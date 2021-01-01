Down Terrace - Best described as a kitchen-sink crime thriller I guess. It's tonally a bit of a mess but it contains enough moments of brilliance to get by. Genre wise it's completely different from his future work (the stuff he wrote/co-wrote) but you can see the genesis of films like Kill List and Sightseers.



Kill List - Oh boy, where to start. On the face of it this seems like a standard crime thriller about two hitmen and the aforementioned 'Kill List'. The Mike Leigh influences are still there, really claustrophobic domestic scenes with acerbic dialogue, but there's this uncanny atmosphere where you just know something odd is happening under the surface and that atmosphere builds and builds until it erupts into a shocking climax. It's Lynchian in the sense that you'll never quite understand it, your interpretations will change on subsequent viewings. Something of a minor masterpiece.



Sightseers - A comedy about a youngish couple, Chris and Tina, enjoying a relaxing caravan holiday, except Chris doesn't appreciate rudeness, or littering or any other social faux pas you can make while in the British countryside. He tends to get a bit, well, stabby. Wheatley took the dark humour found in his previous two films and ran with it, this is a comedy, albeit one you don't feel great about laughing at.



High-Rise - Ballard's book is often called 'unfilmable' and while this is a valiant effort it doesn't manage to disprove that notion. It's worth a watch, I think it manages to recreate the dark comedy and creeping horror of the book, but it just doesn't quite hang together. Tom Hiddleston is fantastic though.



Rebecca - Ben Wheatley adapting Rebecca is like George Romero filming an episode of The Waltons. The film looks great and it's well performed, I just thought it was flat and I struggled to get through it's two hours, it feels much longer than that. It's an adaptation of Du Maurier's novel rather than the Hitchcock film and there are certain aspects this adaptation does better, but it's a chore to find them.



In The Earth - Something of a companion piece to 'A Field In England'. During a pandemic a couple trek into the woods to meet with a renegade scientist and , well, things get a bit odd. All of Wheatley's work contains horrific elements, this is his only pure horror in my opinion (I don't know what A Field In England is), part stalk n slash, part body horror, the editing is claustrophobic and really unsettling (again it reminds me of David Lynch). A real return to form.



I haven't watched Free-Fire, it doesn't seem like the sort of thing I'd enjoy. I have seen the Meg 2 though, daft nonsense which isn't really a Ben Wheatley film.



As an aside, Wheatley made his name directing the Jonny Vegas drug comedy 'Ideal', a film version of that, directed by Wheatley and starring Vegas, is currently in development.