« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1411 1412 1413 1414 1415 [1416]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3158937 times)

Online Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,369
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56600 on: Today at 11:53:07 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:49:49 am

not gonna post about it 20 times, but my hot take for the day is i think Schindlers List is an overrated film!

Oh I agree. It's more like an historical documentary rather than a piece of entertainment. It's certainly not one you're going to revisit over and over again.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,946
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56601 on: Today at 11:54:29 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:44:59 am
Where's the thumbs down emoji thingy?

Come on, there's critiquing a movie and then there's taking it to another level. This has far surpassed just critiquing a movie.

To be honest, I haven't gotten into the politics of the movie.  I swear I don't even really know what "woke" means. Let alone use it in anger.   I assume its some kind of new term for PC?

It's the marketing of this that gets my goat and the fact average Joes are getting shot down because they dare suggest its a shite movie.

Andy @ A and a few others have come on here and haven't said one thing about the politics of the movie.  They merely pointed out it's a pretty shite movie that has been incredibly over-hyped, they even gave their reasons for it being a shite movie.

But the Barbie brigade is getting all arsey because people dare to dislike it.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,575
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56602 on: Today at 12:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:54:29 am
To be honest, I haven't gotten into the politics of the movie.  I swear I don't even really know what "woke" means. Let alone use it in anger.   I assume its some kind of new term for PC?

It's the marketing of this that gets my goat and the fact average Joes are getting shot down because they dare suggest its a shite movie.

Andy @ A and a few others have come on here and haven't said one thing about the politics of the movie.  They merely pointed out it's a pretty shite movie that has been incredibly over-hyped, they even gave their reasons for it being a shite movie.

But the Barbie brigade is getting all arsey because people dare to dislike it.

Who's shot it down like that? I haven't seen anyone really pop off at Andy for not liking the movie.

If you don't like the movie that's fine, if it didn't cater to you that's fine, for me it's specifically the conservative alpha male types that popped a vein at this movie cause it doesn't massage their fragile egos that I find hilarious. Or the moms of america type who think this will be a bad influence on their precious daughters.

Pier Morgan, Ben Shapiro etc

I have no idea what Woke means to be honest, it's the new catch phrase Republicans and other people of the like have come up to define something that offends them and by gosh they get offended by a lot!

It's fucking funny is all that a movie, based on dolls, with the lead doll being female has these people so apoplectic.

Again for people who don't like the film, critique it all they want, say it's a bad movie, but when they start going into the realm of it's so woke and strong female lead and didn't cater to
their alpha-maleness they start to lose all credibility and people have every right to laugh at these idiots.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:18 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56603 on: Today at 12:08:08 pm »
Who has said that? Or are you just running to conclusions? Do I react to strong, female leads? I love Margot Robbie. Great actress. Strong, female lead. It has nothing to do with it. I still think Barbie is a shit film.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1411 1412 1413 1414 1415 [1416]   Go Up
« previous next »
 