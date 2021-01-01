« previous next »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:55:33 am
No way did I notice Lewis Strauss was played by Robert Downey Jr while watching Oppenheimer last night.

Just been browsing the cast list and Im gobsmacked!

Gary Oldman as Trueman got me too.



Same. I said to my missus did you know who that was?

She must have read up on it - wowzers.

Robert Downey Jr. is a much better actor than I've given him credit for.
Anyway.

Insidious. A bit better than the last few. Not scary or really having any point or story, but a decent enough horror flick.

Talk to me. Doesn't hold back. Gets its go going in the first 5 minutes. Quite predictable, but some decent jump scares, outright WTF moments and plot.

If you like horror then you'll probably like this. Not really scary, just kind of minging and out there.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:55:33 am
No way did I notice Lewis Strauss was played by Robert Downey Jr while watching Oppenheimer last night.



Read that as Levi Strauss
Quote from: Henry Gale on August  2, 2023, 03:27:47 pm
It was a bit strange, There was a part when I thought Barbie had realised how badly she had been treating ken, but no she still continued to treat him like crap and everyone loved it for some reason  ;D

I highly doubt I was the target audience to be fair.

Did you watch a different film, or miss the end?  She clearly realised that the way the society (being fully matriachal) was bad, *but* that to break the patriachy (which would have been just as bad, if not worse) she temporarily had to overthrow him.  After this, whilst he wanted to still define himself by his love for her, she realised she didn't love him back but told him that he had value as an individual, and he needed to find something else (other than his love for her) that he could live his life for - that he could do whatever he wanted.  At no point is that "treating him like crap" - it is the exact opposite.  Women are not obliged to love a man just because he says he loves her.

In the meantime, the society *DIDN'T* go back to being fully matriachal, but that, like the real world (where it took years/decades for things to start being more even), it had to take time, but they needed to start off by doing sensible things.  The main example I see quoted on the internet was that when they asked for a SC judge slot, they got denied and only got a "Lower Level" judge - well no shit sherlock!  None of them had a single jot of legal expertise or experience - that is what the lower level of the judiciary is for - to get that expertise - and it is *clearly* a good step 1 on the way to getting those SC judges.  For reference - in the real world, it took 53 years between the first female federal judge (basically what Barbie ends with the Kens getting some of) and a SC judge.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:07:32 pm
Did you watch a different film, or miss the end?  She clearly realised that the way the society (being fully matriachal) was bad, *but* that to break the patriachy (which would have been just as bad, if not worse) she temporarily had to overthrow him.  After this, whilst he wanted to still define himself by his love for her, she realised she didn't love him back but told him that he had value as an individual, and he needed to find something else (other than his love for her) that he could live his life for - that he could do whatever he wanted.  At no point is that "treating him like crap" - it is the exact opposite.  Women are not obliged to love a man just because he says he loves her.

In the meantime, the society *DIDN'T* go back to being fully matriachal, but that, like the real world (where it took years/decades for things to start being more even), it had to take time, but they needed to start off by doing sensible things.  The main example I see quoted on the internet was that when they asked for a SC judge slot, they got denied and only got a "Lower Level" judge - well no shit sherlock!  None of them had a single jot of legal expertise or experience - that is what the lower level of the judiciary is for - to get that expertise - and it is *clearly* a good step 1 on the way to getting those SC judges.  For reference - in the real world, it took 53 years between the first female federal judge (basically what Barbie ends with the Kens getting some of) and a SC judge.

I was mainly looking at Margo's tits to be honest.
Quote from: Raaphael on August  3, 2023, 11:36:27 am
This is what society has become. You cant have debates anymore. Yes, it went a little overboard in a certain direction(away from the film), but that can sometimes happen. People who preach tolerance are some of the most narrow-minded intolerant people there are.
Got Oppenheimer tickets for the weekend. Still kinda skeptical if I would like it, despite good reviews. Haven't been blown away by a  Nolan film in quite some time.

Also not the biggest fan of Biopics especially those that tell a historic story through the great man theory Lens. Still looking forward to it.
Really? Were starting again?Thats a ridiculous take on what Ive said. But its right. A tolerant society shouldnt tolerate intolerance. Thats exactly my point. What you are implying is that there isnt intolerance on uber-woke spectrum. Of course there is. Is JK Rowling a nazi now?
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:05:25 pm
Really? Were starting again?Thats a ridiculous take on what Ive said.
You publicly posted things and are surprised people respond? Are you new to the internet?

How is it ridiculous?

If your experience is, when encountering the tolerant left, that you are met with intolerance, maybe you should ask why?
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:05:25 pm
What you are implying is that there isnt intolerance on uber-woke spectrum. Of course there is. Is JK Rowling a nazi now?
Oh god an edit. I didn't imply anything.
«The tolerant left»? Politics dont work like that. There are tolerant people on the left. There are intolerant people on the left. There are tolerant people on the right. There are intolerant, racist people on the right.
Tolerance isnt owned by one side of the political scale.

The basis of your argument doesnt make sense.

You are basically saying that every person on the left are tolerant. Really? If youre a communist who want to overthrow the government and dont mind if innocent people die in the process, is that tolerant?

There are extreme people on both sides of the spectrum. Thats my point. Nazies are extreme. The most uber leftwing people in history have been extreme. If you think is some sort of defence speech for Andrew Tate it isnt.
Oh god, another edit ;D ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 09:26:48 pm
Oh god, another edit ;D ;D ;D ;D

You opened this can of worms again. Make an argument or please shut up.
Hilarious that the guy calling for nuanced thinking and compromise thinks in binary ;D ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 09:28:37 pm
Hilarious that the guy calling for nuanced thinking and compromise thinks in binary ;D ;D ;D ;D


Ha ha ha ha.
These put down reviews of Steve Seagull movies by Space Ice are absolutely fucking hilarious!

Another c*nt in real life, just like Tate, deserves all the abuse possible, the funnier the better!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zfGgmTm_1_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zfGgmTm_1_M</a>
Maggie Moore(s) - a comedy/crime/Romance film starring John Hamm, Nick Mohammed and Tina Fey. Definitely worth a watch of you're into that kind of thing.
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 09:38:41 pm
These put down reviews of Steve Seagull movies by Space Ice are absolutely fucking hilarious!

Another c*nt in real life, just like Tate, deserves all the abuse possible, the funnier the better!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zfGgmTm_1_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zfGgmTm_1_M</a>

I find it hilarious that Tate grows a beard to hide the fact he has no chin. And he has a head shaped like a 50p. And hes a c*nt.
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm
I find it hilarious that Tate grows a beard to hide the fact he has no chin. And he has a head shaped like a 50p. And hes a c*nt.
He's a proper Pob looking c*nt! I think him and Gove are from the same stock!

Hahaha, thats the one. Pob. I was wondering who he reminded me of.
This is the closest I get to posting on the News and Current affairs boards since Ive been banned from posting on there for it must be 3 years now.
