I don't do the cinema at all, but I do love a movie night, like I had last night, watched these three,
Insidious:The Red Door (2023)https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13405778/
I am a fan of the likes of Insidious and other modern horror films like it, but this is garbage, just utterly forgettable.
Identity (2003)https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0309698/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Had already seen this, but decided to rewatch it last night, a much underrated psychological thriller set in a motel with the cast being killed off one by one, full of twists I highly recommend this to anyone that likes a good whodunnit type film, seemed to go under the radar on release as I don't know of many that have seen it.
The Jerk (1979)https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079367/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Ended my movie night on a lighter note, with another classic, probably one of the funniest films I've ever seen.
Tonight I've lined up two films I've never seen before, John Wick and John Wick 2, I love action films and I'm amazed these have passed me by to be honest, heard nothing but rave reviews, and if I like them I've got 3 and 4 to wrap up the weekend tomorrow night!