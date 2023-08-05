« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 5, 2023, 11:09:27 pm
Having finally seen Barbie I have to say it makes these last few pages feel even more pathetic and hilarious. It's just not that deep.

I laughed my arse off through alot of it but it really is an incoherent mess. Its trying to do far too much and you can tell it's a film where the director didn't have full control. A fun piece of popular culture that we'll look back on in a few years and wonder what all the fuss was about
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 5, 2023, 11:17:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell
;D

Let's hop that that's the only thing Andy has on common with him :P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:21:58 am
Quote from: Red Viper
Having finally seen Barbie I have to say it makes these last few pages feel even more pathetic and hilarious. It's just not that deep.

I laughed my arse off through alot of it but it really is an incoherent mess. Its trying to do far too much and you can tell it's a film where the director didn't have full control. A fun piece of popular culture that we'll look back on in a few years and wonder what all the fuss was about

If you laughed your arse off through a lot that honestly says enough.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:23:44 am by Raaphael
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:59:32 am
Quote from: Raaphael
If you laughed your arse off through a lot that honestly says enough.

Yeah can't remember too many even slightly funny moments throughout to be honest.

It was a decent set but it was all pretty cheesy and boring before it went to shit at the end. A few of the scenes where you thought they were trying to make jokes or a funny situation didn't really work and all the bits that Will Ferrell were in were just weird. When you looked at the bit where they treated the Kens like shite made the whole thing a bit darker and nastier as well I thought. My missus left the cinema saying she thought it was totally sexist about men. Not sure I'd go that far, just thought it was a bit wank.

Even the bit where Ken was finding out about the men ruling the world was pretty boring. They could, surely, have put something interesting or funny in there? Their encounter with the workmen was more cringe than funny and Barbie's line at the end? Er. Ok..?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:19:41 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 7, 2023, 03:00:28 pm
I went to the drive-in last night  ;D

Saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Ant Man And the Wasp Quantumania.

I really enjoyed Guardians, as in I enjoyed it as much as I could a film that was traumatic/sad at times! I do get attached to those characters  ;D  But it was a great watch, and a FANTASTIC soundtrack. Love that trilogy of films.

I know! Finally saw this and yeah agreed, great film and I got quite emotional at times.*

Spoiler
Neber thought I'd say that about a CGI raccoon, otter, walrus and rabbit ;D
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:32:36 am
Quote from: Titi Camara
These put down reviews of Steve Seagull movies by Space Ice are absolutely fucking hilarious!

Another c*nt in real life, just like Tate, deserves all the abuse possible, the funnier the better!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zfGgmTm_1_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zfGgmTm_1_M</a>

That's brilliant.

I worked on a Steven Seagal movie once. He's a complete tit.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:46:50 am
Quote from: Raaphael
If you laughed your arse off through a lot that honestly says enough.
embarrassed for you, you're so pressed by a doll film ;D posting on here like an edgy 14 year old
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:02:48 pm
Quote from: classycarra
embarrassed for you, you're so pressed by a doll film ;D posting on here like an edgy 14 year old

Im just replying to a topic. I read words like «embarrassed», «laughing my arse off», «hillarious», «triggered». If Im going overboard, there sure as hell are a lot who defends this shit film to the death as well. You keep coming back to it.

But I get the overall echochambery vibe in here.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm by Raaphael
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:15:12 pm
Quote from: Raaphael
Im just replying to a topic. I read words like «embarrassed», «laughing my arse off», «hillarious», «triggered». If Im going overboard, there sure as hell are a lot who defends this shit film to the death as well. You keep coming back to it.
haven't said any of those buzzwords, i just said youre embarrasing yourself

if you calm down and reread my post less emotionally, you'll notice i didn't defend or even mention the film. if i was defending anything, it was Red Viper - whose sense of humour and taste you were having a go at

like i said the way you're handling differences of opinion, about something as subjective as films, is akin to a teenager with little emotional regulation. would love to hear the story of how you came to watch the barbie film - if you just took yourself cos you thought you might enjoy it, well that would next level failure on your part!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:20:01 pm
Let's draw a line under this now. Keep on topic :wave
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:50:19 pm
The guy's voice in that video is unbearable. The gold standard of Seagal mocking will always be Cumtown:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BzIHyF7UWY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BzIHyF7UWY4</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 02:56:42 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara
Let's draw a line under this now. Keep on topic :wave

For the record, can I say that Barbie was 20 times better than Lost in Translation :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 02:59:33 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
For the record, can I say that Barbie was 20 times better than Lost in Translation :)
It's fucking shocking that your love of this film is the longest running joke in this thread ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm
Ok, so I expended all my intellectual capacity on Oppenheimer last week,

So off to Meg 2 next week and I dont care who knows this.  I cant wait :)

Love a bit of Statham action.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:02:13 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete
Ok, so I expended all my intellectual capacity on Oppenheimer last week,

So off to Meg 2 next week and I dont care who knows this.  I cant wait :)

Love a bit of Statham action.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:28:23 am
Barbie joined the Billion Dollar club this weekend so guess it's now after another 300m to become the biggest film of the year beating Mario Brothers.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:35:15 am
Quote from: Trada
This is the closest I get to posting on the News and Current affairs boards since Ive been banned from posting on there for it must be 3 years now.

Youre not missing anything.
