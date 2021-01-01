« previous next »
You give my favourite turtle a bad rep.

Andrew Tate is a cock.

Where have I defended Andrew Tate? I said the Andrew Tate crowd is too Andrew Tate and the woke crowd is too woke. I dont like any of them. But I think some people should ask themselves why so many guys are drawn in the Andrew Tate direction. Maybe its a reaction to another extreme in the oppsite direction.
Earning $775m globally, gotta something good about it no?

This is never a great gauge for genuine quality, let's be fair.
Where have I defended Andrew Tate? I said the Andrew Tate crowd is too Andrew Tate and the woke crowd is too woke. I dont like any of them.

Probably not the way to go

I can categorically say he is not the way to go, no doubt. Utter scum.
Where have I defended Andrew Tate? I said the Andrew Tate crowd is too Andrew Tate and the woke crowd is too woke. I dont like any of them. But I think some people should ask themselves why so many guys are drawn in the Andrew Tate direction. Maybe its a reaction to another extreme in the oppsite direction.

You can't compare them as extremes though.  Andrew Tate is an extreme, sure, but being 'woke' isn't anywhere near the same distance in the other direction, not even close.
Probably not the way to go

I can categorically say he is not the way to go, no doubt. Utter scum.

You took the word probably really litterally.
You can't compare them as extremes though.  Andrew Tate is an extreme, sure, but being 'woke' isn't anywhere near the same distance in the other direction, not even close.

I disagree. There are some woke people that are just as extreme. And both sides trigger each other to become more extreme. And the ones in the middle ends up shutting up.

But fine, I disagree with you.
I disagree. There are some woke people that are just as extreme. And both sides trigger each other to become more extreme. And the ones in the middle ends up shutting up.

But fine, I disagree with you.

What are examples of extreme woke people that are as far from the middle ground as what Andrew Tate has done?  What's the woke equivalent?
What are examples of extreme woke people that are as far from the middle ground as what Andrew Tate has done?  What's the woke equivalent?

Just take a look at the trans debate, the use of the word TERF and so on. There are loads of extreme opinions, but they might not have a specific profiled individual like Tate.

20 years ago some of those opinions would be concidered ridiculous.

 Im not saying all «woke» people are bad, but at the same time I think some people go way overboard when it comes to a guy like Rogan like hes Hitler.
Has anyone ever been so moved by a film as much as Raaphael has been moved by Barbie? Got to credit the filmmakers for that
If Raaphael is so wound up by Barbie, you can only imagine what carnage Gerwig is causing in the deepest of incel forums. Like a pink Luis Suarez scuttling around nutmegging them all (with better teeth). Wonder if she can play a 6 in our midfield?  A movie about a doll, pretty wonderful stuff all in all.

Rogan needs a fifteen hour podcast with Tate and Peterson on this.
All roads lead to Joe Rogan.
So worked up by a movie based on dolls.

Wonderful.
So worked up by a movie based on dolls.

Wonderful.

Not sure anyone is worked up are they?

I have seen three films this week. Oppenheimer, Barbie and tonight Insidious. One great film. One not-too-bad rehash and Barbie.

It was shite. Not because of any of the messages, it was just shite. First bit was fairly entertaining and kind of what you expected, but the middle to end bit were just poorly written and really boring. Missus thought it was shite as well. Clearly we're not the target audience, but not going to get upset about seeing a crap film - you get them every now and then. Not the end of the world.

Off for my fourth film this week tomorrow (Talk to Me) and seeing Elemental with the missus Sunday. So that's five films this week and Barbie clearly is going to be the wankest one :)

Bit of a mad film week even for me, but can't get the wife to watch horror films, so I'm relegated to having to watch them myself at the 21:00 airing on my own :)
Has anyone ever been so moved by a film as much as Raaphael has been moved by Barbie? Got to credit the filmmakers for that


Imagine how invested folks who actually enjoyed it are.
Imagine how invested folks who actually enjoyed it are.

It seems to have been really popular and I have to admit it was fantastic going to the pictures the other day to watch Oppenheimer (Actually Sunday, so really last week) and the pictures were rammed!!

Even tonight at the 21:00 Insidious - for years that would have been 2-3 people and I'd say there was 60 or 70.

Maybe the pictures are making a very welcome come back? Been a lot of people worried that they might have to shut down the Cineworld, but if people start flooding back maybe there's a chance.

Really me and the missus' date night and we try and go as often as wel can. Brilliant night out - who doesn't love the cinema? :)
Not sure anyone is worked up are they?
Couldn't tell you about anyone else, as I haven't caught up the thread today, but Raaphael has literally made 15 posts about barbie since this afternoon ;D if he's not worked up, it definitely seems like it's awoken him
Not sure anyone is worked up are they?

Not necessarily talking about here just in general. Conservatives and right wing people really. The alpha fucking idiots.
I disagree. There are some woke people that are just as extreme. And both sides trigger each other to become more extreme. And the ones in the middle ends up shutting up.

But fine, I disagree with you.

Extreme woke are you talking about Jesus......
Couldn't tell you about anyone else, as I haven't caught up the thread today, but Raaphael has literally made 15 posts about barbie since this afternoon ;D if he's not worked up, it definitely seems like it's awoken him

He just seems to think it was shite :)

I only went because I got dragged along by the missus. I went to the alehouse first to steel myself though and she had to drive :)
Has anyone ever been so moved by a film as much as Raaphael has been moved by Barbie? Got to credit the filmmakers for that

 ;D
He just seems to think it was shite :)

I only went because I got dragged along by the missus. I went to the alehouse first to steel myself though and she had to drive :)

Mate if I think a movie is shite I say wow that a movie was shite and move on with my life, I dont make 15 posts about how woke it is and doesnt have a strong male lead and being up Andrew Tate and the left v the right on a movie about Barbie dolls.

Thats more than I thought the movie was shite
