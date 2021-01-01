It was a bit strange, There was a part when I thought Barbie had realised how badly she had been treating ken, but no she still continued to treat him like crap and everyone loved it for some reason



I highly doubt I was the target audience to be fair.



Did you watch a different film, or miss the end? She clearly realised that the way the society (being fully matriachal) was bad, *but* that to break the patriachy (which would have been just as bad, if not worse) she temporarily had to overthrow him. After this, whilst he wanted to still define himself by his love for her, she realised she didn't love him back but told him that he had value as an individual, and he needed to find something else (other than his love for her) that he could live his life for - that he could do whatever he wanted. At no point is that "treating him like crap" - it is the exact opposite. Women are not obliged to love a man just because he says he loves her.In the meantime, the society *DIDN'T* go back to being fully matriachal, but that, like the real world (where it took years/decades for things to start being more even), it had to take time, but they needed to start off by doing sensible things. The main example I see quoted on the internet was that when they asked for a SC judge slot, they got denied and only got a "Lower Level" judge - well no shit sherlock! None of them had a single jot of legal expertise or experience - that is what the lower level of the judiciary is for - to get that expertise - and it is *clearly* a good step 1 on the way to getting those SC judges. For reference - in the real world, it took 53 years between the first female federal judge (basically what Barbie ends with the Kens getting some of) and a SC judge.