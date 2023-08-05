Went to the cinema three times over the weekend. Saw Oppenheimer on Friday - brilliant film, maybe my new favourite Nolan (Prestige has been my favourite for a long time), very nearly a perfect 10/10 film. Saw TMNT Sunday afternoon - decent enough film, very short (both as a pro and a con), decently animated - probably about an 7.5/10. Went back to see Barbie for the second time then afterwards - still found it as funny and enjoyable as the first time I saw it, brilliantly cast, and whilst the message is maybe at times too crudely delivered, I can understand why (if it was much more subtle, then the message may have not been as accessible to the younger in the audience) - still a 9/10 for me.