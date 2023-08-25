Dune delayed to 2024 due to fucking strikes.



Well that' something everyone will have to get used to. It's not so bad at the moment as studios are using previously filmed movies and TV shows but I saw an interview last week that stated 80% of the filmed stuff is out and once the rest is there won't be anything new for at least 12 months.There's a few that don't fall under that umbrella, like House Of The Dragon for example is been filmed right now and will be out next year as planned but that's one of the very few.