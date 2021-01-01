Don't think this needs to go in spoiler guys, as I reckon it might help some people who haven't seen Oppenheimer yet, and are perhaps unfamiliar with his story, outside of him inventing a big nasty dangerous bomb.
One small gripe I did have, was some confusion about where we were in relation to time. It was unclear as to when Oppenheimer's security hearing took place in relation to when Lewis Strauss's ran for the US Senate. I now know Strauss ran for Senate in 1959, 5 years after the Oppenheimer security hearing.
I was also a bit confused at the time as to when Oppenheimer actually first met Strauss. I now know it was 1947 after all the bad stuff had happened.
Obviously, his time at University was pre-WWII, but the rest did sometimes become difficult, as Cillian Murphy looked pretty much the same age throughout the main bulk of the movie.
A few subtitles simply showing the year on the establishing shots, would have been great. I know many directors hate using these though.
Speaking of subtitles. I'm going to watch it again in a few months but with subtitles running. Good movie though and kept me thinking about it, and reading about it ever since.