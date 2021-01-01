To be honest, I haven't gotten into the politics of the movie. I swear I don't even really know what "woke" means. Let alone use it in anger. I assume its some kind of new term for PC?



It's the marketing of this that gets my goat and the fact average Joes are getting shot down because they dare suggest its a shite movie.



Andy @ A and a few others have come on here and haven't said one thing about the politics of the movie. They merely pointed out it's a pretty shite movie that has been incredibly over-hyped, they even gave their reasons for it being a shite movie.



But the Barbie brigade is getting all arsey because people dare to dislike it.



Who's shot it down like that? I haven't seen anyone really pop off at Andy for not liking the movie.If you don't like the movie that's fine, if it didn't cater to you that's fine, for me it's specifically the conservative alpha male types that popped a vein at this movie cause it doesn't massage their fragile egos that I find hilarious. Or the moms of america type who think this will be a bad influence on their precious daughters.Pier Morgan, Ben Shapiro etcI have no idea what Woke means to be honest, it's the new catch phrase Republicans and other people of the like have come up to define something that offends them and by gosh they get offended by a lot!It's fucking funny is all that a movie, based on dolls, with the lead doll being female has these people so apoplectic.Again for people who don't like the film, critique it all they want, say it's a bad movie, but when they start going into the realm of it's so woke and strong female lead and didn't cater totheir alpha-maleness they start to lose all credibility and people have every right to laugh at these idiots.