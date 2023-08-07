One of the realest to do it. Rewatched The Exorcist last night in his memory. Remains a masterpiece.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dH3X-dD-AnE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dH3X-dD-AnE</a>

i've been watching Friedkin interviews and i dont think we have anyone left like him, from a generation of greats when the craft of making a movie was so meticulous, the obsessive attention to detail, their absolute control of everything you see on screen and how everything can be sacrificed for the movie but the movie itselfi actually found that realisation quite depressing, a generation gone that im not sure we'll see again. Scorcese and coppola are still there and a generation down there's tarantino, but only scorcese is still making movies it seems and while there are other good directors, at Friedkin's level? not for me.i've linked his director commentary for the exorcist below (it follows the movie's progression in stills, rather than just playing movie - copyright reasons i assume), it's as good as a commentary where you can appreciate the genius level of craft of Friedkin's ilk as i've come across. There's stuff im aware of that isn't in the documentary and plenty i wasn't aware of, but where it shines is all the talk about the actual film making, how he gets the shot and why he chose that shot, explanations all over the place of the reasons for everything.I particularly loved his commentary on 'suspension of disbelief' (obviously absolutely crucial for the exorcist). Fuck me, the garbage i've seen over the last few years, and even the good movies i've seen, the abundance of suspension of disbelief required that isn't earned at all, and when that shit gets pointed out the fuckers that make the movies bitch about fans criticisms cos they've totally forgot (or never fucking knew) that the suspension of disbelief is 100% their fucking job, not that of the audience. Nowadays it's like most dont even try, more an attitude of 'it is what it is, accept it'. Pathetic. The documentary is worth watching alone just to hear him talk about it, fucking wonderful.anyway, those who love and appreciate the craft of movie making will revel in this commentary