Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56640 on: Yesterday at 05:12:26 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:06:59 pm
Why do you keep labelling yourself a neo nazi mate? It's a little odd, gotta say


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56641 on: Yesterday at 05:12:46 pm »
Rewatched the original TMNT movie (it's free on Prime with ads) and it still holds up today.  Seeing real people in the turtle costumes during fights instead of CGI is so much better, and it works because they're all just doing moves that don't look preposterous or defy physics.  Real gritty feel to the whole movie too.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56642 on: Yesterday at 05:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:17:59 am
I cant see where Ive been a Tate apologist. I think hes an annoying, animated and tiresome character. Ive just stated that I think the other side is also extreme. Im annoyed by both. We live in a polarized world. I obviously dont agree with you.




 ::) He's a fucking rapist man.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56643 on: Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 10:14:02 am
Maybe. But you have to ask yourself if its only dickheads who are drawn to him. Then there are lots of dickheads.

There are lots and lots, there's nothing less macho than a guy who needs to act "ultra" so that the world can see his manliness.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56644 on: Yesterday at 05:45:46 pm »
Watched this the other night.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fnEOGMMLHCQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fnEOGMMLHCQ</a>

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56645 on: Yesterday at 05:55:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm
There are lots and lots, there's nothing less macho than a guy who needs to act "ultra" so that the world can see his manliness.

Again, when did I become the RAWK Andrew Tate supporter boy? I agree with what you say. I think Tate is an overcompensating, animated guy who probably have gone through trauma in childhood. I dony really give a shit about Andrew Tate.

Thats not the point. People need to ask themselves so many teenagers/guys in their early twenties are drawn to a guy like that. Some are dickheads. Some are insecure. The mocking of incelshahashouldnt it be a goal that people tried to understand each other and come together, not have more and more polarized discussions on different ends of the spectrum. What good does it do that there is a generation of boys that are drawn to the likes of Tate/outsiders who feel like they dont belong. Im thinking its a lack of role models they feel represent them. And god forbidno, I dont think «uber woke» people who talk about 1000 pronouns, TERFs and transphobia left, right and center speak to a certain group of people.
Or people who imply men are the root to all evil on earth.

Yeah, there are obviously other people in society that is what youd concider good role models. But it still says something that so many young guys move towards Tate. Millions of dickheads. ONLY dickheads. Yeah, right.Usually theres cause and effect. Maybe its a reaction to something which has become quite PC in culture. One extreme creates another extreme. I think thats just as much of the problem as anything. I think people like Tate thrives on people who are the other extreme. I think Tate for instance would thrive more on other opinions than mine in this thread. Hes a guy who thrives on reactions. If most people reacted to him like I do I dare to say he would be completely ignored.

So hey, therefore Im apparantly labeled.

This is me answering a question by the way. Sorry.
Im honestly quite tired of this discussion.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56646 on: Yesterday at 07:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 05:55:42 pm
One extreme creates another extreme.

Surely though, the basis of one extreme is the belief that everybody has the right to live their lives with a basic level of respect and in a way that makes them happy (or at least doesn't actively make them miserable by denying their own nature) - and the other, to take Tate's lifestyle as an example, is to sexually assault and traffic women, force them into prostitution and buy supercar penis extensions off the proceeds so you can wave them in Greta Thunberg's face?

Sure, that's a high-profile, cherrypicked example of what one person has done, but I've spent a fair bit of time across the 'manosphere' (Incels, MGTOW etc), as well as MAGA groups, Qanon and other representatives of that extreme, and it's the same sentiment across them all. Get back to traditional Christian values, feminism has been a mistake, take the vote away from women, don't trust women with dyed hair, gay/trans issues are mental health problems to be 'cured', there's no room in society for these 'deviants', so on & so forth.

If I had to choose an extreme to 'win' out of the two, I don't think it's a particularly difficult choice?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56647 on: Yesterday at 08:21:44 pm »
I honestly dont want any of them to «win». I want a less polarized world. I think there are total nutjobs on both sides with totalitarian tendencies. I want the middle ground to «win».
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56648 on: Yesterday at 08:42:39 pm »
Rewatched Starry Eyes and Maps To The Stars last night. They work well as a double feature. Really, really liked watching Starry Eyes again. such an accomplished feature debut from writer/directors Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer. And in the lead Alex Essoe who was brilliant.

The Cronenberg was equally as good. Both giving an interesting look at the lengths people are prepared to go to for fame in Hollywood.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56649 on: Yesterday at 08:43:22 pm »
Fuckin hell. Am I in the wrong thread... ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56650 on: Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm »
Just woke up. What's going on?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56651 on: Yesterday at 08:50:17 pm »
Just continue.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56652 on: Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:21:44 pm
I want the middle ground to «win».

You seem to have missed my point that you consider the progressive position of "allowing people to live with basic level of respect, and able to pursue the sort of life they want" to be an extreme you're against, so I'll just be more blunt.

I'm not even sure what the 'middle ground' you want to <<win>> (whatever you mean by <<these>>) looks like.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56653 on: Yesterday at 09:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm
Just woke up. What's going on?

Well there's a film thread, and someone is apparently spouting off defending Andrew Tate in it. I mean, in one sense he is a filmmaker, if you consider the girls he shoves in rooms in front of webcams to be worth of discussion in 'Media and Arts'.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56654 on: Yesterday at 09:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm
You seem to have missed my point that you consider the progressive position of "allowing people to live with basic level of respect, and able to pursue the sort of life they want" to be an extreme you're against, so I'll just be more blunt.

I'm not even sure what the 'middle ground' you want to <<win>> (whatever you mean by <<these>>) looks like.

I think thats a narrow presentation that doesnt count in the way more extreme examples on that side of the spectrum. Anyway, Im really bored of this discussion, and I obviously disagree with you, so whats the point discussing it any further?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56655 on: Yesterday at 09:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 10:50:02 am
Fine. Wont discuss this anymore.


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56656 on: Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm »
If you really want to stop this debate, then fucking stop continue asking me questions on the topic.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56657 on: Yesterday at 09:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:08:38 pm
I think thats a narrow presentation that doesnt count in the way more extreme examples on that side of the spectrum.

What are the comparable progressive examples to:

"Get back to traditional Christian values, feminism has been a mistake, take the vote away from women, don't trust women with dyed hair, gay/trans issues are mental health problems to be 'cured', there's no room in society for these 'deviants', so on & so forth."?

Because your basic premise is "Andrew Tate's followers are pushed into it by extremists on the other side", so I'm wondering what it is you've seen on the progressive side that they might think is so terrible that such beliefs are justified?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56658 on: Yesterday at 09:19:34 pm »
so um, did you guys see the news that Barbie is about to make it's first billion dollars at box office? looking like some amazing returns on the apparently 150mil dollar budget (i'm sure with marketing it'll be a bit higher)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56659 on: Yesterday at 09:21:51 pm »
No, youre right. Im wrong. You won the discussion. Congratulations.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56660 on: Yesterday at 09:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:21:51 pm
No, youre right. Im wrong. You won the discussion. Congratulations.

You're obsessed by <<winning>> for some reason? Discussion is about the exchange of ideas, not winning or losing. I'm keen to know what your 'middle ground' looks like that wouldn't push all these young men to Tate's channels.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56661 on: Yesterday at 09:30:36 pm »
Oh my god.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56662 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 pm »
Schindlers list 10:40 BBC1

By no means an emotional Gerwig epic but still an average piece of cinema.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56663 on: Yesterday at 10:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:30:36 pm
Oh my god.

I'm flattered, but no, not me.



It's against my programming to impersonate a deity.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56664 on: Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 23, 2023, 12:27:21 am
The original screenplay (by Jonathan Nolan) when Spielberg was attached was utter muck and devoid of any real heart. Chris Nolan brought the heart to interstellar. He made it about family, love and survival.

I recommend reading the original screenplay if you get a chance.

Just coming back to this, and wow, yeah you're right. The original Spielberg version is devoid of heart. Doesn't look in the least bit interesting. Surprised that Chris's brother Jonathan wrote the original screenplay too, hired by Spielberg and not Chris - it was only Chris who rewrote the drafts that his brother had done that gave us the film we have today.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56665 on: Today at 05:21:33 am »
Personally I didn't enjoy Extraction 2 as much as the first one.

Still, suppose it's churlish to think over seven billion people in the world can watch the same film and have the same view  8)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56666 on: Today at 06:30:16 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:12:46 pm
Rewatched the original TMNT movie (it's free on Prime with ads) and it still holds up today.  Seeing real people in the turtle costumes during fights instead of CGI is so much better, and it works because they're all just doing moves that don't look preposterous or defy physics.  Real gritty feel to the whole movie too.

It's a great film, I rewatched recently too. I also watched TMNT 2 recently, which did not hold up. First time I've seen it since I was about 10, I reckon. Awful dance scenes aside, what happened to the original April O'Neill and where the fuck did Casey go?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56667 on: Today at 07:12:45 am »
The 'narrative' around the original April was that she was difficult to work with and didn't even get asked about thr sequel.

Of course the last few years have taught us what can occasionally happen in Hollywood if a actress maybe doesn't "fit" with a particular production.

Allegedly
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56668 on: Today at 08:00:02 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:30:16 am
It's a great film, I rewatched recently too. I also watched TMNT 2 recently, which did not hold up. First time I've seen it since I was about 10, I reckon. Awful dance scenes aside, what happened to the original April O'Neill and where the fuck did Casey go?

Yeah I did that too, the second is on Prime as well.  Much bigger budget but somehow looked way cheaper.  I'd completely forgotten that Vanilla Ice was in it
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56669 on: Today at 08:37:26 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:12:45 am
The 'narrative' around the original April was that she was difficult to work with and didn't even get asked about thr sequel.

Of course the last few years have taught us what can occasionally happen in Hollywood if a actress maybe doesn't "fit" with a particular production.

Allegedly

Ah interesting stuff, I hadn't heard that.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:00:02 am
Yeah I did that too, the second is on Prime as well.  Much bigger budget but somehow looked way cheaper.  I'd completely forgotten that Vanilla Ice was in it

Exactly the thought I had while watching.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56670 on: Today at 08:55:33 am »
No way did I notice Lewis Strauss was played by Robert Downey Jr while watching Oppenheimer last night.

Just been browsing the cast list and Im gobsmacked!

Gary Oldman as Trueman got me too.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56671 on: Today at 10:07:16 am »
I wonder if Barbie will hit a Billion this weekend it will be close

I bet this song will be up for best song Ocsar

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1IgAEejvqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1IgAEejvqM</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56672 on: Today at 10:13:20 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:55:33 am
No way did I notice Lewis Strauss was played by Robert Downey Jr while watching Oppenheimer last night.

Just been browsing the cast list and Im gobsmacked!

Gary Oldman as Trueman got me too.

I was pleasantly pleased with myself getting Gary Oldman and one of my mates got the oddly pronounced Strauss. Every time he mentioned starting as a shoe salesman I thought of Al Bundy. ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56673 on: Today at 10:50:21 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:13:20 am
and one of my mates got the oddly pronounced Strauss.

I took the pronunciation of his name as an indication he was trying to hide he was Jewish.

This obviously setup conflict between him and Oppy straight from the off.

Or did I read It wrong?

Defo gonna watch it again in a few weeks/months.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56674 on: Today at 12:44:18 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:13:20 am
I was pleasantly pleased with myself getting Gary Oldman and one of my mates got the oddly pronounced Strauss. Every time he mentioned starting as a shoe salesman I thought of Al Bundy. ;D

Thought Oldman was easily recognisable. But did you get a Hollyoaks lad from around 20yrs ago? Used to see him out on the town in Liverpool all the time.

From Phil Redmond to Christopher Nolan. Quality.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56675 on: Today at 12:58:56 pm »
It was great for actor spotting in Oppenheimer.  Even though I missed two Hollywood heavyweights :)

The lad who plays the regular straight guy In The Boys was one of the scientists.

Dane Dehaan getting some big parts too these days.

Also, Trailer for Scorseses new movie was on. Looks good.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56676 on: Today at 01:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:50:21 am
I took the pronunciation of his name as an indication he was trying to hide he was Jewish.

This obviously setup conflict between him and Oppy straight from the off.

Or did I read It wrong?

Defo gonna watch it again in a few weeks/months.

I think you are right about Strauss trying to hide him being Jewish or maybe that was an indicator that he wasnt to be trusted? Didnt help with Oppy taking the piss out of him as well- having suffered the sarcasm of a series of physics and maths teachers I can see why Strauss went out of his way to ruin Oppys career. ;D

And the trailer for the Killers of the Flower Moon;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP34Yoxs3FQ
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56677 on: Today at 01:40:13 pm »
Well apparently Barbie wasn't "woke" enough  ;D

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/lifestyle/lifestylegeneral/barbie-s-shallow-message-of-white-feminism-was-a-waste-of-its-diverse-cast/ar-AA1eKbMp?rc=1&ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=81fbc9b64e1645dd82ce695c6935259f&ei=21

Quote
As a fully-grown adult, a woman of colour and a visible Muslim, I understand now that Barbie is more than a toy. I am able to see her as a symbol  a symptom, even  of many things that are wrong in our society.

My adult, rational brain knows that Barbie is an emblem of white feminism. The kind that celebrates hollow representation  and yes, there may be a physicist Barbie and a judge Barbie, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Barbie and a doctor Barbie but there is no how-does-poverty-impact-educational-outcomes Barbie and theres definitely no I-didnt-get-the-job-because-my-interviewer-was-racist Barbie
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56678 on: Today at 01:48:19 pm »
Watched a few movies recently:

Oppenheimer - 8/10 enjoyed it, thought we might have got more around the Hiroshima bombing but was done quite quickly, however the build up to the main event was pretty good, didn't feel like it was a 3 + hour film

Beau is Afraid - 6/10 Clearly in the WTF zone this one, halfway through thought this is is shite only to quite enjoy it at the end once id mulled it over, not an easy watch like...

Bird box Barcelona - 4/10 mediocre... was tempting to turn this off at the 30 min mark

Don't worry darling - 5/10 pondering, predictable, dull, some awful acting and not worth a recommendation

Emily the Criminal - 6/10 not a bad thriller, Audrey Plaza in full on nuanced sarcasm mode, worth a watch..

Next up im planning on watching Insidious red door and Babylon


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56679 on: Today at 01:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Casta on Today at 01:48:19 pm
Watched a few movies recently:

Oppenheimer - 8/10 enjoyed it, thought we might have got more around the Hiroshima bombing but was done quite quickly, however the build up to the main event was pretty good, didn't feel like it was a 3 + hour film


I did think this initially too myself, but then got to thinking.  We all pretty much know the outcome of the actual bomb dropping.

I think it was poignant that when Oppenheimer handed over the two bombs to the military, they basically washed their hands of him.  As he watched the bombs being towed away he had a kind of look of realisation. A pretty sad scene.
