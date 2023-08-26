Dungeons and Dragons. Nothing like or as good as the animated series. Awful. Avoid.



Presuming you are talking about the film out from this year (and not the dreadful one from 2000 with Jeremy Irons) that is possibly the worse take I've seen on this thread. Just so wrong on so many levels. Everything about the film is great - and truly captures the magic of a tabletop adventure, from the setting being authentic to the Forbidden Realms, Zenk being being a perfect embodiment of the Lawful Good Paladin, the references to the wild and wonderful creatures that inhabit D&D, Holga as the barbarian, down to even things like in the final fight, the *timing* of everyones moves and attacks being correct to the D&D lore (a turn lasting 7 seconds - every single move and attack is timed in the big fight to be on the beat every 7 seconds). Even the spells and attacks , and what seem to be happening in the background based on dice rolls feel authentic.So many things that happen feel like a good tabletop campaign should. To me, the animated series is very much a product of its time, and is very much a generic "kids tv show" that happens to have "D&D" in the title comparatively.