The Mike Leigh influences are still there, really claustrophobic domestic scenes with acerbic dialogue, but there's this uncanny atmosphere where you just know something odd is happening under the surface and that atmosphere builds and builds until it erupts into a shocking climax.  It's Lynchian in the sense that you'll never quite understand it, your interpretations will change on subsequent viewings.  Something of a minor masterpiece.

Sightseers - A comedy about a youngish couple, Chris and Tina, enjoying a relaxing caravan holiday, except Chris doesn't appreciate rudeness, or littering or any other social faux pas you can make while in the British countryside.  He tends to get a bit, well, stabby.  Wheatley took the dark humour found in his previous two films and ran with it, this is a comedy, albeit one you don't feel great about laughing at.

High-Rise - Ballard's book is often called 'unfilmable' and while this is a valiant effort it doesn't manage to disprove that notion.  It's worth a watch, I think it manages to recreate the dark comedy and creeping horror of the book, but it just doesn't quite hang together.  Tom Hiddleston is fantastic though.

Rebecca - Ben Wheatley adapting Rebecca is like George Romero filming an episode of The Waltons.  The film looks great and it's well performed, I just thought it was flat and I struggled to get through it's two hours, it feels much longer than that.  It's an adaptation of Du Maurier's novel rather than the Hitchcock film and there are certain aspects this adaptation does better, but it's a chore to find them.

In The Earth - Something of a companion piece to 'A Field In England'.  During a pandemic a couple trek into the woods to meet with a renegade scientist and , well, things get a bit odd.  All of Wheatley's work contains horrific elements, this is his only pure horror in my opinion (I don't know what A Field In England is), part stalk n slash, part body horror, the editing is claustrophobic and really unsettling (again it reminds me of David Lynch).  A real return to form.

I haven't watched Free-Fire, it doesn't seem like the sort of thing I'd enjoy.  I have seen the Meg 2 though, daft nonsense which isn't really a Ben Wheatley film.

As an aside, Wheatley made his name directing the Jonny Vegas drug comedy 'Ideal', a film version of that, directed by Wheatley and starring Vegas, is currently in development.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,811
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56883 on: Today at 09:49:31 am »
Great post Hedley - find myself agreeing with all of it (except not seen In the earth or A field in England).

I think Free Fire is on netflix now - I thought it was more enjoyable that Rebecca and High Rise. It's Wheatley trying a bit of a Tarrantino turn. Wouldn't say it's great, but it's 90 minutes so doesn't hang around too long and the cast carries it well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1418 1419 1420 1421 1422 [1423]   Go Up
« previous next »
 