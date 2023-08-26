« previous next »
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56840 on: August 26, 2023, 12:51:40 am »
Quote from: John_P on August 25, 2023, 06:34:58 pm
Went to see Theater Camp today, was absolutely hilarious.
so did i. laughed a lot!

seemed a very authentic effort at mocking (but laughing with, not at) US theatre kids, with good writing
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56841 on: August 27, 2023, 03:33:29 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 25, 2023, 03:28:49 pm
Do you approve of filmmakers using AI whilst ripping off human actors?

There was actually a federal judgment last week which ruled that AI created works of art are not copyrightable, so I don't really envision this being an issue. I get the want to regulate it though and this applies to all industries across the world including my own.

I don't have a problem with the strikes I just don't understand what Warner Brothers' strategy is. Dune has a great window with no competition and a full IMAX allocation over the festive period, you wouldn't need press junkets for it to be a hit.






Online Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56842 on: August 27, 2023, 03:50:55 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August 24, 2023, 04:05:03 pm
Makes perfect sense, but how much did he change it?

"No no, the main character is absolutely not a Skywalker. .. his name? It's er Landrunner"

The whole Star Wars franchise is shit (in my opinion), but I may watch this in case he has actually done something good with the premise. 
Online Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56843 on: August 27, 2023, 03:51:51 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 25, 2023, 12:07:09 pm
Dune delayed to 2024 due to fucking strikes.

Boohoo. The strikes are legit.
Offline BER

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56844 on: August 27, 2023, 11:30:59 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 27, 2023, 03:33:29 am
There was actually a federal judgment last week which ruled that AI created works of art are not copyrightable, so I don't really envision this being an issue.

Completely naive to think it will stay that way.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56845 on: August 27, 2023, 12:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 25, 2023, 12:07:09 pm
Dune delayed to 2024 due to fucking strikes.

Well that' something everyone will have to get used to. It's not so bad at the moment as studios are using previously filmed movies and TV shows but I saw an interview last week that stated 80% of the filmed stuff is out and once the rest is there won't be anything new for at least 12 months.

There's a few that don't fall under that umbrella, like House Of The Dragon for example is been filmed right now and will be out next year as planned but that's one of the very few.
Offline red mongoose

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56846 on: August 27, 2023, 07:43:45 pm »
In addition to the ecstasy of the Darwin double, "Mission Impossible II" is on TV, and Thandie Newton just does it for me. My eyes just drink her in.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56847 on: August 27, 2023, 10:27:02 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on August 27, 2023, 07:43:45 pm
In addition to the ecstasy of the Darwin double, "Mission Impossible II" is on TV, and Thandie Newton just does it for me. My eyes just drink her in.
Oh snap, what's on tv? ;) (was it on a channel with catch up?)

been wanting to rewatch this for ages (havne't seen it since loving the cheese and hating the bad guy as a teenager) but couldnt find it on any legal streams
Offline red mongoose

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56848 on: August 27, 2023, 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on August 27, 2023, 10:27:02 pm
Oh snap, what's on tv? ;) (was it on a channel with catch up?)

been wanting to rewatch this for ages (havne't seen it since loving the cheese and hating the bad guy as a teenager) but couldnt find it on any legal streams

It was from totally illegal piracy, but don't tell anyone  ;)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56849 on: August 28, 2023, 09:36:37 am »
Going to be a great week for me and the missus - cinema every day!

Today! Strays!

This week; Past Lives, Theatre Camp, The Dive, The Blackening, Blue Beetle, Haunted Mansion and maybe the Meg2.

Love having our Cineworld passes. Just awesomeness incarnate.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56850 on: August 28, 2023, 09:42:21 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 26, 2023, 12:14:28 am
Dungeons and Dragons. Nothing like or as good as the animated series. Awful. Avoid.

An awful film.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56851 on: August 28, 2023, 01:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 28, 2023, 09:36:37 am
Going to be a great week for me and the missus - cinema every day!

Today! Strays!

This week; Past Lives, Theatre Camp, The Dive, The Blackening, Blue Beetle, Haunted Mansion and maybe the Meg2.

Love having our Cineworld passes. Just awesomeness incarnate.
Nice! Been spoiled a bit myself this last week - seen Taxi Driver and To live and die in LA at the cinema, alongside a good new film (Theatre Camp)

Hoping to catch Talk to me before it leaves cinemas, and possibly a screening of In the mood for love (which would be my first time seeing it)
Offline Zee_26

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56852 on: August 28, 2023, 07:52:56 pm »
Thought Past Lives was brilliant and easily one of the best films of the year. The last 20 minutes or so is just extraordinarily good. 
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56853 on: August 28, 2023, 08:28:19 pm »
This is about.Along with other ups.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 2023 1080p WEB-DL DDP5 1 Atmos x264-AOC
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56854 on: August 29, 2023, 10:26:57 am »
Quote from: classycarra on August 28, 2023, 01:25:33 pm
Nice! Been spoiled a bit myself this last week - seen Taxi Driver and To live and die in LA at the cinema, alongside a good new film (Theatre Camp)

Hoping to catch Talk to me before it leaves cinemas, and possibly a screening of In the mood for love (which would be my first time seeing it)

Talk to me was great. Proper horror film with a lot of characterisation.

Saw Strays yesterday - really well done. Started pretty much meh. Actually playing on the tropes that would make it a bad film as you'd expect. Then suddenly became funny, sweary, intelligent and fun. Actually had some really moving moments - which were almost instantly overruled :)

Good stuff.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56855 on: August 29, 2023, 10:41:16 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 29, 2023, 10:26:57 am

Saw Strays yesterday - really well done. Started pretty much meh. Actually playing on the tropes that would make it a bad film as you'd expect. Then suddenly became funny, sweary, intelligent and fun. Actually had some really moving moments - which were almost instantly overruled :)

Good stuff.

I've seen a trailer or two at the cinema for 'Strays', and they genuinely made me laugh.

Not usually into these "talking animals" types of movies but this one does look quite fun :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56856 on: August 29, 2023, 01:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 29, 2023, 10:41:16 am
I've seen a trailer or two at the cinema for 'Strays', and they genuinely made me laugh.

Not usually into these "talking animals" types of movies but this one does look quite fun :)

It's outrageous mate. People laughing their heads off in the cinema. Always good to see :)
Offline Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56857 on: August 30, 2023, 04:59:17 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on August 28, 2023, 07:52:56 pm
Thought Past Lives was brilliant and easily one of the best films of the year. The last 20 minutes or so is just extraordinarily good.

Yeah saw it a few days back. It's really good. Was very reminiscent of Wong Kar Wai romance films. It didn't hit me at an emotional level like some of his best films do but still, it was a very good film.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56858 on: August 30, 2023, 08:58:20 am »
Watched The Founder on Netflix this week, the biographical story of Ray Croc who 'founded' the McDonald's chain.

Really good watch and I won't lie, Ray Croc comes across as a bit of a ruthless twat, excellently portrayed by Michael Keaton.
Offline Livbes

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56859 on: August 30, 2023, 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August 30, 2023, 08:58:20 am
Watched The Founder on Netflix this week, the biographical story of Ray Croc who 'founded' the McDonald's chain.

Really good watch and I won't lie, Ray Croc comes across as a bit of a ruthless twat, excellently portrayed by Michael Keaton.

Love that film. Love Keaton to be fair.
Offline Tobelius

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56860 on: August 30, 2023, 01:09:50 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August 30, 2023, 08:58:20 am
Watched The Founder on Netflix this week, the biographical story of Ray Croc who 'founded' the McDonald's chain.

Really good watch and I won't lie, Ray Croc comes across as a bit of a ruthless twat, excellently portrayed by Michael Keaton.

As the subject matter doesn't really interest me watched it purely because of Keaton,and yeah once again he didn't disappoint and made a decent watch of it.
Offline Zee_26

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56861 on: August 30, 2023, 06:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on August 30, 2023, 04:59:17 am
Yeah saw it a few days back. It's really good. Was very reminiscent of Wong Kar Wai romance films. It didn't hit me at an emotional level like some of his best films do but still, it was a very good film.

Yes, definitely thought of In the Mood for Love and also Brief Encounter. That triple bill would be soul shattering  ;D. It also reminded me of Columbus, the Kogonada film released a few years back but that might be because of both films use quite a lot of wide shots throughout.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56862 on: August 30, 2023, 08:29:20 pm »
Saw theatre camp.

Thought it was great.
Offline damomad

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56863 on: August 30, 2023, 09:04:39 pm »
Late to the Oppenheimer party.

Very well made film. Incredible cast and brilliant performances through and through.

Small criticisms, I was expecting more for Trinity, felt a bit anticlimactic. Also, I got slightly lost in some of the plot when it came to trying to pin Oppenheimer as being a security risk. Hard to keep full attention for 3 hours in one sitting but maybe that's just me.
Online Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56864 on: August 31, 2023, 01:49:15 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August 30, 2023, 08:58:20 am
Watched The Founder on Netflix this week, the biographical story of Ray Croc who 'founded' the McDonald's chain.

Really good watch and I won't lie, Ray Croc comes across as a bit of a ruthless twat, excellently portrayed by Michael Keaton.

If you want to meet a psychopath, mingle with CEOs. Ive known a few. They get their kicks from making deals and money rather than killing people. But, to me, it was just boring, soulless. They got up too early and just talked about money and business. Id rather kill people. (Joke.)
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56865 on: August 31, 2023, 01:32:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 26, 2023, 12:14:28 am
Dungeons and Dragons. Nothing like or as good as the animated series. Awful. Avoid.

Presuming you are talking about the film out from this year (and not the dreadful one from 2000 with Jeremy Irons) that is possibly the worse take I've seen on this thread.  Just so wrong on so many levels.  Everything about the film is great - and truly captures the magic of a tabletop adventure, from the setting being authentic to the Forbidden Realms, Zenk being being a perfect embodiment of the Lawful Good Paladin, the references to the wild and wonderful creatures that inhabit D&D, Holga as the barbarian, down to even things like in the final fight, the *timing* of everyones moves and attacks being correct to the D&D lore (a turn lasting 7 seconds - every single move and attack is timed in the big fight to be on the beat every 7 seconds).  Even the spells and attacks , and what seem to be happening in the background based on dice rolls feel authentic.

So many things that happen feel like a good tabletop campaign should.  To me, the animated series is very much a product of its time, and is very much a generic "kids tv show" that happens to have "D&D" in the title comparatively.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56866 on: Yesterday at 01:57:19 pm »
quick heads up that it's national cinema day today - and a lot (most?) of cinemas are making all tickets £3
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56867 on: Yesterday at 03:23:56 pm »
I don't do the cinema at all, but I do love a movie night, like I had last night, watched these three,

Insidious:The Red Door (2023)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13405778/

I am a fan of the likes of Insidious and other modern horror films like it, but this is garbage, just utterly forgettable.

Identity (2003)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0309698/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Had already seen this, but decided to rewatch it last night, a much underrated psychological thriller set in a motel with the cast being killed off one by one, full of twists I highly recommend this to anyone that likes a good whodunnit type film, seemed to go under the radar on release as I don't know of many that have seen it.

The Jerk (1979)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079367/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Ended my movie night on a lighter note, with another classic, probably one of the funniest films I've ever seen.

Tonight I've lined up two films I've never seen before, John Wick and John Wick 2, I love action films and I'm amazed these have passed me by to be honest, heard nothing but rave reviews, and if I like them I've got 3 and 4 to wrap up the weekend tomorrow night!
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56868 on: Yesterday at 03:28:05 pm »
Saw The Equalizer 3 this week, pretty good overall, and Denzel is great as always. Bit of a shift from the first 2 with its setting but I enjoyed the change.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56869 on: Yesterday at 03:39:27 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 03:28:05 pm
Saw The Equalizer 3 this week, pretty good overall, and Denzel is great as always. Bit of a shift from the first 2 with its setting but I enjoyed the change.
Loved the first film despite its shortcomings, namely the extremely cringey dialogue between him and his colleagues at his workplace, and the second was just ok, with a really crap ending (I thought).
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56870 on: Yesterday at 06:26:48 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:57:19 pm
quick heads up that it's national cinema day today - and a lot (most?) of cinemas are making all tickets £3

Done Oppenheimer today with it, what a fucking film.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56871 on: Yesterday at 07:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:23:56 pm
I don't do the cinema at all, but I do love a movie night, like I had last night, watched these three,

Insidious:The Red Door (2023)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13405778/

I am a fan of the likes of Insidious and other modern horror films like it, but this is garbage, just utterly forgettable.

Identity (2003)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0309698/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Had already seen this, but decided to rewatch it last night, a much underrated psychological thriller set in a motel with the cast being killed off one by one, full of twists I highly recommend this to anyone that likes a good whodunnit type film, seemed to go under the radar on release as I don't know of many that have seen it.

The Jerk (1979)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079367/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Ended my movie night on a lighter note, with another classic, probably one of the funniest films I've ever seen.

Tonight I've lined up two films I've never seen before, John Wick and John Wick 2, I love action films and I'm amazed these have passed me by to be honest, heard nothing but rave reviews, and if I like them I've got 3 and 4 to wrap up the weekend tomorrow night!

I saw Identity at the cinema, back in the day when I used to go! Quite enjoyable, and I dont think I saw the twist coming.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56872 on: Yesterday at 08:12:42 pm »
New David Fincher Movie.

Out November 10th.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vs1epO_zLG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vs1epO_zLG8</a>
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56873 on: Yesterday at 08:24:37 pm »
New Fincher Nolan Mann and Scorcese in the same calendar year is a gift!
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56874 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:12:42 pm
New David Fincher Movie.

Out November 10th.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vs1epO_zLG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vs1epO_zLG8</a>
Fassbender hasn't had a great CV the last 6 or 7 years, nothing really shit, but nothing particularly exceptional either.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56875 on: Yesterday at 11:06:25 pm »
Barbie 2023 1080p HC iT WEB-DL DD5 1 H 264-APEX


Source is iTunes; in this case, specifically, this is from Korean iTunes VOD (and has hardcoded Korean subtitles) Screens look good.

There's also a few more smaller ups available.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56876 on: Today at 01:57:54 am »
Just seen the trailer for Saltburn. Barry Keoghan's character is Scouse according to the early reviews.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm
Fassbender hasn't had a great CV the last 6 or 7 years, nothing really shit, but nothing particularly exceptional either.

Yeah. He's made some really poor choices and took up racing during the past few years. I don't think he's been in a film since 2019. Now some of the films he appeared in recent years were directed by acclaimed filmmakers, but they subpar projects. Considering he's in films directed by Fincher and Taika Waititi, hopefully he's going to return to form.
