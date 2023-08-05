If you laughed your arse off through a lot that honestly says enough.



Yeah can't remember too many even slightly funny moments throughout to be honest.It was a decent set but it was all pretty cheesy and boring before it went to shit at the end. A few of the scenes where you thought they were trying to make jokes or a funny situation didn't really work and all the bits that Will Ferrell were in were just weird. When you looked at the bit where they treated the Kens like shite made the whole thing a bit darker and nastier as well I thought. My missus left the cinema saying she thought it was totally sexist about men. Not sure I'd go that far, just thought it was a bit wank.Even the bit where Ken was finding out about the men ruling the world was pretty boring. They could, surely, have put something interesting or funny in there? Their encounter with the workmen was more cringe than funny and Barbie's line at the end? Er. Ok..?