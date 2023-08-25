« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1417 1418 1419 1420 1421 [1422]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3179851 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,629
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56840 on: Yesterday at 12:51:40 am »
Quote from: John_P on August 25, 2023, 06:34:58 pm
Went to see Theater Camp today, was absolutely hilarious.
so did i. laughed a lot!

seemed a very authentic effort at mocking (but laughing with, not at) US theatre kids, with good writing
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,466
  • ....mmm
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56841 on: Today at 03:33:29 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 25, 2023, 03:28:49 pm
Do you approve of filmmakers using AI whilst ripping off human actors?

There was actually a federal judgment last week which ruled that AI created works of art are not copyrightable, so I don't really envision this being an issue. I get the want to regulate it though and this applies to all industries across the world including my own.

I don't have a problem with the strikes I just don't understand what Warner Brothers' strategy is. Dune has a great window with no competition and a full IMAX allocation over the festive period, you wouldn't need press junkets for it to be a hit.






Logged
:D

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,018
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56842 on: Today at 03:50:55 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August 24, 2023, 04:05:03 pm
Makes perfect sense, but how much did he change it?

"No no, the main character is absolutely not a Skywalker. .. his name? It's er Landrunner"

 ;D

The whole Star Wars franchise is shit (in my opinion), but I may watch this in case he has actually done something good with the premise. 
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,018
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56843 on: Today at 03:51:51 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 25, 2023, 12:07:09 pm
Dune delayed to 2024 due to fucking strikes.

Boohoo. The strikes are legit.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,161
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56844 on: Today at 11:30:59 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:33:29 am
There was actually a federal judgment last week which ruled that AI created works of art are not copyrightable, so I don't really envision this being an issue.

Completely naive to think it will stay that way.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56845 on: Today at 12:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 25, 2023, 12:07:09 pm
Dune delayed to 2024 due to fucking strikes.

Well that' something everyone will have to get used to. It's not so bad at the moment as studios are using previously filmed movies and TV shows but I saw an interview last week that stated 80% of the filmed stuff is out and once the rest is there won't be anything new for at least 12 months.

There's a few that don't fall under that umbrella, like House Of The Dragon for example is been filmed right now and will be out next year as planned but that's one of the very few.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,273
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56846 on: Today at 07:43:45 pm »
In addition to the ecstasy of the Darwin double, "Mission Impossible II" is on TV, and Thandie Newton just does it for me. My eyes just drink her in.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,629
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56847 on: Today at 10:27:02 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:43:45 pm
In addition to the ecstasy of the Darwin double, "Mission Impossible II" is on TV, and Thandie Newton just does it for me. My eyes just drink her in.
Oh snap, what's on tv? ;) (was it on a channel with catch up?)

been wanting to rewatch this for ages (havne't seen it since loving the cheese and hating the bad guy as a teenager) but couldnt find it on any legal streams
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1417 1418 1419 1420 1421 [1422]   Go Up
« previous next »
 