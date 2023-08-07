« previous next »
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 7, 2023, 10:06:37 pm
https://twitter.com/JFrankensteiner/status/1670984334730223617
The Best of William Friedkin's Cruising Commentary


Posting this without having seen/listened as I can just imagine how good his commentary is. Another film I need to finally see!
Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 12:45:48 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on August  7, 2023, 09:17:01 pm
The Spider-Verse is out

Just finished watching it, absolutely blown away.

Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 05:02:07 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August  7, 2023, 10:47:27 am
Finally got round to Oppenheimer, and though it drags a bit in the last act, it was masterful overall. An absolute treat in direction and maybe Nolan's best. It's at least his best since Interstellar, and I have to echo the critics who called it his most mature work.

Yep. I actually liked it more than Interstellar. It's probably his best film aside from his early career films IMO.

I didn't expect that I would enjoy it as much as I did. It was very focused on what it was trying to show and all the dialogue and actors worked wonderfully to tell that story. Despite being 3 hours long it can't say there were any scenes that were not necessary or should have been cut. I was engaged throughout that run time.

Had a few minor nitpicks regarding sound mixing in a few scenes (generally brilliant) and a few historical details missed or somewhat misrepresented. But still a great film and one that is definitely best watched in a Theater.
ScottScott

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 09:36:28 am
Barbie was phenomenal. It was hilarious, so well cast (Ryan Gosling was born to play Ken), it looked fantastic and it had a great message too. Just loved it and I can't wait for my daughter to be old enough to watch it

Got Oppenheimer on Friday, heard nothing but great things so really excited to watch it

Spider-Man and Flash to watch before that though this week
butchersdog

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 11:08:21 am
I went to see the new Mission Impossible a few weeks ago, loved it, just delivered exactly what I expected, a few hours of escapism. Stunts were great, and the pacing was pretty relentless, the near three hours flew by. Not quite as good as the series high of Fallout for me, but close (the last three are quite hard to separate imo). Really looking forward to Part 2.

I hadnt been to the cinema for a while, and was expecting people to be talking/on phones, but despite a packed theatre, everyone just watched the film.. I almost couldnt believe it! Made it so much more enjoyable.
StevoHimself

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 11:25:24 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August  7, 2023, 06:14:52 pm
William Friedkin has died.  An absolute legend.  The Exorcist, The French Connection, Sorcerer, To Live And Die In LA, Bug.  One of THE great filmmakers.

One of the realest to do it. Rewatched The Exorcist last night in his memory. Remains a masterpiece.
Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 01:17:31 pm
On the recommendation of a couple of trusted RAWKies in the TV thread.  Watched the British revenge movie "Bull" last night

A psychotic Neil Maskell at his glorious and manic best for 85 minutes.

Low budget, gritty, and brutally fun.

PaulF

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 07:23:52 pm
Quote from: butchersdog on August  8, 2023, 11:08:21 am
I went to see the new Mission Impossible a few weeks ago, loved it, just delivered exactly what I expected, a few hours of escapism. Stunts were great, and the pacing was pretty relentless, the near three hours flew by. Not quite as good as the series high of Fallout for me, but close (the last three are quite hard to separate imo). Really looking forward to Part 2.

I hadnt been to the cinema for a while, and was expecting people to be talking/on phones, but despite a packed theatre, everyone just watched the film.. I almost couldnt believe it! Made it so much more enjoyable.

Felt the same mate. Only difference was surpringly few people in the screening.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 08:02:49 pm
Went to see Joy Ride this afternoon, was hilarious.
killer-heels

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 8, 2023, 09:12:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August  8, 2023, 07:23:52 pm
Felt the same mate. Only difference was surpringly few people in the screening.

Think its suffered a bit with a number of movies coming out, but I think its still on track to do well. It was fantastic though, love those films.

Its a good time for the cinema, some really good films out there.
Titi Camara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:48:46 am
Quote from: Chakan on August  8, 2023, 12:45:48 am
Just finished watching it, absolutely blown away.
Yep I absolutely loved it too, was completely hooked after about 30 seconds right till the end! Awesome stuff! 8)

EDIT: Forgot to mention the soundtrack was fucking awesome, both the track selection and original score. Masterful stuff!
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 06:44:17 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on August  8, 2023, 11:25:24 am
One of the realest to do it. Rewatched The Exorcist last night in his memory. Remains a masterpiece.

i've been watching Friedkin interviews and i dont think we have anyone left like him, from a generation of greats when the craft of making a movie was so meticulous, the obsessive attention to detail, their absolute control of everything you see on screen and how everything can be sacrificed for the movie but the movie itself

i actually found that realisation quite depressing, a generation gone that im not sure we'll see again. Scorcese and coppola are still there and a generation down there's tarantino, but only scorcese is still making movies it seems and while there are other good directors, at Friedkin's level? not for me.

i've linked his director commentary for the exorcist below (it follows the movie's progression in stills, rather than just playing movie - copyright reasons i assume), it's as good as a commentary where you can appreciate the genius level of craft of Friedkin's ilk as i've come across. There's stuff im aware of that isn't in the documentary and plenty i wasn't aware of, but where it shines is all the talk about the actual film making, how he gets the shot and why he chose that shot, explanations all over the place of the reasons for everything.

I particularly loved his commentary on 'suspension of disbelief' (obviously absolutely crucial for the exorcist). Fuck me, the garbage i've seen over the last few years, and even the good movies i've seen, the abundance of suspension of disbelief required that isn't earned at all, and when that shit gets pointed out the fuckers that make the movies bitch about fans criticisms cos they've totally forgot (or never fucking knew) that the suspension of disbelief is 100% their fucking job, not that of the audience. Nowadays it's like most dont even try, more an attitude of 'it is what it is, accept it'. Pathetic. The documentary is worth watching alone just to hear him talk about it, fucking wonderful.

anyway, those who love and appreciate the craft of movie making will revel in this commentary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dH3X-dD-AnE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dH3X-dD-AnE</a>
ScottScott

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:08:53 pm
Watched the Flash last night. Overall a good film but the CGI was so bad in places. A good use of the multiverse and it was great seeing Keaton back as Batman. Some lovely showings of older DC characters as well (and some that never made it!). The DCEU needed more of these before jumping into the Justice League. Hoping Gunn can come up with something better

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse tonight and Oppenheimer tomorrow night. Really looking forward to these two!
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:43:51 pm
While Scorsese and Coppola are of the same generation, neither had the down right refusal to comply that Friedkin had, I mean he got told that Sorcerer was a ridiculous idea, made it and put the fucker up against Star Wars.  The only 70's director that got close to his brilliant pig-headedness was the late genius that was Robert Altman.  I love many Scorsese films, Taxi Driver is a masterpiece.  Coppola's The Conversation is one of my favourite films, if not my favourite film, but both had one foot in the studio compliance arena.  Friedkin was a balls to wall maverick and even in his later career was still provocative, Killer Joe was a really nasty film, not one I liked that much, but he still said 'fuck it' cast McConaughey and said fuck you all.

My favourite filmmaker.
hixxstar

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 08:49:17 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  8, 2023, 01:17:31 pm
On the recommendation of a couple of trusted RAWKies in the TV thread.  Watched the British revenge movie "Bull" last night

Low budget, gritty, and brutally fun.
Watched 'Bull' last night...  8) ...i have to agree, gritty & brutal, well put together for £500,000.
