Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 7, 2023, 10:06:37 pm
https://twitter.com/JFrankensteiner/status/1670984334730223617
The Best of William Friedkin's Cruising Commentary


Posting this without having seen/listened as I can just imagine how good his commentary is. Another film I need to finally see!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 12:45:48 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on August  7, 2023, 09:17:01 pm
The Spider-Verse is out

Just finished watching it, absolutely blown away.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 05:02:07 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August  7, 2023, 10:47:27 am
Finally got round to Oppenheimer, and though it drags a bit in the last act, it was masterful overall. An absolute treat in direction and maybe Nolan's best. It's at least his best since Interstellar, and I have to echo the critics who called it his most mature work.

Yep. I actually liked it more than Interstellar. It's probably his best film aside from his early career films IMO.

I didn't expect that I would enjoy it as much as I did. It was very focused on what it was trying to show and all the dialogue and actors worked wonderfully to tell that story. Despite being 3 hours long it can't say there were any scenes that were not necessary or should have been cut. I was engaged throughout that run time.

Had a few minor nitpicks regarding sound mixing in a few scenes (generally brilliant) and a few historical details missed or somewhat misrepresented. But still a great film and one that is definitely best watched in a Theater.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 09:36:28 am
Barbie was phenomenal. It was hilarious, so well cast (Ryan Gosling was born to play Ken), it looked fantastic and it had a great message too. Just loved it and I can't wait for my daughter to be old enough to watch it

Got Oppenheimer on Friday, heard nothing but great things so really excited to watch it

Spider-Man and Flash to watch before that though this week
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 11:08:21 am
I went to see the new Mission Impossible a few weeks ago, loved it, just delivered exactly what I expected, a few hours of escapism. Stunts were great, and the pacing was pretty relentless, the near three hours flew by. Not quite as good as the series high of Fallout for me, but close (the last three are quite hard to separate imo). Really looking forward to Part 2.

I hadnt been to the cinema for a while, and was expecting people to be talking/on phones, but despite a packed theatre, everyone just watched the film.. I almost couldnt believe it! Made it so much more enjoyable.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 11:25:24 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August  7, 2023, 06:14:52 pm
William Friedkin has died.  An absolute legend.  The Exorcist, The French Connection, Sorcerer, To Live And Die In LA, Bug.  One of THE great filmmakers.

One of the realest to do it. Rewatched The Exorcist last night in his memory. Remains a masterpiece.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 01:17:31 pm
On the recommendation of a couple of trusted RAWKies in the TV thread.  Watched the British revenge movie "Bull" last night

A psychotic Neil Maskell at his glorious and manic best for 85 minutes.

Low budget, gritty, and brutally fun.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 07:23:52 pm
Quote from: butchersdog on August  8, 2023, 11:08:21 am
I went to see the new Mission Impossible a few weeks ago, loved it, just delivered exactly what I expected, a few hours of escapism. Stunts were great, and the pacing was pretty relentless, the near three hours flew by. Not quite as good as the series high of Fallout for me, but close (the last three are quite hard to separate imo). Really looking forward to Part 2.

I hadnt been to the cinema for a while, and was expecting people to be talking/on phones, but despite a packed theatre, everyone just watched the film.. I almost couldnt believe it! Made it so much more enjoyable.

Felt the same mate. Only difference was surpringly few people in the screening.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 08:02:49 pm
Went to see Joy Ride this afternoon, was hilarious.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 09:12:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August  8, 2023, 07:23:52 pm
Felt the same mate. Only difference was surpringly few people in the screening.

Think its suffered a bit with a number of movies coming out, but I think its still on track to do well. It was fantastic though, love those films.

Its a good time for the cinema, some really good films out there.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 9, 2023, 10:48:46 am
Quote from: Chakan on August  8, 2023, 12:45:48 am
Just finished watching it, absolutely blown away.
Yep I absolutely loved it too, was completely hooked after about 30 seconds right till the end! Awesome stuff! 8)

EDIT: Forgot to mention the soundtrack was fucking awesome, both the track selection and original score. Masterful stuff!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 10, 2023, 06:44:17 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on August  8, 2023, 11:25:24 am
One of the realest to do it. Rewatched The Exorcist last night in his memory. Remains a masterpiece.

i've been watching Friedkin interviews and i dont think we have anyone left like him, from a generation of greats when the craft of making a movie was so meticulous, the obsessive attention to detail, their absolute control of everything you see on screen and how everything can be sacrificed for the movie but the movie itself

i actually found that realisation quite depressing, a generation gone that im not sure we'll see again. Scorcese and coppola are still there and a generation down there's tarantino, but only scorcese is still making movies it seems and while there are other good directors, at Friedkin's level? not for me.

i've linked his director commentary for the exorcist below (it follows the movie's progression in stills, rather than just playing movie - copyright reasons i assume), it's as good as a commentary where you can appreciate the genius level of craft of Friedkin's ilk as i've come across. There's stuff im aware of that isn't in the documentary and plenty i wasn't aware of, but where it shines is all the talk about the actual film making, how he gets the shot and why he chose that shot, explanations all over the place of the reasons for everything.

I particularly loved his commentary on 'suspension of disbelief' (obviously absolutely crucial for the exorcist). Fuck me, the garbage i've seen over the last few years, and even the good movies i've seen, the abundance of suspension of disbelief required that isn't earned at all, and when that shit gets pointed out the fuckers that make the movies bitch about fans criticisms cos they've totally forgot (or never fucking knew) that the suspension of disbelief is 100% their fucking job, not that of the audience. Nowadays it's like most dont even try, more an attitude of 'it is what it is, accept it'. Pathetic. The documentary is worth watching alone just to hear him talk about it, fucking wonderful.

anyway, those who love and appreciate the craft of movie making will revel in this commentary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dH3X-dD-AnE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dH3X-dD-AnE</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 10, 2023, 01:08:53 pm
Watched the Flash last night. Overall a good film but the CGI was so bad in places. A good use of the multiverse and it was great seeing Keaton back as Batman. Some lovely showings of older DC characters as well (and some that never made it!). The DCEU needed more of these before jumping into the Justice League. Hoping Gunn can come up with something better

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse tonight and Oppenheimer tomorrow night. Really looking forward to these two!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 10, 2023, 04:43:51 pm
While Scorsese and Coppola are of the same generation, neither had the down right refusal to comply that Friedkin had, I mean he got told that Sorcerer was a ridiculous idea, made it and put the fucker up against Star Wars.  The only 70's director that got close to his brilliant pig-headedness was the late genius that was Robert Altman.  I love many Scorsese films, Taxi Driver is a masterpiece.  Coppola's The Conversation is one of my favourite films, if not my favourite film, but both had one foot in the studio compliance arena.  Friedkin was a balls to wall maverick and even in his later career was still provocative, Killer Joe was a really nasty film, not one I liked that much, but he still said 'fuck it' cast McConaughey and said fuck you all.

My favourite filmmaker.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 10, 2023, 08:49:17 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  8, 2023, 01:17:31 pm
On the recommendation of a couple of trusted RAWKies in the TV thread.  Watched the British revenge movie "Bull" last night

Low budget, gritty, and brutally fun.
Watched 'Bull' last night...  8) ...i have to agree, gritty & brutal, well put together for £500,000.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 10, 2023, 09:16:27 pm
Across the Spider-Verse was fantastic. Annoyed at myself that I didn't watch it at the cinema. One of the best looking films I've ever seen.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 11, 2023, 11:39:54 am
Quote from: Agent99 on August 10, 2023, 09:16:27 pm
Across the Spider-Verse was fantastic. Annoyed at myself that I didn't watch it at the cinema. One of the best looking films I've ever seen.

i can't get past the first section cos the sound mix is off the scale fucking bad (and it's not the file, i've tried a number of them), who the fuck mixed this shit, nolan?  ;D

was looking forward to it, too (i will give it another shot at some point but fuck me it's annoying)



as an aside on the Friedkin stuff, i watched the extended version of The Exorcist for the first time last night - i'd never watched it before cos i consider the theatrical release of the movie as perfect a film as i've ever seen. Anyway, i gave it a shot and Friedkin was right with his original edit, it's the much better version.

Although i will conceed i agree with Blatty that the exchange between Merrin and Carras on the stairs should have been included in the original release. I get Friedkin's point and agree with its sentiment*, but it's just such a great scene it does add to the movie. The rest i would leave on the cutting room floor, as Friedkin did.

* Friedkin's point was that if you didn't understand the movie's conclusion without that scene, then what the hell were you doing in a cinema anyway  ;D. Blatty's take was he felt without that scene some would leave the cinema feeling the 'devil' had won. I disagree with that take but would've kept the scene as it is beautifully shot and does carry a wonderful and meaningful exchange between the two. And it wouldn't have offset the film's immaculate pacing (one of its greatest strengths), i dont think even Friedkin was arguing that, he just saw it as superfluous.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 11, 2023, 03:41:10 pm
Keeping up with the Friedkin eulogy, Killer Joe is a very good late work by him. A pulpy little piece of Southern Gothic delight, with a great McConaughey performance, and a laser-focused direction by Bill. Nasty and funny-as-hell script as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 11, 2023, 04:36:06 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on August 11, 2023, 03:41:10 pm
Keeping up with the Friedkin eulogy, Killer Joe is a very good late work by him. A pulpy little piece of Southern Gothic delight, with a great McConaughey performance, and a laser-focused direction by Bill. Nasty and funny-as-hell script as well.
Fantastic movie
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 11, 2023, 06:06:22 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on August 11, 2023, 04:36:06 pm
Fantastic movie
Chicken drumsticks were never the same after watching it, though.  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 11, 2023, 07:41:11 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on August 11, 2023, 06:06:22 pm
Chicken drumsticks were never the same after watching it, though.  ;D
I almost posted up the scene but thought it probably wasn't appropriate ;D ;D ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 11, 2023, 09:44:12 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on August 11, 2023, 03:41:10 pm
Keeping up with the Friedkin eulogy, Killer Joe is a very good late work by him. A pulpy little piece of Southern Gothic delight, with a great McConaughey performance, and a laser-focused direction by Bill. Nasty and funny-as-hell script as well.

It's a very polarising one I'll give you that, but that was Friedkin all over, I mean Cruising is a very tough watch, my best friend is gay and we watched a BFI screening and it's kinda offensive to everyone, neither of us felt comfortable which Friedkin would have loved.  He's my favourite director, even his schlocky shite like The Guardian and Jade are interesting, I reckon Verhoeven is probably his European equal.  Love him and cinema is worse without him.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 13, 2023, 03:06:54 pm
Thought Tetris was a lot of fun. To say parts of the story is heavily dramatised would be an understatement.

It did get me thinking that the Caicedo transfer saga has the makings of a good film. One for Tom Werner to get on.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 15, 2023, 12:18:43 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on August  4, 2023, 09:38:41 pm
These put down reviews of Steve Seagull movies by Space Ice are absolutely fucking hilarious!

Another c*nt in real life, just like Tate, deserves all the abuse possible, the funnier the better!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zfGgmTm_1_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zfGgmTm_1_M</a>

Thats funny as. I saw a different podcasty type one were they ripped him. To be fair they did a boss job. He did that stupid gun thing and was so fat he had a double walk up stairs as him :lmao
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 15, 2023, 12:20:34 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on August  6, 2023, 10:32:36 am
That's brilliant.

I worked on a Steven Seagal movie once. He's a complete tit.

Oooooh which one was it. I enjoyed his 90s ones, before you found out he was a slimey piece of shit. They were good for a cheesy action films, but these "straight to dvd" ones look awful, as does he!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 15, 2023, 07:16:20 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 11, 2023, 09:44:12 pm
It's a very polarising one I'll give you that, but that was Friedkin all over, I mean Cruising is a very tough watch, my best friend is gay and we watched a BFI screening and it's kinda offensive to everyone, neither of us felt comfortable which Friedkin would have loved.  He's my favourite director, even his schlocky shite like The Guardian and Jade are interesting, I reckon Verhoeven is probably his European equal.  Love him and cinema is worse without him.
Yep, certainly a very polarising and nasty film, one where you could say almost all characters are horrible people, with some very disturbing undertones. I don't know if I would be so positive if I rewatched it today, but I really enjoyed it at the time.

I really like being challenged and made uncomfortable by a filmmaker, which is why I love the work of Gaspar Noe, von Trier, Winding Refn, and of course, Friedkin. I think directors challenging their audience is something we're seriously lacking right now and as a consequence, audiences are starting to associate their discomfort level when watching a film, with bad filmmaking. This is why IMO, an excellent but challenging film like Blonde was panned by lots of people last year, while a good but utterly safe movie like Aftersun was praised to the heavens.

Overall, I liked the Aftersun (especially the ending), but so many opportunities to make a more interesting and profound film were left unexplored by a lack of courage and an emphasis on subtext, which left me frustrated at times. That and the droning score, that every A24 film seems to share these days. While the opposite it's true with Blonde. For all the faults (personally, I think Dominik could have used a bit of restraint a couple of times), no one can say it lacked the courage to explore difficult subjects, challenge its audience and make them feel very conflicted, which I find way more interesting and rewarding as a spectator.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:32:35 am
Reading through the Chris Nolan thread about Interstellar, I have seen quite a few shouts for Danny Boyle's Sci-fi thriller "Sunshine"

Think I'm going to give this a go next.  Looks good and I cant believe that in the 15 or so years it's been out, I have never even heard of it before. Shame on me. :(
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 09:23:16 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:32:35 am
Reading through the Chris Nolan thread about Interstellar, I have seen quite a few shouts for Danny Boyle's Sci-fi thriller "Sunshine"

Think I'm going to give this a go next.  Looks good and I cant believe that in the 15 or so years it's been out, I have never even heard of it before. Shame on me. :(

Thought it was audiovisually stunning at the time it came out with a decent if not a groundbreaking plot.

One of my personal sci-fi favourites of the last 20 years,some of the images stay with you which i feel is a sign of something gone right with a movie.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:00:04 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:23:16 pm
Thought it was audiovisually stunning at the time it came out with a decent if not a groundbreaking plot.

One of my personal sci-fi favourites of the last 20 years,some of the images stay with you which i feel is a sign of something gone right with a movie.
Prof Brian Cox was Boyle's scientific advisor on the film.

The actor Brian Cox was also an advisor, but his advice was to shout 'fuck off' at the sun.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:51:28 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on August 10, 2023, 06:44:17 am
i've been watching Friedkin interviews and i dont think we have anyone left like him, from a generation of greats when the craft of making a movie was so meticulous, the obsessive attention to detail, their absolute control of everything you see on screen and how everything can be sacrificed for the movie but the movie itself

i actually found that realisation quite depressing, a generation gone that im not sure we'll see again. Scorcese and coppola are still there and a generation down there's tarantino, but only scorcese is still making movies it seems and while there are other good directors, at Friedkin's level? not for me.

i've linked his director commentary for the exorcist below (it follows the movie's progression in stills, rather than just playing movie - copyright reasons i assume), it's as good as a commentary where you can appreciate the genius level of craft of Friedkin's ilk as i've come across. There's stuff im aware of that isn't in the documentary and plenty i wasn't aware of, but where it shines is all the talk about the actual film making, how he gets the shot and why he chose that shot, explanations all over the place of the reasons for everything.

I particularly loved his commentary on 'suspension of disbelief' (obviously absolutely crucial for the exorcist). Fuck me, the garbage i've seen over the last few years, and even the good movies i've seen, the abundance of suspension of disbelief required that isn't earned at all, and when that shit gets pointed out the fuckers that make the movies bitch about fans criticisms cos they've totally forgot (or never fucking knew) that the suspension of disbelief is 100% their fucking job, not that of the audience. Nowadays it's like most dont even try, more an attitude of 'it is what it is, accept it'. Pathetic. The documentary is worth watching alone just to hear him talk about it, fucking wonderful.

anyway, those who love and appreciate the craft of movie making will revel in this commentary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dH3X-dD-AnE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dH3X-dD-AnE</a>

You might enjoy Peter Biskind's book Easy Riders, Raging Bulls, about that movie brat generation of American filmmakers. Apparently a lot of the wilder stuff in it is exaggerated, but Friedkin in particular comes across as a very interesting character.
